Powerhouse presentations, ranked showdowns and conference clashes fuel ESPN’s blockbuster broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 college football season

ESPN reveals Weeks 0-3 of 2026-27 college football season along with conference championship games and special date games

ABC and ESPN spotlight early-season marquee matchups, including Clemson at LSU, Ohio State at Texas, LSU at Ole Miss and more

Comprehensive conference championship coverage returns to ESPN, with ABC airing the ACC, American, Big 12 and SEC title games

More than 1,000 games are set for ESPN networks, with every showdown streaming on the ESPN App

ESPN will kick off its industry-leading coverage of the 2026-27 college football season with a coast-to-coast lineup that delivers marquee matchups, top-ranked teams – including 20 of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 – and premier presentations across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. More than 1,000 games will be set for ESPN networks with every showdown streaming on the ESPN App.

Weeks 0-3 feature an impressive collection of early season statement games, must-see showdowns and neutral site showcases. With nearly every window anchored by high-profile programs and Top 25 contenders, ESPN’s expansive coverage offers fans unparalleled access to the sport’s biggest brands and most compelling storylines from Week 0 to the confetti falling in Vegas at the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

Week 1

Labor Day Weekend on ESPN and ABC features a powerhouse lineup filled with ranked teams, traditional powers and high stakes showcases. The action begins Thursday night as Colorado visits Georgia Tech (Sept. 3, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN), as Buffs head coach Deion Sanders returns to Atlanta where ‘Coach Prime’ once starred for both the hometown Braves and Falcons. The following night features a premier Friday matchup with No. 7 Miami traveling west to face ACC foe Stanford (Sept. 4, 9 p.m., ESPN), as ACC conference play gets underway with schools playing nine conference games for the first time.

Saturday’s lineup on ABC delivers wall-to-wall marquee matchups, as No. 16 Alabama opens its season against East Carolina (Noon), the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta features Baylor and Auburn (3:30 p.m.), and in primetime, Clemson visits No. 11 LSU (7:30 p.m.) in an ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One showdown. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will air live from Baton Rouge ahead of the first SNF matchup of the season, celebrating the franchise’s 500th show on the road. In late night action, UCLA travels north to take on former in-conference foe California at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

The weekend continues with back-to-back nights of high-octane showcases. Sunday night (Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., ABC) features No. 21 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss in Nashville at the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff, while Labor Day Monday (Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., ESPN) caps the weekend with No. 22 SMU traveling to Florida State for an all-ACC clash.

Weeks 2-3

ESPN will showcase a marquee slate in Weeks 2 and 3, highlighted by multiple matchups featuring teams from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including a primetime ABC showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas on September 12 – also the host site for Week 2 of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot. That Saturday also features No. 2 Oregon at Oklahoma State on ESPN and No. 10 Texas A&M hosting Arizona State on ABC, while additional prime and late windows include No. 25 Tennessee at Georgia Tech and Arkansas at No. 18 Utah, both on ESPN. The SEC will kick off its first season of nine conference games with Alabama at Kentucky in the SEC on ABC franchise window (3:30 p.m.).

Week 3 continues the momentum with a jam-packed tripleheader on ABC, including No. 3 Georgia at Arkansas, Florida State at No. 16 Alabama at 3:30 p.m., and No. 11 LSU at No. 9 Ole Miss on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, alongside ESPN’s presentation of conference showdowns such as North Carolina at Clemson and Florida at Auburn. ESPN’s Week 3 coverage also includes No. 7 Miami on the road at Wake Forest on Friday in primetime, as well as Thursday night ACC action with Syracuse at Pittsburgh.

Week 0 goes global

The 2026 season opens on a global stage, as ESPN presents college football from Ireland and Brazil, in addition to one of the sport’s most celebrated HBCU traditions in Atlanta. Saturday, Aug. 29 kicks off with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland as Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels face No. 23 TCU (Noon, ESPN). Later that day, NC State meets Virginia in the inaugural College Football Brasil game (3:30 p.m., ESPN) from Rio de Janeiro, marking another milestone in the sport’s international growth and featuring ACC teams in a conference clash. The evening concludes with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (7:30 p.m., ABC), as Alabama A&M faces Howard in Atlanta, continuing a celebrated tradition spotlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Friday features and midseason marquee matchups

Historic rivalries and mega showdowns will pepper ESPN’s programming schedule throughout the season, including another year of an enhanced slate of ACC, Big 12 and American primetime presentations on Friday nights. Throughout the regular season, ESPN’s Friday slate will regularly feature a pressure-packed matchup from one of the three conferences.

As always, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Featured this fall on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are Weekday CUSA in October, mid-week MACtion in November, American showdowns on Thursday and Fridays, and Sun Belt showcases on Tuesdays and Thursdays in October and November.

Special date game and other notable games highlights include:

Week 4

Liberty at Coastal Carolina | Thu, Sep 24 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Army at Temple | Fri, Sep 25 at 4 p.m. | ESPN Navy at UAB | Fri, Sep 25 at 7 p.m. | ESPN Clemson at California | Fri, Sep 25 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Georgia Tech at Stanford | Sat, Sep 26 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Northern Arizona at Montana State | Sat, Sep 26 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Montana State is the defending FCS National Champion



Week 5

North Texas at Tulsa | Thu, Oct 1 at 9 p.m. | ESPN Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech | Fri, Oct 2 at 7 p.m. | ESPN



Week 6

Florida State at Louisville | Fri, Oct 9 at 7 p.m. | ESPN Iowa State at BYU | Fri, Oct 9 at 10:15 p.m. | ESPN



Week 7

Memphis at Tulane | Fri, Oct 16 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN



Week 8

Duke at Virginia | Fri, Oct 23 at 7 p.m. | ESPN Army at Tulsa | Fri, Oct 23 at 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2 NC State at Stanford | Fri, Oct 23 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Kansas State at Arizona State | Sat, Oct 24 | Time/Network TBD



Week 9

Baylor at UCF | Fri, Oct 30 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Notre Dame vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.) | Sat, Oct 31 at Noon | ABC or ESPN South Dakota at South Dakota State | Sat, Oct 31 at TBD | TBD



Week 10

Virginia Tech at SMU | Fri, Nov 6 at 7 p.m. | ESPN TCU at Arizona | Fri, Nov 6 at 10:15 p.m. | ESPN



Week 11

Florida State at Pittsburgh | Fri, Nov 13 at 7 p.m. | ESPN Houston at Colorado | Fri, Nov 13 at 10:15 p.m. | ESPN SIAC Championship | Sat, Nov 14 at 10:30 a.m. | ESPNU



Week 12

Yale at Harvard (Fenway Park – Boston, Mass.) | Sat, Nov 21 at 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU 142 nd meeting of The Game; Yale currently on a four-game win streak in the series



Rivalry Week to showcase some of the sport’s best traditions

As announced during the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City, ESPN closes the regular season with a compelling set of rivalry matchups across Thanksgiving night and Black Friday in Week 13:

No. 23 TCU at No. 8 Texas Tech (Thursday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. ESPN), a Thanksgiving showdown between Big 12 title-contenders.

The 123 rd Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and No. 9 Ole Miss (Friday, Nov. 27, Noon, ABC) kicks off Thanksgiving Friday, as the Rebs look for their fourth straight win in the series.

Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and No. 9 Ole Miss (Friday, Nov. 27, Noon, ABC) kicks off Thanksgiving Friday, as the Rebs look for their fourth straight win in the series. The Sunshine State Showdown featuring Florida at Florida State (Friday, Nov. 27, 3:30 p.m., ABC), renewing one of college football’s most iconic rivalries.

No. 5 Texas at No. 10 Texas A&M (Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m., ABC), a primetime Lone Star State clash featuring two projected top 10 teams with CFP aspirations.

SEC Network

SEC Network’s 2026 college football campaign delivers a robust lineup of early-season and conference action, beginning Thursday, Sept. 3 with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri and continuing with a full slate of Week 1 matchups, including Kent State at South Carolina, North Alabama at Arkansas and Florida Atlantic at Florida. Throughout September, the network showcases key contests such as Delaware at Vanderbilt (Sept. 12) and Mississippi State at South Carolina (Sept. 19), alongside additional streaming coverage on SEC Network+. More on the early season SEC schedule.

ACC Network

ACC Network’s 2026 schedule features extensive coverage, highlighted by a mix of early-season matchups, conference play and marquee neutral-site kickoffs. ACCN opens with Hawai’i at Stanford on Aug. 29 and continues with a strong Week 1 slate including Akron at Wake Forest on Thursday, plus a packed Saturday with New Hampshire at Syracuse, Tulane at Duke and VMI at Virginia Tech. September is particularly robust, with appearances from Clemson, North Carolina, Miami and Louisville across multiple windows, including the Duke’s Mayo Classic between West Virginia and Virginia in Charlotte (Sept. 19). More on the early season ACC schedule.

ESPN App

The ESPN App will carry every game across ESPN networks, including exclusive streaming games via ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. Hundreds of games are available exclusively on the ESPN App via direct-to-consumer or Pay TV authentication, including matchups featuring the SEC, ACC, Big 12, American, Sun Belt, CUSA and MAC. In the first three weeks, No. 12 BYU, No. 23 TCU and No. 24 Houston are slated for ESPN+, SEC Network+ features No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Texas, No. 11 LSU, No. 13 Oklahoma, and No. 25 Tennessee, while No. 22 SMU highlights ACCNX action. Late-season showcases such as the Florida Classic (Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman) and the 55th Secretaries’ Cup – featuring the Coast Guard Academy against Merchant Marine Academy – are both set for ESPN+. Additionally, fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription can stream ACC, Mountain West and Pac-12 games that are carried by The CW Network.

Comprehensive conference championship slate set for ESPN networks

ABC will present the ACC, American, Big 12 and SEC Championship Games with ESPN delivering the MAC and Sun Belt title games the first weekend of December as ESPN networks conclude their signature coverage of conference action.

The Big 12 gets the ABC action started on Friday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The ACC Championship Game will kick off Championship Saturday action from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium at noon on Saturday, Dec. 5, followed by the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the American Championship Game live at 8 p.m. from a campus site to be determined.

On ESPN during Conference Championship Weekend, the Sun Belt Championship kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. Saturday at noon, regular season MACtion concludes with the MAC Championship from Detroit on ESPN. On ESPN2, the SWAC Championship starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Celebration Bowl to face the MEAC champion.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. The broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 College Football Playoff will be announced on Monday, June 1, ESPN’s Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Wednesday, June 3, and the times and windows for the rest of the SEC’s schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 10. Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for Kickoff Week, will be announced later this summer.

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Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Fri, Aug 28 10 p.m. Idaho at Cal Poly ESPN Sat, Aug 29 Noon Aer Lingus College Football Classic: North Carolina vs. TCU (Dublin, Ireland) ESPN 3 p.m. Southern vs. Alabama State (Birmingham, Ala.) ESPNU 3:30 p.m. College Football Brasil: NC State vs. Virginia (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil) ESPN 6:30 p.m. Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. FCS Kickoff: East Texas A&M vs. Mercer ESPN 7 p.m. Hawai’i at Stanford ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff: Alabama A&M vs. Howard (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC 9 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Tarleton State ESPN2 Sun, Aug 30 8 p.m. Red Tails Classic: West Alabama vs. Tuskegee (Montgomery, Ala.) ESPN2 Thu, Sep 3 7 p.m. Akron at Wake Forest ACC Network 7 p.m. Merrimack at Delaware ESPN+ 7 p.m. West Georgia at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. UAlbany at Buffalo ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colorado at Georgia Tech ESPN 8 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri SEC Network 9 p.m. Idaho at Utah ESPNU Fri, Sep 4 6:30 p.m. San Jose State at Eastern Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Georgia State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Long Island University at Kansas ESPNU 9 p.m. Miami at Stanford ESPN Sat, Sep 5 Noon East Carolina at Alabama ABC Noon Oregon State at Houston ESPN Noon Liberty at James Madison ESPNU Noon New Hampshire at Syracuse ACC Network Noon Tarleton State at Bowling Green ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Kent State at South Carolina SEC Network 1 p.m. Youngstown State at Kentucky SEC Network+ 1 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Rhode Island at Temple ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tennessee State at Georgia SEC Network+ 3:30 p.m. Aflac Kickoff Game: Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC 3:30 p.m. Texas State at Texas ESPN 3:30 p.m. Tulane at Duke ACC Network 3:30 p.m. The Citadel at Charlotte ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Maine at App State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Furman at Tennessee SEC Network+ 3:45 p.m. Oklahoma State at Tulsa ESPNU 4:15 p.m. North Alabama at Arkansas SEC Network 5 p.m. Alcorn State at Southern Miss ESPN+ 6 p.m. Norfolk State at Old Dominion ESPN+ 7 p.m. Missouri State at Texas A&M ESPN 7 p.m. Austin Peay at Vanderbilt SEC Network+ 7 p.m. Arkansas State at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Houston Christian at Rice ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida International at South Florida ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Murray State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m. SE Louisiana at South Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sam Houston at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nicholls at Kansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Clemson at LSU ABC 7:30 p.m. UL Monroe at Mississippi State ESPNU 7:30 p.m. VMI at Virginia Tech ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7:45 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Florida SEC Network 8 p.m. Lamar at Louisiana ESPN+ 8 p.m. Utah Tech at BYU ESPN+ 9 p.m. Mercyhurst at New Mexico State ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Northern Arizona at Arizona ESPN+ 10 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Sacramento State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Morgan State at Arizona State ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. UCLA at California ESPN TBD UTEP at Oklahoma SEC Network+ Sun, Sep 6 Noon Labor Day Classic: Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN2 3 p.m. Orange Blossom Classic: South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M (Miami Gardens, Fla.) ESPN 7:30 p.m. Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff: Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville, Tenn.) ABC Mon, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. SMU at Florida State ESPN Thu, Sep 10 8 p.m. Florida A&M at Miami ACC Network Fri, Sep 11 7 p.m. Villanova at Louisville ACC Network 7 p.m. Richmond at NC State ESPNU 7 p.m. Norfolk State at Virginia ACCNX 7:30 p.m. Rutgers at Boston College ESPN2 Sat, Sep 12 Noon Arizona State at Texas A&M ABC Noon Oregon at Oklahoma State ESPN Noon Penn State at Temple ESPN2 Noon App State at East Carolina ESPNU Noon East Tennessee State at North Carolina ACC Network Noon Wofford at Kent State ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Western Kentucky at Georgia SEC Network 1 p.m. Colgate at Central Michigan ESPN+ 1 p.m. Holy Cross at Miami (OH) ESPN+ 1 p.m. UT Martin at West Virginia ESPN+ 2 p.m. Stony Brook at Ball State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Alabama at Kentucky ABC 3:30 p.m. UCF at Pittsburgh ESPN2 3:30 p.m. California at Syracuse ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Wagner at James Madison ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UL Monroe at UAB ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Robert Morris at Akron ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Weber State at Colorado ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Central Connecticut at Toledo ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Sacred Heart at Massachusetts ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. UNLV at North Texas ESPNU 4 p.m. UC Davis at SMU ACCNX 4 p.m. Alabama State at Troy ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. Delaware at Vanderbilt SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Campbell at Florida SEC Network+ 6 p.m. Buffalo at Florida International ESPN+ 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Liberty ESPN+ 6 p.m. Jacksonville State at Ohio ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Monmouth at Western Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia Tech ESPN 7 p.m. Towson at South Carolina SEC Network+ 7 p.m. South Alabama at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. Lindenwood at Missouri State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tulsa at Sam Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. West Georgia at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Marshall ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Carolina at Cincinnati ESPN+ 7 p.m. Georgia State at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern at Houston ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Texas ABC 7:30 p.m. Navy at Florida Atlantic ESPNU or ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Clemson ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at LSU SEC Network+ 7:30 p.m. Fordham at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. Southern Miss at Auburn ESPNU or SEC Network 7:45 p.m. Charlotte at Ole Miss ESPN2 or SEC Network 8 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Baylor ESPN+ 8 p.m. Grambling at TCU ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. Arkansas at Utah ESPN Thu, Sep 17 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh ESPN Fri, Sep 18 7:30 p.m. Miami at Wake Forest ESPN Sat, Sep 19 Noon Georgia at Arkansas ABC Noon North Carolina at Clemson ESPN Noon Tulane at Kansas State ESPN2 Noon Bowling Green at Iowa State ESPNU Noon Mercer at Georgia Tech ACC Network 12:45 p.m. NC State at Vanderbilt SEC Network 12:45 p.m. Troy at Missouri SEC Network+ 1 p.m. Wyoming at Central Michigan ESPN+ 2 p.m. Maine at Boston College ACCNX 3:30 p.m. Florida State at Alabama ABC 3:30 p.m. SMU at Louisville ESPN or ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M ESPN or ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Wagner at California ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Miami (OH) at Cincinnati ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Stonehill at Massachusetts ESPN+ 4 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Baylor ESPNU 4 p.m. Ball State at Liberty ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network 4:30 p.m. SE Louisiana at UL Monroe ESPN+ 6 p.m. Charlotte at App State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Florida International at Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 6 p.m. East Carolina at Old Dominion ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida at Auburn ESPN 7 p.m. UT Martin at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Rice ESPN+ 7 p.m. Delaware State at South Florida ESPN+ 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nevada at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nicholls at Sam Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. UConn at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Georgia State at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Ohio at South Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. Murray State at Oklahoma State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss ABC 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at Oklahoma ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic: West Virginia vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC) ACC Network 7:45 p.m. Kennesaw State at Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. Arkansas State at TCU ESPNU 8 p.m. UTSA at Texas SEC Network+ 8 p.m. East Texas A&M at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. UAB at Louisiana ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Sacramento State ESPN Thu, Sep 24 7:30 p.m. Liberty at Coastal Carolina ESPN Fri, Sep 25 4 p.m. Army at Temple ESPN 7 p.m. Navy at UAB ESPN 10:30 p.m. Clemson at California ESPN Sat, Sep 26 Noon Bucknell at Pittsburgh ACCNX 1 p.m. Lindenwood at Eastern Michigan ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. William & Mary at Duke ACCNX 3:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Marshall ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Robert Morris at Buffalo ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Stonehill at Ohio ESPN+ 4 p.m. North Carolina Central at East Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. Long Island University at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Mercyhurst at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Houston Christian at North Texas ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Stanford ESPN 10:30 p.m. Northern Arizona at Montana State ESPN2 TBD State Fair Classic: Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M (Dallas, Texas) TBD TBD Boombox Classic: Southern at Jackson State TBD Thu, Oct 1 9 p.m. North Texas at Tulsa ESPN Fri, Oct 2 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech ESPN 10:30 p.m. Montana State at Idaho ESPN Sat, Oct 3 6 p.m. Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Eastern Washington at UC Davis ESPN2 TBD Samford at UAB ESPN+ Tue, Oct 6 8 p.m. Southern Miss at Troy ESPN2 Wed, Oct 7 7:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Florida International ESPN2 Thu, Oct 8 7 p.m. Sam Houston at Liberty ESPNU 7:30 p.m. South Florida at UTSA ESPN or ESPN2 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Arkansas State ESPN or ESPN2 Fri, Oct 9 7 p.m. Florida State at Louisville ESPN 10:15 p.m. Iowa State at BYU ESPN Tue, Oct 13 8 p.m. Florida International at Jacksonville State ESPNU Wed, Oct 14 8 p.m. Western Kentucky at Sam Houston ESPN2 Thu, Oct 15 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at UAB ESPN or ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Old Dominion ESPN or ESPN2 Fri, Oct 16 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Tulane ESPN 8 p.m. App State at Coastal Carolina ESPN2 Sat, Oct 17 TBD Illinois State at Southern Illinois TBD TBD Florida A&M at Jackson State TBD Tue, Oct 20 7 p.m. Missouri State at Delaware ESPNU 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Marshall ESPN2 Wed, Oct 21 8 p.m. New Mexico State at Sam Houston ESPN2 Thu, Oct 22 7 p.m. James Madison at App State ESPNU 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Memphis ESPN2 Fri, Oct 23 7 p.m. Duke at Virginia ESPN 8:30 p.m. Army at Tulsa ESPN2 10:30 p.m. NC State at Stanford ESPN Sat, Oct 24 TBD Kansas State at Arizona State TBD Tue, Oct 27 8 p.m. Sam Houston at Missouri State ESPN2 Wed, Oct 28 8 p.m. Jacksonville State at New Mexico State ESPN2 Thu, Oct 29 7 p.m. South Carolina State at Morgan State ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at North Texas ESPN or ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Troy at James Madison ESPN or ESPN2 Fri, Oct 30 7 p.m. Tulane at Charlotte ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Baylor at UCF ESPN 10:30 p.m. Kent State at Sacramento State ESPN2 Sat, Oct 31 Noon Notre Dame vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.) ABC or ESPN TBD Magic City Classic: Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (Birmingham, Ala.) TBD TBD South Dakota at South Dakota State TBD Tue, Nov 3 7 p.m. Ohio at Akron ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Buffalo at Miami (OH) ESPN2 or ESPNU Wed, Nov 4 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan or Toledo at Sacramento State or Ball State at Massachusetts ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan or Toledo at Sacramento State or Ball State at Massachusetts ESPNU Thu, Nov 5 5 p.m. South Carolina State at Howard ESPNU 8 p.m. UTSA at Florida Atlantic ESPN or ESPN2 8 p.m. James Madison at Southern Miss ESPN or ESPN2 Fri, Nov 6 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at SMU ESPN 7:30 p.m. South Florida at East Carolina ESPN2 10:15 p.m. TCU at Arizona ESPN Sat, Nov 7 TBD Missouri State at Florida International TBD TBD Delaware at Kennesaw State TBD TBD Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee TBD TBD Liberty at New Mexico State TBD Tue, Nov 10 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Akron or Kent State at Bowling Green or Ohio at Miami (OH) ESPN2 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Akron or Kent State at Bowling Green or Ohio at Miami (OH) ESPNU Wed, Nov 11 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Ball State or Sacramento State at Central Michigan or Massachusetts at Toledo ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Ball State or Sacramento State at Central Michigan or Massachusetts at Toledo ESPNU Thu, Nov 12 8 p.m. Memphis at South Florida ESPN or ESPN2 9 p.m. Louisiana at UL Monroe ESPN or ESPN2 Fri, Nov 13 7 p.m. Florida State at Pittsburgh ESPN 10:15 p.m. Houston at Colorado ESPN Sat, Nov 14 10:30 a.m. SIAC Championship (campus site) ESPNU 1 p.m. Secretaries’ Cup: Coast Guard Academy vs. Merchant Marine Academy (Washington, DC) ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Idaho State at Montana ESPN or ESPN2 TBD Jackson State at Alabama State TBD TBD Florida International at Delaware TBD TBD New Mexico State at Missouri State TBD TBD Kennesaw State at Sam Houston TBD TBD Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky TBD Tue, Nov 17 7 p.m. Miami (OH) at Kent State or Ball State at Ohio or Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan ESPN2 7 p.m. Miami (OH) at Kent State or Ball State at Ohio or Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan ESPNU Wed, Nov 18 7:30 p.m. Central Michigan at Buffalo or Akron at Massachusetts ESPNU Thu, Nov 19 7:30 p.m. Rice at Temple ESPN Fri, Nov 20 7:30 p.m. Clemson at Duke ESPN 7:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Toledo ESPN2 Sat, Nov 21 Noon Memphis at Navy TBD 3:30 p.m. Yale at Harvard (Fenway Park – Boston, Mass.) ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Florida Classic: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman (Orlando, Fla.) ESPN+ TBD Jackson State at Alcorn State TBD TBD Prairie View A&M at Alabama State TBD TBD Missouri State at Jacksonville State TBD TBD Florida International at Kennesaw State TBD TBD Western Kentucky at Liberty TBD TBD Delaware at New Mexico State TBD TBD Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston TBD Tue, Nov 24 7 p.m. or TBD Kent State at Eastern Michigan ESPN2 or ESPN+ 7 p.m. or TBD Miami (OH) at Western Michigan ESPN2 or ESPN+ Thu, Nov 26 8 p.m. TCU at Texas Tech ESPN Fri, Nov 27 Noon Mississippi State at Ole Miss ABC Noon Florida Atlantic at East Carolina or Temple at Memphis or Tulane at South Florida or Tulsa at UTSA^ ESPN Noon Buffalo at Akron or Toledo at Ohio ESPNU 3 p.m. App State at South Alabama ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ABC 3:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at East Carolina or Temple at Memphis or Tulane at South Florida or Tulsa at UTSA^ ESPN 7:30 p.m. Texas at Texas A&M ABC Sat, Nov 28 TBD Sam Houston at Florida International TBD TBD New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee TBD TBD Liberty at Missouri State TBD TBD Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky TBD Fri, Dec 4 7 p.m. Sun Belt Championship Game (campus site) ESPN 8 p.m. Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas) ABC Sat, Dec 5 Noon ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, N.C.) ABC Noon MAC Championship Game (Detroit, Mich.) ESPN 2 p.m. SWAC Championship Game (campus site) ESPN2 4 p.m. SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC 8 p.m. American Championship Game (campus site) ABC

^Game flexed for either Friday, Nov. 27 or Saturday, Nov. 28