Stanley Cup Playoffs continues historic run! ESPN captured most-viewed Second Round Game 3 on record

On Sunday May 10, 2026 the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round action set another record as ESPN aired the most-viewed Game 3 on record. The Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) delivered 2.1 million average viewers, +86 vs. last year’s Round 2 Game 3.

Action followed on ESPN with the Vegas Golden Knights-Anaheim Ducks Game 4 (9:30 p.m.) which delivered an impressive 1.5 million viewers, +30% vs. ESPN’s Second Round Game 4.

Through six games, the Second Round on ESPN is averaging 2 million viewers, up 80% YoY.

Second Round action continues tonight with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning with Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens (Gm. 4) at 7 p.m., following at 9:30 p.m. with the Anaheim Ducks-Vegas Golden Knights (Gm. 5). More here.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742