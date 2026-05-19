ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the 2026 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Presented by GEICO takes the ice Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Vegas Golden Knights face Colorado Avalanche for the second time in Stanley Cup Playoffs history

All Western Conference Final matchups available on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

The Point presented by Lexus continues regularly throughout the Western Conference Final

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final presented by GEICO begins Wednesday (May 20), when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. The best-of-seven series will continue every other day through its duration, with ESPN also airing Games 2, 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) before ABC televises Game 6 (Saturday, May 30), if necessary. A winner-take-all Game 7 would air on ESPN (Monday, June 1). All games start at 8 p.m., except for Game 4 (Tuesday, May 26) which begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s matchup reunites two Western Conference powers meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for just the second time in franchise history as the Golden Knights make their third Western Conference Final appearance in the past five years, against the Avalanche. ESPN’s Western Conference Final coverage is a prelude to the network’s exclusive Stanley Cup Final coverage on ABC.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Ray Ferraro (analyst) and Emily Kaplan (insider/reporter) will call the Western Conference Finals. ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, with host Steve Levy and analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, will lead into game coverage, with the trio also handling intermissions. Leah Hextall (reporter) will provide coverage from the Eastern Conference Final matchups throughout ESPN’s pregame and intermission coverage.

In the Crease will continue as a recap show following games. The Drop continues its postseason coverage with short-form reaction throughout the conference finals on the ESPN on NHL YouTube Channel and the ESPN App. The Western Conference Final production will feature on-ice skate cameras, increased camera angles including in net for all games and Skycam for Colorado-based matchups.

Ahead of Game 1, ESPN is expanding the ESPN Chirpline with a “Chirp Booth” that will make its debut Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at The Canuck (330 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001), NYC’s premier Canadian hockey bar. The “Chirp Booth” is an extension of ESPN’s Chirpline, where fans are encouraged to call 1-844-4CHIRPIN to talk trash about another fan base…or maybe even their own! Like the Chirpline, the best recordings left inside the “Chirp Booth” will potentially be shared across ESPN’s social platforms. The bar will be televising Game 1 of the Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and Avalanche.

ESPN’s presentation of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues following record-setting viewership throughout the first and second rounds. ESPN networks aired the most-viewed First Round of the current rights deal, highlighted by three of the five most-viewed First Round matchups on cable and ESPN’s record-setting opening weekend, which featured the three most-watched First Round games on cable ever excluding Game 7s.

Momentum has continued into the Second Round, with ESPN delivering the most-viewed Second Round Game 2 ever on cable, the most-viewed Second Round Game 3 on record and ESPN’s best-performing Second Round Game 4 on cable. ESPN’s second round concluded last night with Canadiens and Sabres Game 7.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

THROUGH MAY 26

Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 26 will be announced in the coming days.

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Wednesday, May 20 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Game 1 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following the game) ESPN+ Friday, May 22 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Game 2 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following the game) ESPN+ Sunday, May 24 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following the game) ESPN+ Tuesday, May 26 TBD The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights Game 4 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following the game) ESPN+ Thursday, May 28 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Game 5, if necessary Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following the game) ESPN+ Saturday, May 30 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights at Game 6, if necessary Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC In The Crease (following the game) ESPN+ Monday, June 1 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Game 7, if necessary Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following the game) ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

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