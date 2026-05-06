PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App provides extensive coverage of the Truist Championship

The ESPN App takes fans inside the action across all four rounds at Quail Hollow Club, beginning May 7 at 11 a.m. ET

Four of the world’s top five players showcased as part of early round Featured Groups coverage

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns with over eight hours of golf-related betting discussion, analysis & more across each of the four rounds

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues with the Truist Championship — the second signature event in as many weeks — beginning Thursday, May 7, at 11 a.m. ET, from Charlotte, North Carolina. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, as a strong field competes at Quail Hollow Club in the final event before the PGA Championship.

Featured Groups

Four of the top five players in the world will be showcased during early round coverage on the ESPN App, including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, returning to competition for the first time since winning his second consecutive Masters title.

Defending champion and four-time PGA TOUR winner Sepp Straka looks to make it two in a row at the Truist Championship as part of Featured Groups coverage on Thursday and Friday.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast

The PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns this week. Betcast, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans, will air for more than eight hours during each of the four rounds on the ESPN App, featuring golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features and more. For more, visit ESPN Press Room.

Featured Holes

Beginning at 2 p.m. during the first and second rounds, fans will be able to watch every shot at the penultimate 17th hole at Quail Hollow.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])