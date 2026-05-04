Monday and Tuesday feature three Second Round matchups of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO

- Back-to-back Second Round Game 1 and Game 2 action Monday and Tuesday across ESPN
- 2026 NHL Draft Lottery coverage on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue on Monday and Tuesday for back-to-back Second Round action on ESPN. The puck drops Monday for an ESPN doubleheader, beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 2. Following at 9:30 p.m., the Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks (Game 1) who make their first Second Round appearance since 2017. Pregame coverage begins with The Point at 6 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+).
Tuesday, coverage begins with the NHL Draft Lottery at 7 p.m. on ESPN, followed by The Point pregame at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+). The lottery, hosted by John Buccigross from NHL studios, will decide the first 16 picks for the First Round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. ESPN continues with Second Round in prime time as the Minnesota Wild take the Colorado Avalanche (Game 2) at 8 p.m.
ESPN’s Second Round coverage continues the stretch of the Playoffs, culminating with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June. In addition to ESPN and ESPN2, ABC will air games throughout the Playoffs.
In the First Round of the Playoffs, ESPN captured the top three First Round matchups ever on cable (excluding Game 7’s): Flyers-Penguins Game 1 (2.1 million viewers), Flyers-Penguins Game 5 (2 million viewers) and Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars Game 1 (1.9 million viewers).
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
THROUGH MAY 5
Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 5 will be announced in the coming days.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Where to Watch
|Mon, May 4
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by Lexus
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban
Special Guest Analyst: Spencer Carbery
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Second Round, Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Spencer Carbery, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Spencer Carbery, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Tue, May 5
|7 p.m.
|2026 NHL Draft Lottery
|Host: John Buccigross
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|The Point presented by Lexus
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Second Round, Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Erik Johnson
Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
- Stanley Cup playoffs daily: Previews, highlights, stat leaders
- Stanley Cup playoffs central: Updated schedule, bracket, matchups
- Expert picks for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs
- Monday: Biggest questions for each Round 2 team
- Monday: 2026 NHL draft Big Board: Ranking the top 32 prospects
- Tuesday: Conn Smythe Watch: Who’s leading for MVP of the 2026 playoffs?
- Tuesday: What can Gavin McKenna do for the team that wins the NHL draft lottery?
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CONTACTS:
ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742
ESPN+
[email protected]