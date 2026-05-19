ESPN’s PGA Championship coverage averages 1.7 million viewers, most-watched since 2020

ESPN’s live coverage across all four days of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club last week was the most-watched PGA Championship on ESPN since 2020, averaging 1.7M total viewers, up 49% from 2025.

Each round of the PGA Championship on ESPN saw significant, double-digit growth from last year’s championship. The First Round on Thursday averaged 1.5M viewers, up 61%, while Friday’s Second Round coverage was up 40% year-over-year, with an average of 1.8M viewers.

Over the weekend, Saturday’s coverage was up 52% and Sunday was up 48%, averaging 1.6M and 1.7M, respectively.

ESPN presented more than 235 hours of live coverage throughout the PGA Championship, including live telecasts on ESPN and six live streams of Featured Groups and Featured Holes during the four days of competition, all available to ESPN subscribers on the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

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ESPN Contacts:

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-839-7834

Michael Skarka / [email protected] / 860-385-3986