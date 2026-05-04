Monday and Tuesday feature three Second Round matchups of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO

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Monday and Tuesday feature three Second Round matchups of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo23 hours ago
  • Back-to-back Second Round Game 1 and Game 2 action Monday and Tuesday across ESPN
  • 2026 NHL Draft Lottery coverage on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue on Monday and Tuesday for back-to-back Second Round action on ESPN. The puck drops Monday for an ESPN doubleheader, beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 2. Following at 9:30 p.m., the Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks (Game 1) who make their first Second Round appearance since 2017. Pregame coverage begins with The Point at 6 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+).

Tuesday, coverage begins with the NHL Draft Lottery at 7 p.m. on ESPN, followed by The Point pregame at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+). The lottery, hosted by John Buccigross from NHL studios, will decide the first 16 picks for the First Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. ESPN continues with Second Round in prime time as the Minnesota Wild take the Colorado Avalanche (Game 2) at 8 p.m.

ESPN’s Second Round coverage continues the stretch of the Playoffs, culminating with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June. In addition to ESPN and ESPN2, ABC will air games throughout the Playoffs.

In the First Round of the Playoffs, ESPN captured the top three First Round matchups ever on cable (excluding Game 7’s): Flyers-Penguins Game 1 (2.1 million viewers), Flyers-Penguins Game 5 (2 million viewers) and Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars Game 1 (1.9 million viewers).

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
THROUGH MAY 5
Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 5 will be announced in the coming days. 

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Where to Watch
Mon, May 4 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus

 

 Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban

Special Guest Analyst: Spencer Carbery

Contributor: Arda Öcal

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

Second Round, Game 2

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Spencer Carbery, Arda Öcal		 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Spencer Carbery, Arda Öcal		 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
Tue, May 5 7 p.m. 2026 NHL Draft Lottery Host: John Buccigross ESPN
7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus

 

 Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

Contributor: Arda Öcal

 ESPN, ESPN+
8 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche

Second Round, Game 2

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Erik Johnson
Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal		 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+
[email protected]

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo23 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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