ESPN promoting Mike Foss to Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment

Foss will succeed the retiring David Roberts with promotion effective immediately

New duties will include oversight of ESPN’s news operation

ESPN has named Mike Foss to succeed the retiring David Roberts as Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment, with the promotion effective immediately. Roberts recently announced he would be retiring at the end of August. Roberts and Foss will work together on a transition of the role in the coming months.

Foss, who has been ESPN Senior Vice President, Sport Studio & Entertainment, since 2023, steering the creative and operational direction for ESPN’s daily programming, will report to Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content.

“In his nine years with ESPN, Mike has continually demonstrated his collaborative leadership style and excellent organizational and management skills, as well as his boundless vision, innovation and creativity,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content. “I am confident that he will continue to do so in his new role and help make us better every day.”

Upon assuming his new role, Foss will gain oversight of ESPN’s vast news operation including sports news and coverage, investigative and enterprise journalism, research and digital editorial. He also will begin oversight of ESPN’s Creative Content Unit and Studio Enhancement Team.

Foss will continue collaborating closely with The Pat McAfee Show while the remainder of current role as SVP, Sports Studio & Entertainment will be posted. This role, which will report directly to Foss, will oversee all editions of SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up, PTI, Fantasy Football Now, ESPN Audio and Podcasts, Digital Production and original studio programming on Disney+.

Since joining ESPN in 2017, Foss has been a driving force behind the company’s multi-platform evolution, working to reach new audiences and fans, and his collaborative work toward this ESPN priority will continue in his new role. He successfully launched the network’s official YouTube channels and was previously responsible for video production, content creation, and live streaming strategies across all major digital avenues, including all major digital platforms.

Foss began his career in digital sports media at USA Today shortly after graduating from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. He founded the successful news property “For The Win” in 2012, serving as its managing editor until 2015.

Foss’ work has earned him industry accolades, including being named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in 2015 and the Sports Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” Class of 2025.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]