Colorado Avalanche-Vegas Golden Knights delivers the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 3 since 2002

Last Sunday, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs action continued in prime time with Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights, which delivered the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 3 since 2002 (Detroit-Colorado on ESPN).

Momentum in this series has continued with Vegas-Colorado delivering the most-viewed Western Conference Final Game 1 since 2018, and the most-viewed Game 2 since 2002.

Through three games, the Western Conference Final on ESPN networks is averaging 2.3 million viewers, up 48% YoY.

ESPN’s postseason culminates with exclusive coverage of this year’s Stanley Cup Final on ESPN networks.

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742