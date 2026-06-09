ESPN delivers most-watched NCAA DI Women’s College World Series on record

Championship Series Game 2 scored most-watched college softball game on record with 2.5 million viewers, peaked with 3.0 million viewers

Second most-watched NCAA WCWS Finals on record with 2.2 million viewers

Overall, the WCWS was up 20% from 2025 season (previous high)

NCAA Softball Tournament finishes up 28% year-over-year, largest average audience since 2011

The 2026 NCAA Women’s College World Series was one for the history books, as ESPN’s presentation continued to highlight the ever-growing popularity of the sport – from the first pitch in OKC through the Championship dogpile.

The WCWS Finals, featuring Texas and Texas Tech, averaged 2.2 million viewers as the Longhorns claimed their second-straight national championship in the two-game series. The 2026 WCWS Finals were the second most-watched on record and included college softball’s most-watched game on record (Game 2).

Game 1 of the WCWS Finals scored 1.9 million viewers, ranking as the third most-watched WCWS Finals Game 1 ever. Wednesday’s game peaked with 2.1 million viewers as the Longhorns secured the victory.

Across ESPN and ESPNU, the second game of the WCWS registered 2.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched college softball game ever. The Lone Star State showdown peaked with an astonishing 3.0 million viewers and finished up 16% from last year’s game 2.

Overall, the WCWS was up 20% from 2025, averaging 1.6 million viewers across 16 games on ESPN networks. This marks the most-watched WCWS ever, surpassing last season’s previous all-time high.

A record 15 WCWS games surpassed the million-viewer mark, including another three games eclipsing 2 million viewers. Texas/Tech Texas led the way with 2.5 million, followed by Texas Tech/UCLA (2.0M – second most-watched WCWS non-finals game), Texas Tech/Alabama (2.0M – third most-watched WCWS non-finals game) and Alabama/Texas Tech (2.0M – fourth most-watched WCWS non-finals game).

Including the Regional and Super Regional rounds, ESPN delivered 19 games with over 1 million viewers.

#RoadtoWCWS Viewership Success

The entire three-week NCAA Tournament averaged 755,000 viewers across ESPN networks, up 28% year-over-year. That marks the best NCAA Softball Tournament audience since 2011.

Super Regionals ESPN delivered the most-watched NCAA Super Regional Round on record 695,000 viewers, up 48% year-over-year Featured five of the 10 most-watched Super Regional games on record Scored the three most-watched Super Regional games on record: Arizona State/Texas (May 24) – 1.3 million viewers Peak: 1.4 million Texas Tech-Florida (May 23) – 1.1 million viewers Peak: 1.3 million Nebraska-Oklahoma State (May 23) – 1.1 million viewers Peak: 1.3 million

Regionals ESPN scored its most-watched NCAA Softball Regional round since 2016 Up 41% year-over-year Delivered the four top Regional games since 2019: Texas/Baylor (May 17) – 683,000 viewers Peak 1.1 million Wisconsin/Texas (May 16) – 665,000 viewers Peak 1.1 million Virginia/Tennessee (May 16) – 600,000 viewers Peak: 665,000 Texas A&M/ Arizona State (May 17) – 569,000 viewers Peak: 697,000



Selection Sunday

The NCAA Softball Selection Special Presented by Capital One finished up 27% year-over-year with an average of 325,000 viewers

7Innings Live Selection Special Presented by Capital One nearly doubled its viewership from the 2025 show (2026: 170,000 viewers)

Conference Championships

SEC Championship: Texas vs. Alabama scored 847,000 viewers on May 9, making it ESPN’s most-watched SEC Championship game since 2015 and the second-best on record The matchup ranks as the most-watched game this season (prior to NCAA Tournament) and peaked with 970,000 viewers The two semifinal games finished up 63% year-over-year, averaging 550,000 viewers The semifinal between Georgia and Texas delivered 613,000 viewers, ranking as ESPN’s sixth-best game of 2026 (prior to NCAA Tournament) Big 12 Championship: Arizona State-Texas Tech registered 597,000 viewers on May 9, marking the most-watched Big 12 Championship game on record ACC Championship: Virginia Tech vs. Florida State drew 589,000 viewers, ESPN’s most-watched ACC Championship ever



Regular Season

The 2026 college softball regular season was one for the books as ESPN scored its most-consumed season on record with more than 2 billion minutes of game coverage consumed across its networks.

Additionally, the season averaged 292,000 viewers, becoming ESPN’s most-watched college softball regular season since 2009. The season finished up 78% compared to the 2025 regular season.

The 2026 campaign featured four of ESPN’s eight most-watched regular season games of all-time and delivered a record-high 10 games with more than 500,000 viewers.

2026 Top Regular Season College Softball Games Across ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Network Game Viewers Apr 19 Noon ESPN No. 5 Texas at No. 13 Georgia 725,000 Apr 11 8 p.m. ESPN No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas 700,000 May 2 Noon ESPN No. 8 Florida at No. 14 Georgia 677,000 Mar 29 Noon ESPN No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 20 LSU 618,000 Apr 12 Noon ESPN No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas 581,000

*Rankings reflected for the date of the game

AUSL on Deck

Fans can continue catching all the softball action as the AUSL opens its 2026 season on Tuesday, June 9 with a doubleheader on ESPN2. At 7 p.m. ET, the Texas Volts will take on the Oklahoma City Spark in NiJaree Canady’s professional debut, followed by the Chicago Bandits vs. the Utah Talons at 9 p.m. More details can be found here.