Record viewership continues! Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche delivers the most-viewed 2026 Western Conference Final Game 2 since 2002

HockeyNHL

Record viewership continues! Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche delivers the most-viewed 2026 Western Conference Final Game 2 since 2002

2.1 million average viewers, up 54%

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo1 hour ago

Starting off the Memorial Day weekend, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs action continued on Friday in prime time with Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche delivering the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 2 since 2002 (Colorado-Detroit on ESPN).

Last week, ESPN saw record viewership with Golden Knights-Avalanche, delivering the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018 (2.1 million viewers).

Through 35 games, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN networks is averaging 1.6 million viewers, up 73% YoY.

ESPN’s postseason culminates with exclusive coverage of this year’s Stanley Cup Final on ESPN networks.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo1 hour ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button