ESPN and World Series of Poker announce programming schedule for 2026 Main Event

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ESPN and World Series of Poker announce programming schedule for 2026 Main Event

Photo of John R. Manzo John R. Manzo Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

In March, it was announced that ESPN and the World Series of Poker (WSOP) entered a multi-year agreement to bring the WSOP back to ESPN platforms. Now, the schedule is out.

Beginning July 2, ESPN will broadcast over 100 hours of comprehensive, network coverage of the WSOP Main Event with distribution globally by ESPN and additional partners to over 400 million homes around the world.

The WSOP Main Event runs from July 2-13 on ESPN+ (July 2-8 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET; July 9-13 from 3-7 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET) with the three-night live Main Event Final Table airing Aug. 3-5 (Aug. 3: 9 p.m. – Midnight ET on ESPN2; Aug. 4: 9 p.m. – Midnight ET on ESPN; Aug. 5: 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET on ESPN).

In addition to the live broadcast, there will be edited episodes summarizing the Main Event that will air on July 21, July 28 and Aug. 10 on ESPN2, with a variety of taped times available. A full 2026 WSOP broadcast schedule is below.

“Poker’s biggest stage belongs on ESPN,” said Ashley O’Connor, Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN. “We’re excited for the return of bluffs, bad beats and WSOP championship moments to be back on ESPN this summer.”

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Photo of John R. Manzo John R. Manzo Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
Photo of John R. Manzo

John R. Manzo

Based in New York City, John Manzo is an Associate Director of Communications for ESPN with a focus on sports betting, Get Up, First Take, consumer marketing, Business Development & Innovation, analytics and more. He is a Michigan native, Detroit sports fan and proud Central Michigan University graduate.
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