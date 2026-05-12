Stanley Cup Playoffs continues historic run! ESPN captured most-viewed Second Round Game 3 on record

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Stanley Cup Playoffs continues historic run! ESPN captured most-viewed Second Round Game 3 on record

Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens averaged 2.1 million viewers

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

On Sunday May 10, 2026 the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round action set another record as ESPN aired the most-viewed Game 3 on record.  The Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) delivered 2.1 million average viewers, +86 vs. last year’s Round 2 Game 3.

Action followed on ESPN with the Vegas Golden Knights-Anaheim Ducks Game 4 (9:30 p.m.) which delivered an impressive 1.5 million viewers, +30% vs. ESPN’s Second Round Game 4.

Through six games, the Second Round on ESPN is averaging 2 million viewers, up 80% YoY.

Second Round action continues tonight with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning with Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens (Gm. 4) at 7 p.m., following at 9:30 p.m. with the Anaheim Ducks-Vegas Golden Knights (Gm. 5). More here.

 

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CONTACTS:
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
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