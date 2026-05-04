Monday and Tuesday feature three Second Round matchups of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO

Back-to-back Second Round Game 1 and Game 2 action Monday and Tuesday across ESPN

2026 NHL Draft Lottery coverage on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue on Monday and Tuesday for back-to-back Second Round action on ESPN. The puck drops Monday for an ESPN doubleheader, beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 2. Following at 9:30 p.m., the Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks (Game 1) who make their first Second Round appearance since 2017. Pregame coverage begins with The Point at 6 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+).

Tuesday, coverage begins with the NHL Draft Lottery at 7 p.m. on ESPN, followed by The Point pregame at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+). The lottery, hosted by John Buccigross from NHL studios, will decide the first 16 picks for the First Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. ESPN continues with Second Round in prime time as the Minnesota Wild take the Colorado Avalanche (Game 2) at 8 p.m.

ESPN’s Second Round coverage continues the stretch of the Playoffs, culminating with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June. In addition to ESPN and ESPN2, ABC will air games throughout the Playoffs.

In the First Round of the Playoffs, ESPN captured the top three First Round matchups ever on cable (excluding Game 7’s): Flyers-Penguins Game 1 (2.1 million viewers), Flyers-Penguins Game 5 (2 million viewers) and Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars Game 1 (1.9 million viewers) .

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

THROUGH MAY 5

Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 5 will be announced in the coming days.

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Where to Watch Mon, May 4 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban Special Guest Analyst: Spencer Carbery Contributor: Arda Öcal ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes Second Round, Game 2 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Spencer Carbery, Arda Öcal ESPN 9:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Spencer Carbery, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Tue, May 5 7 p.m. 2026 NHL Draft Lottery Host: John Buccigross ESPN 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Contributor: Arda Öcal ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche Second Round, Game 2 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Erik Johnson

Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

[email protected]