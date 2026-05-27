Record viewership continues! Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche delivers the most-viewed 2026 Western Conference Final Game 2 since 2002

Starting off the Memorial Day weekend, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs action continued on Friday in prime time with Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche delivering the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 2 since 2002 (Colorado-Detroit on ESPN).

Last week, ESPN saw record viewership with Golden Knights-Avalanche, delivering the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018 (2.1 million viewers).

Through 35 games, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN networks is averaging 1.6 million viewers, up 73% YoY.

ESPN’s postseason culminates with exclusive coverage of this year’s Stanley Cup Final on ESPN networks.

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742