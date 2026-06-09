ESPN’s presentation of 2026 Stanley Cup Final off to best start through three games since 2015

Double-Overtime Game 3 delivers largest audience on ESPN networks since 2002

Carolina Hurricanes-Vegas Golden Knights on ABC averaged 5 million viewers

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights (Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET) continued the momentum of an NHL postseason marked by multi-year viewership highs and a highly competitive Stanley Cup Final. The double-overtime thriller averaged 5 million viewers on ABC helping lead the Stanley Cup to its best start in over a decade.

Saturday’s Game 3 ranks as the most-viewed Stanley Cup Final Game 3 in 24 years across all networks and the second most dating back to 1994, trailing only Detroit Red Wings-Carolina in 2002 which averaged 5.5 million viewers on ABC.

Viewership was up 117% compared to Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on TNT/truTV and up 51% versus Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on ABC. The audience peaked at 6.1 million viewers from 11:45-Midnight.

Game 3 featured the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history, a four-goal Carolina comeback to force overtime, and a double-overtime finish, underscoring the intensity and unpredictability that have helped fuel strong viewership throughout the series.

Through three games, the Stanley Cup Final is averaging 4.9 million viewers, up 101% year-over-year and marking its best start through three games since 2015.

ESPN’s presentation of the Stanley Cup Final follows the most-viewed Cup Final Game 1 (since 2019) and Game 2 (since 2015), and a record-setting postseason that delivered ESPN networks’ most-viewed First Round and Second Round of the current rights agreement, along with the most-viewed Western Conference Final since 2015.

ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the Stanley Cup Final continues tonight (Tuesday) with Game 4 from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. on ABC Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro and Emily Kaplan will call the action. The Point presented by DraftKings airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+, featuring host Steve Levy and analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, who will also anchor intermission coverage throughout the game. ESPN analyst Erik Johnson and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will join pregame coverage. The series returns to Raleigh, North Carolina, for Game 5 on Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

More on ESPN’s Stanley Cup Final coverage here.

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742