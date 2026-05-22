Sensational start! Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche delivered the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018

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Sensational start! Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche delivered the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo15 hours ago

Golden Knights-Avalanche avg. 2.1 million viewers, up 45%
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs averaging 1.6 million viewers through 34 games, up 74% YoY

On Wednesday, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs action continued in prime time on ESPN, delivering the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018 (Vegas-Winnipeg). Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche averaged 2.1 million viewers, up 45% vs. last year’s Western Conference Final Game 1.

Through 34 games, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is averaging 1.6 million viewers, up 74% YoY. This year’s postseason has delivered historic viewership across ESPN networks, with ESPN delivering its most-viewed First and Second Round of the Playoffs since the new rights deal.

The Western Conference Final continues tonight (Friday) in prime time with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. ET. More on ESPN’s coverage here.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo15 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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