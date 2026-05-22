Sensational start! Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche delivered the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018

Golden Knights-Avalanche avg. 2.1 million viewers, up 45%

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs averaging 1.6 million viewers through 34 games, up 74% YoY

On Wednesday, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs action continued in prime time on ESPN, delivering the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018 (Vegas-Winnipeg). Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche averaged 2.1 million viewers, up 45% vs. last year’s Western Conference Final Game 1.

Through 34 games, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is averaging 1.6 million viewers, up 74% YoY. This year’s postseason has delivered historic viewership across ESPN networks, with ESPN delivering its most-viewed First and Second Round of the Playoffs since the new rights deal.

The Western Conference Final continues tonight (Friday) in prime time with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. ET. More on ESPN’s coverage here.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742