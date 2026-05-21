ESPN delivered most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 since 2018

Audience peaked with 8.87M viewers

ESPN delivered the most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 since 2018, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The New York Knicks overtime victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 19 generated an average audience of 7.1M viewers and peaked with 8.87M viewers at 10:45 p.m. ET.

The Game 1 audience was up 33 percent from ESPN’s Western Conference Finals Game 1 last year (5.36M viewers) as well as up nine percent from last season’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 (6.55M viewers).

Game 1 was the most-watched cable program of the day among total viewers (P2+) and won all key male and person demos across broadcast and cable on May 19.

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals presented by Dunkin’ continues tonight, May 21, with Game 2 at 8 p.m. For the full schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

ABC serves is the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Finals, beginning Wednesday, June 3.

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ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].