Award-winning Rece Davis joins ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage as host

Rece Davis, one of the sports media industry’s most versatile and accomplished hosts, will expand his role with ESPN as he makes his debut as host of ESPN’s coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, later this month. A mainstay at ESPN for more than 25 years, Davis is best known as the Emmy Award-winning host of college football’s premier pre-game show, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, as well as other football and basketball-related ESPN programs.

His addition further strengthens ESPN’s on-site presentation from one of tennis’ most prestigious events. ESPN presentation of The Championships, Wimbledon begins June 29 and continues through July 12.

“The prestige of Wimbledon in the universe of sports is unsurpassed. I’m thrilled to join our elite tennis team at ESPN that pours everything into making our coverage insightful, innovative and entertaining,” said Davis. “It’s quite a privilege for me to get a chance to experience Wimbledon for the first time and share it with our fans.”

“Rece is a tremendous addition to our Wimbledon team,” said Linda Schulz, ESPN Vice President of Production. “His experience and versatility have made him one of the most respected voices in sports television. Just as importantly, he has a natural ability to put people at ease and bring out the stories that resonate with fans. We’re excited for viewers to enjoy his energy and insight he brings to ESPN’s coverage from The Championships.”

Davis will share host coverage with Malika Andrews for live on-site and studio for Breakfast at Wimbledon on July 11and 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

ESPN’s full complement of commentators and analysts for Wimbledon will be announced soon.