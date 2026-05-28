Colorado Avalanche-Vegas Golden Knights delivers the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 3 since 2002

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Colorado Avalanche-Vegas Golden Knights delivers the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 3 since 2002

2.5 million average viewers, up 45%

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo12 hours ago

Last Sunday, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs action continued in prime time with Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights, which delivered the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 3 since 2002 (Detroit-Colorado on ESPN).

Momentum in this series has continued with Vegas-Colorado delivering the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018, and the most-viewed Game 2 since 2002.

Through three games, the Western Conference Final on ESPN networks is averaging 2.3 million viewers, up 48% YoY.

ESPN’s postseason culminates with exclusive coverage of this year’s Stanley Cup Final on ESPN networks.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo12 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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