PGA Championship on ESPN: More than 235 hours of live coverage across platforms

Coverage of the PGA Championship begins Tuesday, May 12, all available for fans on ESPN App

Live coverage of First and Second Rounds – from first tee shot to last putt – starts Thursday, May 14, at 6:45 a.m. ET

Four days of live, six-feed championship coverage on ESPN App, including Featured Groups, Featured Holes

ESPN will provide fans with more than 235 hours of live coverage of the 108th edition of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, including live telecasts during all four days of competition on ESPN and six live streams on the ESPN App.

Tuesday & Wednesday — ESPN’s coverage of the PGA Championship will begin on the ESPN App with two three-hour preview shows from noon to 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday. Matt Barrie will host Tuesday at the PGA Championship and Michael Eaves will host Wednesday at the PGA Championship, with reporters Jeff Darlington, Marty Smith and Michael Collins joining the SportsCenter anchors on both days. Each show will feature player interviews, live shots of practice rounds and the practice range, and clips of select player news conferences onsite at Aronimink.

Thursday & Friday — Live coverage of the First and Second Rounds of the PGA Championship will start on the ESPN App on Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m., with a Main Feed of traditional golf coverage, four Featured Group streams and a Featured Holes feed showcasing Aronimink’s Nos. 15, 16 and 17.

Live telecasts of championship play on ESPN hosted by Scott Van Pelt will begin Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., with another hour of coverage on ESPN2 from 7 to 8 p.m. On Friday, all eight hours of live coverage will be on ESPN starting at noon.

Saturday & Sunday — Third and Final Round coverage of the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 8 a.m., with two hours of traditional golf coverage on the ESPN App, followed by three hours of coverage on ESPN starting at 10 a.m. Also, four streams of Featured Groups on the ESPN App begin at 8 a.m., with a Featured Holes stream of Nos. 13, 16 and 17 at 10:45 a.m.

Throughout the four days of live coverage on ESPN, Van Pelt will be joined by analysts David Duval, Dave Flemming, Geoff Ogilvy, Curtis Strange and Barrie, with reporting and player interviews from Collins, Darlington and Smith, and on-course reporting from Ken Brown, William Kratzert, John Maginnes, Andy North and Suzy Whaley.

PGA Championship on ESPN

Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Date Coverage Time (ET) Where to watch Tuesday

May 12&Wednesday May 13 Tuesday & Wednesday at the PGA Championship Noon to 3 p.m. ESPN App Thursday

May 14 Main Feed Coverage 6:45 a.m. to noon ESPN App Featured Group 1 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured Group 2 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured Group 3 7:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured Group 4 7:55 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured Holes 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Round One Coverage Noon to 7 p.m. ESPN 7 to 8 p.m. ESPN2 Friday

May 15 Main Feed Coverage 6:45 a.m. to noon ESPN App Featured Group 1 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured Group 2 Featured Group 3 Featured Group 4 Featured Holes 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Second Round Coverage Noon to 8 p.m. ESPN Saturday

May 16

&

Sunday

May 17 Main Feed Coverage 8 to 10 a.m. ESPN App Featured Group 1 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured Group 2 Featured Group 3 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured Group 4 Featured Holes 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Third Round (Saturday)

Final Round (Sunday) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ESPN

All PGA Championship telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2 will also be available in the U.S. on the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription.

Additional ESPN coverage of the PGA Championship across platforms:

The PGA Championship on the ESPN App, with on-demand highlight videos and a collection of official PGA Championship Films, allow fans to relive some of the most memorable PGA Championships including John Daly’s “Cinderella” win at Crooked Stick in 1991, Rory McIlroy’s first PGA Championship win at Kiawah Island in 2012, Collin Morikawa winning his first major at Harding Park in 2020 and more.

News and analysis on ESPN.com from ESPN golf writers throughout the week will include pre-tournament tier rankings from Mark Schlabach, predictions from ESPN’s golf experts, and a preview of the most anticipated storylines for fans to watch from Schlabach and Paolo Uggetti who will be onsite at Aronimink covering the entire championship.

ESPN’s daily studio shows including SportsCenter and Get Up will feature live interviews with ESPN golf analysts and reporters onsite throughout the PGA Championship.

ESPN Audio will include live interviews from Aronimink, with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters on ESPN Radio programs during the PGA Championship.

ESPN’s international coverage of the PGA Championship from Aronimink Golf Club will be available in more than 50 countries across ESPN networks and platforms. In Latin America and the Caribbean, ESPN will televise more than 25 hours of live coverage across the region during all four rounds of the PGA Championship in English, Spanish and Portuguese language. Also, ESPN on Disney+ will stream simulcast coverage, along with hundreds of hours of exclusive live streaming, including Featured Groups and Featured Holes during all four rounds of the championship.

In Canada, TSN will deliver comprehensive live coverage of all four rounds and TSN+ will stream Tuesday at the PGA Championship to begin the week, in addition to Featured Groups and Featured Holes feeds during championship play. Reporter Bob Weeks and former Canadian professional golfer Graham DeLaet will be onsite to provide live PGA Championship updates and analysis for SportsCentre.

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ESPN Golf

ESPN’s extensive, live coverage of golf includes PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App, which gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours across 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026, as well as live coverage of the entire TGL season and more than 375 hours of The Masters, PGA Championship and other professional and amateur golf events.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.