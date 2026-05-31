The quest for the Stanley Cup reaches its peak: ESPN exclusively presents the 2026 Stanley Cup Final Presented by GEICO

Vegas Golden Knights face the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET for their first matchup in Stanley Cup Final history

Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro and Emily Kaplan announce their third Cup Final together

SkyCast, Spanish language and NHL in ASL options for every game

The Point presented by DraftKings pregame; SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, In the Crease and The Drop presented by Discover postgame

All Stanley Cup Final matchups available on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

2026 Stanley Cup Final Promo: HERE

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final presented by GEICO begins Tuesday (June 2), when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Carolina Hurricanes on ABC and the ESPN App. The series continues in Raleigh, N.C. with Game 2 (June 4) before shifting to Vegas for Game 3 (June 6), and Game 4 (June 9). If necessary Games 5 through 7, on the same platforms and start time, will be played on June 11, 14 and 17, with each game alternating between host cities.

Adding to ESPN’s multi-platform coverage, a Spanish-language presentation will be available for every game, as will a SkyCast alternate feed, with fans being able to watch continuous action from various feeds. Returning this year, NHL in ASL, a three-time Sports Emmy-nominated alternate telecast dedicated completely to the Deaf and hard of hearing community, will also be available throughout the series.

ESPN Deportes will air the Spanish language presentation, except for Games 3 and 4, which will stream exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers. The SkyCast and NHL in ASL options are also available exclusively on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Ray Ferraro (analyst) and Emily Kaplan (insider/reporter) will once again call the Stanley Cup Final, marking the third time the trio will call the Final on ABC. ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point Presented by DraftKings, with host Steve Levy and analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, will lead into game coverage, airing on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN+ throughout the series. The trio will handle intermissions on ABC. Appearing on ESPN shows and platforms during the series,analysts Erik Johnson and Kevin Weekes will provide additional coverage.

Spanish language commentators for each game are Kenny Garay (play-by-play) and Carlos Rossell (analyst).

ESPN’s late night SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, television’s premier destination for championship post-game coverage, will have a major presence following the Stanley Cup Final and the NBA Finals. The programs will feature game highlights, interviews with key players and coaches, and analysis from ESPN’s experts. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will appear on ESPN and the ESPN App after each Stanley Cup Final game concludes (excluding Game 4).

In addition to SVP, In the Crease will continue as a recap show, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more. The Drop Presented by Discover also returns as an additional postgame option, with short-form reactions on the NHL on ESPN YouTube Channel and the ESPN App.

Fans will be brought closer to the action than ever as ESPN’s Cup Final presentation will feature on-ice skate cameras, expanded camera angles such as in-net cameras, SkyCam aerial coverage and MindFly BodyCam on referees for all games.

On the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, a SkyCast alternate telecast feed above the ice will feature an aerial camera feed and complete game coverage including commentary and replays from the enhanced SkyCam. This marks the first time an aerial camera is permitted to operate directly over the ice at select times during the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL in ASL utilizes American Sign Language with Jason Altmann and Jeff Mansfield during game play while also featuring original intermission interviews and commentary. The NHL in partnership with P-X-P will produce the viewing option for every game of the series, with the telecasts made available in the U.S. to stream exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers.

Tuesday’s matchup features a first-ever postseason meeting between the Golden Knights, making their third Stanley Cup Final appearance since the franchise was established in 2017-18, and the Hurricanes, returning to the Final for the first time since 2006.

The ESPN Chirpline “Chirp Booth” will make its Stanley Cup Final debut in Raleigh, N.C. (Tuesday, June 2) and Las Vegas (Saturday, June 6) outside of each arena. The “Chirp Booth” is an extension of ESPN’s Chirpline, where fans are encouraged to call 1-844-4CHIRPIN to talk trash about another fan base…or maybe even their own! Like the Chirpline, the best recordings left inside the “Chirp Booth” will potentially be shared across ESPN’s social platforms.

ESPN’s presentation of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs follows record-setting viewership throughout the first three rounds. ESPN networks aired its most-viewed First Round and Second Round of the current rights deal. The Westen Conference Final has delivered several multi-year viewership highs: Game 1 since 2018, Game 2 since 2002 and Game 3 since 2002.

– STANLEY CUP FINAL TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Stanley Cup Final Date Time (ET) Viewing Option ESPN Commentators Platforms Game 1 Tue, June 2 7 p.m. The Point presented by DraftKings Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Main Feed Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC SkyCast Alt Cast ESPN App* NHL in ASL Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield ESPN App* Spanish Language Play-by-Play: Kenny Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell ESPN Deportes Postgame SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Host: Scott Van Pelt ESPN In The Crease ESPN+ The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App Game 2 Thu, June 4 7 p.m. The Point presented by DraftKings Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Main Feed Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC SkyCast Alt Cast ESPN App* NHL in ASL Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield ESPN App* Spanish Language Play-by-Play: Kenny Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell ESPN Deportes Postgame SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Host: Scott Van Pelt ESPN In The Crease ESPN+ The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App Game 3 Sat, June 6 7 p.m. The Point presented by DraftKings Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN+ 8 p.m. Main Feed Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC SkyCast Alt Cast ESPN App* NHL in ASL Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield ESPN App* Spanish Language Play-by-Play: Kenny Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell ESPN App* (Spanish) Postgame SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Host: Scott Van Pelt ESPN In The Crease ESPN+ The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App Game 4 Tue, June 9 6 p.m. The Point presented by DraftKings Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Main Feed Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC SkyCast Alt Cast ESPN App* NHL in ASL Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield ESPN App* Spanish Language Play-by-Play: Kenny Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell ESPN App* (Spanish) Postgame In The Crease ESPN+ The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App Game 5 (if necessary) Thu, June 11 7 p.m. The Point presented by DraftKings Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Main Feed Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC SkyCast Alt Cast ESPN App* NHL in ASL Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield ESPN App* Spanish Language Play-by-Play: Kenny Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell ESPN Deportes Postgame SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Host: Scott Van Pelt ESPN In The Crease ESPN+ The Drop (following the game) Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App Game 6 (if necessary) Sun, June 14 7 p.m. The Point presented by DraftKings Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Main Feed Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC SkyCast Alt Cast ESPN App* NHL in ASL Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield ESPN App* Spanish Language Play-by-Play: Kenny Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell ESPN Deportes Postgame SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Host: Scott Van Pelt ESPN In The Crease ESPN+ The Drop (following the game) Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App Game 7 (if necessary) Wed, June 17 7 p.m. The Point presented by DraftKings Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Main Feed Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App SkyCast Alt Cast ESPN App* NHL in ASL Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield ESPN App* Spanish Language Play-by-Play: Kenny Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell ESPN Deportes Postgame SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Host: Scott Van Pelt ESPN In The Crease ESPN+ The Drop (following the game) Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App

*Spanish language feeds for Games 3 and 4 and NHL in ASL and SkyCast alt cast feeds for all games will stream exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers.

All games stream on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription. Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

[email protected]