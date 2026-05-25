The #RoadToOmaha starts here: ESPN to present every pitch of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Regionals May 29-June 1

ESPN to showcase at least 96 NCAA Regional games across four days

Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One returns with live whip-around coverage from all 16 sites

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thursday, May 28 (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament begins Friday, May 29, with every pitch from all 16 NCAA Baseball Regional sites available across ESPN networks.

A minimum of 96 Regional games will air May 29-June 1 across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+.

From the opening pitch of Regionals through the final out of the Men’s College World Series, ESPN remains the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. ESPN networks are slated to present as many as 153 postseason matchups throughout the tournament’s run to Omaha.

All Roads Lead to Omaha

The Road to Omaha continues with Super Regionals (June 5-8) before culminating at the Men’s College World Series (June 12-22) from Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Additional coverage details for the Men’s College World Series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Around the clock coverage on ESPN+

ESPN’s fan-favorite whip-around show, Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One, returns throughout Regional weekend with live look-ins, home runs, strikeouts, rallies, elimination-game drama and up-to-the-minute updates from across all 16 sites.

Matt Schick and Kris Budden combine to host Squeeze Play with analysts Chris Burke, the 2001 SEC Player of the Year, and Mike Rooney, a former Division I player and head coach. Squeeze Play will stream on ESPN+ from first pitch to last pitch Friday through Monday (pending ‘if necessary’ games). On Friday, Squeeze Play will be available on ESPN2 from 3-4 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 6-7 p.m. on ESPN.

Get Ready for the Play on the Diamond

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship will showcase the major storylines, players, coaches and teams as the Division I Baseball Championship gets underway. Hosted by ESPN senior writer and Marty & McGee co-host Ryan McGee and ESPN baseball analyst Kyle Peterson, Game On will preview the tournament with stories on some of the best teams and players on the Road to Omaha.

Features include:

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky : In 2025, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky won the Baseball America College Player of the Year Award. This year, he is in line to become the top pick in the MLB Draft. Whenever Cholowsky first takes the field in a game, and before every at bat, he traces something in the dirt to honor and remember one of his former teammates. Chris Connelly reveals the person that the UCLA superstar keeps with him on the field every game.

: In 2025, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky won the Baseball America College Player of the Year Award. This year, he is in line to become the top pick in the MLB Draft. Whenever Cholowsky first takes the field in a game, and before every at bat, he traces something in the dirt to honor and remember one of his former teammates. reveals the person that the UCLA superstar keeps with him on the field every game. Texas assistant coaches Troy Tulowitzki and Max Weiner: This year, the Texas Longhorns are one of the most balanced teams in college baseball with a top 20 ranked pitching staff and a top 30 scoring offense. Behind this success are two very different assistant coaches – 5-time MLB All-Star Troy Tulowitzski and former Mariners pitching guru Max Weiner. Chris Burke reports on how together, these coaches aren’t only driving success, they are teaching the Longhorns to think about the game in a whole new way.

This year, the Texas Longhorns are one of the most balanced teams in college baseball with a top 20 ranked pitching staff and a top 30 scoring offense. Behind this success are two very different assistant coaches – 5-time MLB All-Star Troy Tulowitzski and former Mariners pitching guru Max Weiner. reports on how together, these coaches aren’t only driving success, they are teaching the Longhorns to think about the game in a whole new way. Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson, aka “The Rhino”: Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson leads the SEC regular season champion Bulldogs in just about every major offensive category. This season Jackson became the sixth player overall, and first catcher, to have both 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season. He is strong. He is fast. He is built like a tank, and that is why they call him “The Rhino”. Ryan McGee

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson leads the SEC regular season champion Bulldogs in just about every major offensive category. This season Jackson became the sixth player overall, and first catcher, to have both 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season. He is strong. He is fast. He is built like a tank, and that is why they call him “The Rhino”. Georgia Tech duo Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey: Georgia Tech has the highest scoring offense in Division I baseball averaging over 10 runs per game. The Yellow Jackets’ rise to a championship contender has been fueled by two cornerstone members of its 2023 recruiting class – elite outfield prospect Drew Burress and once overlooked catcher Vahn Lackey. Burress recently passed Jason Varitek as Tech’s all-time leader in career home runs, Lackey leads the team in runs batted in and on-base percentage. Both players are expected to hear their names called early in the first round of the MLB Draft, but before that they hope to lead Georgia Tech to its first College World Series title. Kris Budden

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thursday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 with same day streaming on ESPN+.

Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

Deep roster of commentators across all 16 sites

ESPN will deploy commentator teams onsite at every NCAA Regional location, featuring many of the network’s top college baseball voices and analysts.

All 16 commentator teams:

Los Angeles : Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements

: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements Atlanta : Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez Athens : Dave Neal, Gordon Beckham

: Dave Neal, Gordon Beckham Auburn : Mark Neely, Gregg Olson

: Mark Neely, Gregg Olson Chapel Hill : Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald

: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald Austin : Roy Philpott, Keith Moreland

: Roy Philpott, Keith Moreland Tuscaloosa : Derek Jones, Jared Mitchell

: Derek Jones, Jared Mitchell Gainesville : Eric Frede, Lance Cormier

: Eric Frede, Lance Cormier Hattiesburg : Kevin Fitzgerald, Bobby Moranda

: Kevin Fitzgerald, Bobby Moranda Tallahassee : Daron Vaught, Devon Travis

: Daron Vaught, Devon Travis Eugene : Clay Matvick, David Aardsma

: Clay Matvick, David Aardsma College Station : Richard Cross, Todd Walker

: Richard Cross, Todd Walker Lincoln : Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson

: Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson Starkville : Jack Kizer, Jack DeLongchamps

: Jack Kizer, Jack DeLongchamps Lawrence : Victor Rojas, Connor Wanhanen

: Victor Rojas, Connor Wanhanen Morgantown: Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis

Site: No. 1 UCLA (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 3 p.m. Saint Mary’s vs. No. 1 UCLA ESPNU 8 p.m. Cal Poly vs. Virginia Tech ESPN+ Sat, May 30 4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 4 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 2 Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 Noon UIC vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech ACC Network 5 p.m. Cal Poly vs. Virginia Tech ESPN+ Sat, May 30 1 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 3 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Gordon Beckham

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 2 p.m. Liberty vs. Boston College ESPN+ 7 p.m. Long Island U vs. No. 3 Georgia SEC Network Sat, May 30 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 5 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 4 Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Gregg Olson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 1 p.m. Milwaukee vs. No. 4 Auburn ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 4 Central Connecticut vs. No. 1 Auburn ESPNU Sat, May 30 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 5 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 Noon East Carolina vs. Tennessee ESPNU 5 p.m. VCU vs. No. 5 North Carolina ESPN+ Sat, May 30 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 ESPN2 Sun, May 31 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 5 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 6 Texas (Austin, Texas)

Commentator Team: Roy Philpott, Keith Moreland

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 1 p.m. Holy Cross vs. No. 6 Texas SEC Network 6 p.m. Tarleton State vs. UC Santa Barbara ESPN+ Sat, May 30 2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 7 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Derek Jones, Jared Mitchell

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 2 p.m. SC Upstate vs. Oklahoma State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alabama State vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN+ Sat, May 30 2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 8 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Lance Cormier

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 1 p.m. Rider vs. No. 8 Florida ESPN+ 6 p.m. Troy vs. Miami ACC Network Sat, May 30 1 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 5 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 9 Southern Miss (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Commentator Team: Kevin Fitzgerald, Bobby Moranda

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 2 p.m. Little Rock vs. No. 9 Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jacksonville State vs. Virginia ESPN+ Sat, May 30 4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 4 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 10 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Daron Vaught, Devon Travis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 3 p.m. St. John’s vs. No. 10 Florida State ACCN 8 p.m. Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina ESPN+ Sat, May 30 1 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 11 Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, David Aardsma

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 3 p.m. Washington State vs. Oregon State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Yale vs. No. 11 Oregon ESPN+ Sat, May 30 4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 4 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 12 Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

Commentator Team: Richard Cross, Todd Walker

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 4 p.m. Lamar vs. No. 12 Texas A&M ESPN+ 9 p.m. Texas State vs. USC ESPN+ Sat, May 30 4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 4 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 13 Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Commentator Team: Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 4 p.m. South Dakota State vs. No. 13 Nebraska ESPN+ 9 p.m. Arizona State vs. Ole Miss ESPNU Sat, May 30 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 14 Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)

Commentator Team: Jack Kizer, Jack DeLongchamps

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 2 p.m. Lipscomb vs. No. 14 Mississippi State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Louisiana vs. Cincinnati ESPN+ Sat, May 30 4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 15 Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)

Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Connor Wanhanen

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 29 1 p.m. Northeastern vs. No. 15 Kansas ESPN+ 6 p.m. Missouri State vs. Arkansas ESPN+ Sat, May 30 1 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, May 31 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 1 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 16 West Virginia (Morgantown, W.V.)

Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis