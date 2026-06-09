ESPN Platforms Present Opening Week of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League Season Beginning June 9

Opening Night Doubleheader Features Volts vs. Spark and 2025 Championship Rematch Between Bandits and Talons

Opening Week Includes Championship Rematch Weekend, Home Openers, Top Draft Picks and Marquee Pitching Matchups Across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Landmark broadcast season includes AUSL Championship on ABC and 11 regular-season games on ESPN Deportes

ESPN platforms will present opening week of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League season beginning Tuesday, June 9, with an Opening Night doubleheader on ESPN2, as part of ESPN’s recently announced multi-year rights agreement with Athletes Unlimited, which includes 50 exclusive AUSL games annually across ESPN platforms.

Opening Night begins today, Tuesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with the Texas Volts vs. Oklahoma City Spark, featuring the franchise debut of the Spark, one of two expansion teams joining the AUSL for the 2026 season. The ESPN2 doubleheader continues at 9 p.m.ET with the Chicago Bandits vs. Utah Talons, a rematch of the 2025 AUSL Championship as the Talons begin their title defense, with Montana Fouts making the start for the Talons after throwing a complete-game shutout against Chicago in the 2025 AUSL Championship game.

Opening week continues Wednesday, June 10, with the Portland Cascade vs. Carolina Blaze at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, highlighted by a marquee pitching duel as the No. 1 overall picks in the two most recent AUSL College Drafts (Karlyn Pickens and Sam Landry) face off in AUSL action, following their memorable 2025 Oklahoma-Tennessee postseason showdown. Later that night, the Bandits and Talons continue their championship rematch at 10 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The Bandits and Talons meet again Thursday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Additional opening-week highlights include Saturday, June 13, noon ET matchup on ESPN between the Texas Volts and Carolina Blaze, featuring former Oklahoma teammates Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito facing off. Later that day, the Spark face the Bandits at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 in Chicago’s home opener.

On Sunday, June 14, ESPN2 will feature Spark vs. Bandits at noon ET, with Spark rookie pitchers Maya Johnson and Peja Goold taking on a Bandits lineup that led the AUSL across multiple offensive categories last season.

Opening week concludes Monday, June 15, with a doubleheader on ESPN2. The Volts face the Blaze at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Cascade facing the Talons at 9:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN will also air all 51 AUSL games across ESPN platforms in more than 50 countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Australia and New Zealand.

2026 AUSL on ESPN Platforms Schedule

All times ET. Schedule subject to change.

Date Time Matchup/Event Network Tue, June 9 7 p.m. Texas Volts vs. Oklahoma City Spark ESPN2 Tue, June 9 9 p.m. Chicago Bandits vs. Utah Talons ESPN2 Wed, June 10 8 p.m. Portland Cascade vs. Carolina Blaze ESPN2 Wed, June 10 10 p.m. Chicago Bandits vs. Utah Talons ESPNU Thu, June 11 9 p.m. Chicago Bandits vs. Utah Talons ESPNU Sat, June 13 12 p.m. Texas Volts vs. Carolina Blaze ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sat, June 13 2 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Chicago Bandits ESPN2 Sun, June 14 12 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Chicago Bandits ESPN2 Mon, June 15 7 p.m. Texas Volts vs. Carolina Blaze ESPN2 Mon, June 15 9:30 p.m. Portland Cascade vs. Utah Talons ESPN2 Tue, June 16 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Chicago Bandits ESPNU Thu, June 18 7 p.m. Utah Talons vs. Texas Volts ESPN2 Thu, June 18 9 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Portland Cascade ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Fri, June 19 9 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Portland Cascade ESPN2 Sat, June 20 12 p.m. Carolina Blaze vs. Chicago Bandits ESPN Sun, June 21 12:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Portland Cascade ESPN Mon, June 22 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Utah Talons ESPN2 Tue, June 23 7 p.m. Chicago Bandits vs. Texas Volts ESPNU Thu, June 25 7 p.m. Utah Talons vs. Carolina Blaze ESPN, ESPN Deportes Fri, June 26 8 p.m. Portland Cascade vs. Texas Volts ESPNU Sat, June 27 2 p.m. Utah Talons vs. Carolina Blaze ESPN Sun, June 28 1 p.m. Portland Cascade vs. Texas Volts ESPN Mon, June 29 7 p.m. Carolina Blaze vs. Oklahoma City Spark ESPN2 Tue, June 30 7 p.m. Portland Cascade vs. Chicago Bandits ESPNU Wed, July 1 7 p.m. Carolina Blaze vs. Oklahoma City Spark ESPN2 Thu, July 2 7 p.m. Portland Cascade vs. Chicago Bandits ESPN Sat, July 4 7 p.m. Portland Cascade vs. Oklahoma City Spark ESPNU Sun, July 5 1 p.m. Portland Cascade vs. Oklahoma City Spark ESPN2 Mon, July 6 7 p.m. Texas Volts vs. Chicago Bandits ESPNU Tue, July 7 8 p.m. Carolina Blaze vs. Portland Cascade ESPN2 Thu, July 9 8 p.m. Utah Talons vs. Oklahoma City Spark ESPNU Fri, July 10 7 p.m. Carolina Blaze vs. Texas Volts ESPNU Sat, July 11 2 p.m. Utah Talons vs. Oklahoma City Spark ESPN Sun, July 12 3 p.m. Chicago Bandits vs. Portland Cascade ESPN2 Mon, July 13 7 p.m. Carolina Blaze vs. Texas Volts ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Tue, July 14 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Texas Volts ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Wed, July 15 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Texas Volts ESPNU Fri, July 17 8 p.m. Texas Volts vs. Portland Cascade ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, July 18 4 p.m. Utah Talons vs. Chicago Bandits ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, July 18 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Carolina Blaze ESPNU Sun, July 19 12 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Carolina Blaze ESPN Mon, July 20 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Spark vs. Carolina Blaze ESPN2 Thu, July 23 9 p.m. No. 3 Seed vs. No. 2 Seed ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sat, July 25 1 p.m. Winner of Play-In vs. No. 1 Seed ABC Sun, July 26 2 p.m. Winner of Play-In vs. No. 1 Seed ESPN Mon, July 27 7 p.m. Winner of Play-In vs. No. 1 Seed ESPN2 Wed, August 5 7 p.m. AUSL Pro Game at the Little League Softball World Series ESPN2 Sat, August 8 7 p.m. AUSL All-Star Cup Series 1 Game 1 ESPNU Mon, August 10 7 p.m. AUSL All-Star Cup Series 1 Game 3 ESPNU Sat, August 15 7 p.m. AUSL All-Star Cup Series 2 Game 5 ESPNU Sat, August 22 7 p.m. AUSL All-Star Cup Series 3 Game 8 ESPNU

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