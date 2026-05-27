Powerhouse presentations, ranked showdowns and conference clashes fuel ESPN’s blockbuster broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 college football season
- ESPN reveals Weeks 0-3 of 2026-27 college football season along with conference championship games and special date games
- ABC and ESPN spotlight early-season marquee matchups, including Clemson at LSU, Ohio State at Texas, LSU at Ole Miss and more
- Comprehensive conference championship coverage returns to ESPN, with ABC airing the ACC, American, Big 12 and SEC title games
-
More than 1,000 games are set for ESPN networks, with every showdown streaming on the ESPN App
ESPN will kick off its industry-leading coverage of the 2026-27 college football season with a coast-to-coast lineup that delivers marquee matchups, top-ranked teams – including 20 of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 – and premier presentations across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. More than 1,000 games will be set for ESPN networks with every showdown streaming on the ESPN App.
Weeks 0-3 feature an impressive collection of early season statement games, must-see showdowns and neutral site showcases. With nearly every window anchored by high-profile programs and Top 25 contenders, ESPN’s expansive coverage offers fans unparalleled access to the sport’s biggest brands and most compelling storylines from Week 0 to the confetti falling in Vegas at the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.
Week 1
Labor Day Weekend on ESPN and ABC features a powerhouse lineup filled with ranked teams, traditional powers and high stakes showcases. The action begins Thursday night as Colorado visits Georgia Tech (Sept. 3, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN), as Buffs head coach Deion Sanders returns to Atlanta where ‘Coach Prime’ once starred for both the hometown Braves and Falcons. The following night features a premier Friday matchup with No. 7 Miami traveling west to face ACC foe Stanford (Sept. 4, 9 p.m., ESPN), as ACC conference play gets underway with schools playing nine conference games for the first time.
Saturday’s lineup on ABC delivers wall-to-wall marquee matchups, as No. 16 Alabama opens its season against East Carolina (Noon), the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta features Baylor and Auburn (3:30 p.m.), and in primetime, Clemson visits No. 11 LSU (7:30 p.m.) in an ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One showdown. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will air live from Baton Rouge ahead of the first SNF matchup of the season, celebrating the franchise’s 500th show on the road. In late night action, UCLA travels north to take on former in-conference foe California at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
The weekend continues with back-to-back nights of high-octane showcases. Sunday night (Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., ABC) features No. 21 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss in Nashville at the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff, while Labor Day Monday (Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., ESPN) caps the weekend with No. 22 SMU traveling to Florida State for an all-ACC clash.
Weeks 2-3
ESPN will showcase a marquee slate in Weeks 2 and 3, highlighted by multiple matchups featuring teams from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including a primetime ABC showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas on September 12 – also the host site for Week 2 of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot. That Saturday also features No. 2 Oregon at Oklahoma State on ESPN and No. 10 Texas A&M hosting Arizona State on ABC, while additional prime and late windows include No. 25 Tennessee at Georgia Tech and Arkansas at No. 18 Utah, both on ESPN. The SEC will kick off its first season of nine conference games with Alabama at Kentucky in the SEC on ABC franchise window (3:30 p.m.).
Week 3 continues the momentum with a jam-packed tripleheader on ABC, including No. 3 Georgia at Arkansas, Florida State at No. 16 Alabama at 3:30 p.m., and No. 11 LSU at No. 9 Ole Miss on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, alongside ESPN’s presentation of conference showdowns such as North Carolina at Clemson and Florida at Auburn. ESPN’s Week 3 coverage also includes No. 7 Miami on the road at Wake Forest on Friday in primetime, as well as Thursday night ACC action with Syracuse at Pittsburgh.
Week 0 goes global
The 2026 season opens on a global stage, as ESPN presents college football from Ireland and Brazil, in addition to one of the sport’s most celebrated HBCU traditions in Atlanta. Saturday, Aug. 29 kicks off with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland as Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels face No. 23 TCU (Noon, ESPN). Later that day, NC State meets Virginia in the inaugural College Football Brasil game (3:30 p.m., ESPN) from Rio de Janeiro, marking another milestone in the sport’s international growth and featuring ACC teams in a conference clash. The evening concludes with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (7:30 p.m., ABC), as Alabama A&M faces Howard in Atlanta, continuing a celebrated tradition spotlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Friday features and midseason marquee matchups
Historic rivalries and mega showdowns will pepper ESPN’s programming schedule throughout the season, including another year of an enhanced slate of ACC, Big 12 and American primetime presentations on Friday nights. Throughout the regular season, ESPN’s Friday slate will regularly feature a pressure-packed matchup from one of the three conferences.
As always, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Featured this fall on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are Weekday CUSA in October, mid-week MACtion in November, American showdowns on Thursday and Fridays, and Sun Belt showcases on Tuesdays and Thursdays in October and November.
Special date game and other notable games highlights include:
- Week 4
-
- Liberty at Coastal Carolina | Thu, Sep 24 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Army at Temple | Fri, Sep 25 at 4 p.m. | ESPN
- Navy at UAB | Fri, Sep 25 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Clemson at California | Fri, Sep 25 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Georgia Tech at Stanford | Sat, Sep 26 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Northern Arizona at Montana State | Sat, Sep 26 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Montana State is the defending FCS National Champion
- Week 5
-
- North Texas at Tulsa | Thu, Oct 1 at 9 p.m. | ESPN
- Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech | Fri, Oct 2 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 6
-
- Florida State at Louisville | Fri, Oct 9 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Iowa State at BYU | Fri, Oct 9 at 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 7
-
- Memphis at Tulane | Fri, Oct 16 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 8
-
- Duke at Virginia | Fri, Oct 23 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Army at Tulsa | Fri, Oct 23 at 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- NC State at Stanford | Fri, Oct 23 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Kansas State at Arizona State | Sat, Oct 24 | Time/Network TBD
- Week 9
-
- Baylor at UCF | Fri, Oct 30 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Notre Dame vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.) | Sat, Oct 31 at Noon | ABC or ESPN
- South Dakota at South Dakota State | Sat, Oct 31 at TBD | TBD
- Week 10
-
- Virginia Tech at SMU | Fri, Nov 6 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- TCU at Arizona | Fri, Nov 6 at 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 11
-
- Florida State at Pittsburgh | Fri, Nov 13 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Houston at Colorado | Fri, Nov 13 at 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- SIAC Championship | Sat, Nov 14 at 10:30 a.m. | ESPNU
- Week 12
-
- Yale at Harvard (Fenway Park – Boston, Mass.) | Sat, Nov 21 at 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- 142nd meeting of The Game; Yale currently on a four-game win streak in the series
- Yale at Harvard (Fenway Park – Boston, Mass.) | Sat, Nov 21 at 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Rivalry Week to showcase some of the sport’s best traditions
As announced during the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City, ESPN closes the regular season with a compelling set of rivalry matchups across Thanksgiving night and Black Friday in Week 13:
- No. 23 TCU at No. 8 Texas Tech (Thursday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. ESPN), a Thanksgiving showdown between Big 12 title-contenders.
- The 123rd Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and No. 9 Ole Miss (Friday, Nov. 27, Noon, ABC) kicks off Thanksgiving Friday, as the Rebs look for their fourth straight win in the series.
- The Sunshine State Showdown featuring Florida at Florida State (Friday, Nov. 27, 3:30 p.m., ABC), renewing one of college football’s most iconic rivalries.
- No. 5 Texas at No. 10 Texas A&M (Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m., ABC), a primetime Lone Star State clash featuring two projected top 10 teams with CFP aspirations.
SEC Network
SEC Network’s 2026 college football campaign delivers a robust lineup of early-season and conference action, beginning Thursday, Sept. 3 with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri and continuing with a full slate of Week 1 matchups, including Kent State at South Carolina, North Alabama at Arkansas and Florida Atlantic at Florida. Throughout September, the network showcases key contests such as Delaware at Vanderbilt (Sept. 12) and Mississippi State at South Carolina (Sept. 19), alongside additional streaming coverage on SEC Network+. More on the early season SEC schedule.
ACC Network
ACC Network’s 2026 schedule features extensive coverage, highlighted by a mix of early-season matchups, conference play and marquee neutral-site kickoffs. ACCN opens with Hawai’i at Stanford on Aug. 29 and continues with a strong Week 1 slate including Akron at Wake Forest on Thursday, plus a packed Saturday with New Hampshire at Syracuse, Tulane at Duke and VMI at Virginia Tech. September is particularly robust, with appearances from Clemson, North Carolina, Miami and Louisville across multiple windows, including the Duke’s Mayo Classic between West Virginia and Virginia in Charlotte (Sept. 19). More on the early season ACC schedule.
ESPN App
The ESPN App will carry every game across ESPN networks, including exclusive streaming games via ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. Hundreds of games are available exclusively on the ESPN App via direct-to-consumer or Pay TV authentication, including matchups featuring the SEC, ACC, Big 12, American, Sun Belt, CUSA and MAC. In the first three weeks, No. 12 BYU, No. 23 TCU and No. 24 Houston are slated for ESPN+, SEC Network+ features No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Texas, No. 11 LSU, No. 13 Oklahoma, and No. 25 Tennessee, while No. 22 SMU highlights ACCNX action. Late-season showcases such as the Florida Classic (Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman) and the 55th Secretaries’ Cup – featuring the Coast Guard Academy against Merchant Marine Academy – are both set for ESPN+. Additionally, fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription can stream ACC, Mountain West and Pac-12 games that are carried by The CW Network.
Comprehensive conference championship slate set for ESPN networks
ABC will present the ACC, American, Big 12 and SEC Championship Games with ESPN delivering the MAC and Sun Belt title games the first weekend of December as ESPN networks conclude their signature coverage of conference action.
The Big 12 gets the ABC action started on Friday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The ACC Championship Game will kick off Championship Saturday action from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium at noon on Saturday, Dec. 5, followed by the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the American Championship Game live at 8 p.m. from a campus site to be determined.
On ESPN during Conference Championship Weekend, the Sun Belt Championship kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. Saturday at noon, regular season MACtion concludes with the MAC Championship from Detroit on ESPN. On ESPN2, the SWAC Championship starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Celebration Bowl to face the MEAC champion.
Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. The broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 College Football Playoff will be announced on Monday, June 1, ESPN’s Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Wednesday, June 3, and the times and windows for the rest of the SEC’s schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 10. Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for Kickoff Week, will be announced later this summer.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Fri, Aug 28
|10 p.m.
|Idaho at Cal Poly
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 29
|Noon
|Aer Lingus College Football Classic: North Carolina vs. TCU (Dublin, Ireland)
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Southern vs. Alabama State (Birmingham, Ala.)
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|College Football Brasil: NC State vs. Virginia (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil)
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|FCS Kickoff: East Texas A&M vs. Mercer
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Hawai’i at Stanford
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff: Alabama A&M vs. Howard (Atlanta, Ga.)
|ABC
|9 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Tarleton State
|ESPN2
|Sun, Aug 30
|8 p.m.
|Red Tails Classic: West Alabama vs. Tuskegee (Montgomery, Ala.)
|ESPN2
|Thu, Sep 3
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Merrimack at Delaware
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|West Georgia at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at UCF
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UAlbany at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Colorado at Georgia Tech
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Idaho at Utah
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 4
|6:30 p.m.
|San Jose State at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Long Island University at Kansas
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Stanford
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 5
|Noon
|East Carolina at Alabama
|ABC
|Noon
|Oregon State at Houston
|ESPN
|Noon
|Liberty at James Madison
|ESPNU
|Noon
|New Hampshire at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Tarleton State at Bowling Green
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Kent State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Kentucky
|SEC Network+
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Temple
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Georgia
|SEC Network+
|3:30 p.m.
|Aflac Kickoff Game: Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta, Ga.)
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Texas
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Tulane at Duke
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|The Citadel at Charlotte
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Maine at App State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Furman at Tennessee
|SEC Network+
|3:45 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Tulsa
|ESPNU
|4:15 p.m.
|North Alabama at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State at Texas A&M
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Memphis
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Rice
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida International at South Florida
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Murray State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at Kansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson at LSU
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|VMI at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Florida
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Lamar at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Utah Tech at BYU
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Mercyhurst at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Arizona
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Morgan State at Arizona State
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|UCLA at California
|ESPN
|TBD
|UTEP at Oklahoma
|SEC Network+
|Sun, Sep 6
|Noon
|Labor Day Classic: Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Orange Blossom Classic: South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff: Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville, Tenn.)
|ABC
|Mon, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|SMU at Florida State
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 10
|8 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Miami
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 11
|7 p.m.
|Villanova at Louisville
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Richmond at NC State
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Virginia
|ACCNX
|7:30 p.m.
|Rutgers at Boston College
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 12
|Noon
|Arizona State at Texas A&M
|ABC
|Noon
|Oregon at Oklahoma State
|ESPN
|Noon
|Penn State at Temple
|ESPN2
|Noon
|App State at East Carolina
|ESPNU
|Noon
|East Tennessee State at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Wofford at Kent State
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Georgia
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Colgate at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Miami (OH)
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|UT Martin at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Stony Brook at Ball State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Kentucky
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|UCF at Pittsburgh
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|California at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Wagner at James Madison
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UL Monroe at UAB
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Robert Morris at Akron
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Weber State at Colorado
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Toledo
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|3:45 p.m.
|UNLV at North Texas
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|UC Davis at SMU
|ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Alabama State at Troy
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Delaware at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Campbell at Florida
|SEC Network+
|6 p.m.
|Buffalo at Florida International
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Liberty
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Ohio
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Monmouth at Western Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at Georgia Tech
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Towson at South Carolina
|SEC Network+
|7 p.m.
|South Alabama at Tulane
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tulsa at Sam Houston
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|West Georgia at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Marshall
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Georgia State at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern at Houston
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Ohio State at Texas
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Navy at Florida Atlantic
|ESPNU or ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Clemson
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at LSU
|SEC Network+
|7:30 p.m.
|Fordham at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Auburn
|ESPNU or SEC Network
|7:45 p.m.
|Charlotte at Ole Miss
|ESPN2 or SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Baylor
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Grambling at TCU
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Arkansas at Utah
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami at Wake Forest
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 19
|Noon
|Georgia at Arkansas
|ABC
|Noon
|North Carolina at Clemson
|ESPN
|Noon
|Tulane at Kansas State
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Bowling Green at Iowa State
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Mercer at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|12:45 p.m.
|NC State at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|12:45 p.m.
|Troy at Missouri
|SEC Network+
|1 p.m.
|Wyoming at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Maine at Boston College
|ACCNX
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida State at Alabama
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|SMU at Louisville
|ESPN or ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Texas A&M
|ESPN or ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Wagner at California
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Stonehill at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Baylor
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Ball State at Liberty
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte at App State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Florida International at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|East Carolina at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Auburn
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|UT Martin at Memphis
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Rice
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Delaware State at South Florida
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nevada at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at Sam Houston
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UConn at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Georgia State at UCF
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Murray State at Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Classic: West Virginia vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)
|ACC Network
|7:45 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas State at TCU
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|UTSA at Texas
|SEC Network+
|8 p.m.
|East Texas A&M at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UAB at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Sacramento State
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Liberty at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 25
|4 p.m.
|Army at Temple
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Navy at UAB
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Clemson at California
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 26
|Noon
|Bucknell at Pittsburgh
|ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|William & Mary at Duke
|ACCNX
|3:30 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Marshall
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Robert Morris at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Stonehill at Ohio
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at East Carolina
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Long Island University at Florida International
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Mercyhurst at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston Christian at North Texas
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Stanford
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Montana State
|ESPN2
|TBD
|State Fair Classic: Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M (Dallas, Texas)
|TBD
|TBD
|Boombox Classic: Southern at Jackson State
|TBD
|Thu, Oct 1
|9 p.m.
|North Texas at Tulsa
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 2
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Montana State at Idaho
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 3
|6 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at UC Davis
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Samford at UAB
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct 6
|8 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Troy
|ESPN2
|Wed, Oct 7
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Florida International
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 8
|7 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Liberty
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|South Florida at UTSA
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|South Alabama at Arkansas State
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 9
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Louisville
|ESPN
|10:15 p.m.
|Iowa State at BYU
|ESPN
|Tue, Oct 13
|8 p.m.
|Florida International at Jacksonville State
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 14
|8 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Sam Houston
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 15
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at UAB
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Old Dominion
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis at Tulane
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|App State at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 17
|TBD
|Illinois State at Southern Illinois
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida A&M at Jackson State
|TBD
|Tue, Oct 20
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State at Delaware
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|South Alabama at Marshall
|ESPN2
|Wed, Oct 21
|8 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Sam Houston
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 22
|7 p.m.
|James Madison at App State
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Memphis
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 23
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Army at Tulsa
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|NC State at Stanford
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 24
|TBD
|Kansas State at Arizona State
|TBD
|Tue, Oct 27
|8 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Missouri State
|ESPN2
|Wed, Oct 28
|8 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at New Mexico State
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 29
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Morgan State
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at North Texas
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Troy at James Madison
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 30
|7 p.m.
|Tulane at Charlotte
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Baylor at UCF
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Kent State at Sacramento State
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 31
|Noon
|Notre Dame vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.)
|ABC or ESPN
|TBD
|Magic City Classic: Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (Birmingham, Ala.)
|TBD
|TBD
|South Dakota at South Dakota State
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 3
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Akron
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo at Miami (OH)
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 4
|7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan or Toledo at Sacramento State or Ball State at Massachusetts
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan or Toledo at Sacramento State or Ball State at Massachusetts
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 5
|5 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Howard
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|UTSA at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN or ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|James Madison at Southern Miss
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 6
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at SMU
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|South Florida at East Carolina
|ESPN2
|10:15 p.m.
|TCU at Arizona
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 7
|TBD
|Missouri State at Florida International
|TBD
|TBD
|Delaware at Kennesaw State
|TBD
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|Liberty at New Mexico State
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 10
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Akron or Kent State at Bowling Green or Ohio at Miami (OH)
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Akron or Kent State at Bowling Green or Ohio at Miami (OH)
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at Ball State or Sacramento State at Central Michigan or Massachusetts at Toledo
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at Ball State or Sacramento State at Central Michigan or Massachusetts at Toledo
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 12
|8 p.m.
|Memphis at South Florida
|ESPN or ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Louisiana at UL Monroe
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 13
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|10:15 p.m.
|Houston at Colorado
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 14
|10:30 a.m.
|SIAC Championship (campus site)
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Secretaries’ Cup: Coast Guard Academy vs. Merchant Marine Academy (Washington, DC)
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Idaho State at Montana
|ESPN or ESPN2
|TBD
|Jackson State at Alabama State
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida International at Delaware
|TBD
|TBD
|New Mexico State at Missouri State
|TBD
|TBD
|Kennesaw State at Sam Houston
|TBD
|TBD
|Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 17
|7 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at Kent State or Ball State at Ohio or Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at Kent State or Ball State at Ohio or Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Buffalo or Akron at Massachusetts
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Rice at Temple
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson at Duke
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Toledo
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 21
|Noon
|Memphis at Navy
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Yale at Harvard (Fenway Park – Boston, Mass.)
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Classic: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman (Orlando, Fla.)
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Jackson State at Alcorn State
|TBD
|TBD
|Prairie View A&M at Alabama State
|TBD
|TBD
|Missouri State at Jacksonville State
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida International at Kennesaw State
|TBD
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|Delaware at New Mexico State
|TBD
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 24
|7 p.m. or TBD
|Kent State at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN2 or ESPN+
|7 p.m. or TBD
|Miami (OH) at Western Michigan
|ESPN2 or ESPN+
|Thu, Nov 26
|8 p.m.
|TCU at Texas Tech
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 27
|Noon
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|ABC
|Noon
|Florida Atlantic at East Carolina or Temple at Memphis or Tulane at South Florida or Tulsa at UTSA^
|ESPN
|Noon
|Buffalo at Akron or Toledo at Ohio
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|App State at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at East Carolina or Temple at Memphis or Tulane at South Florida or Tulsa at UTSA^
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas at Texas A&M
|ABC
|Sat, Nov 28
|TBD
|Sam Houston at Florida International
|TBD
|TBD
|New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|Liberty at Missouri State
|TBD
|TBD
|Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|Fri, Dec 4
|7 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship Game (campus site)
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas)
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 5
|Noon
|ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, N.C.)
|ABC
|Noon
|MAC Championship Game (Detroit, Mich.)
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|SWAC Championship Game (campus site)
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.)
|ABC
|8 p.m.
|American Championship Game (campus site)
|ABC
^Game flexed for either Friday, Nov. 27 or Saturday, Nov. 28