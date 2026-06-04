Game On: ESPN Launches 2026-27 College Football Preview Magazine

Special edition features 128 pages, three different regional covers

Fans can purchase on newsstands and via Amazon

With the 2026-27 college football season just weeks away, ESPN has produced a 128-page College Football Preview magazine powered by the collective work of many of ESPN’s college football writers and reporters.

With three different covers for different regions of the country, the magazine is the ultimate guide to the teams, players, and storylines set to define the year ahead. It will be available on newsstands nationwide and via Amazon beginning June 5.

Athletes adorning the three different regional covers include Dante Moore, QB, Oregon; Arch Manning, QB, Texas; Jayden Maiava, QB, USC (west); Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State; CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame; Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan (midwest/northeast) and Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia; Malachai Toney, WR, Miami; Daniel Hill, RB, Alabama (south).

Fans can explore what everyone will be watching this season, from breakout stars and heated rivalries to the biggest questions facing the sport. Packed with analysis, rankings, and insider perspective, the magazine also includes hundreds of photos. Among the features:

Previews for each team in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.

A breakdown of the Group of 6.

A special “Best Bets” column.

Mark Schlabach previews the preseason Top 25 and All-America team.

Adam Rittenberg evaluates the biggest new coaching hires.

Craig Haubert ranks the top portal classes for the 2026 cycle.

Bill Connelly projects the 2026 CFB bracket.

Additional contributors include ESPN writers Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Heather Dinich, David Hale, Eli Lederman, Harry Lyles Jr., Ryan McGee, Pam Maldonado, Max Olson, Pete Thamel, Jake Trotter, Paolo Uggetti and Dave Wilson.

ESPN will kick off its industry-leading coverage of the 2026-27 college football season with a coast-to-coast lineup that delivers marquee matchups, top-ranked teams – including 20 of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 – and premier presentations across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. More than 1,000 games will be set for ESPN networks with every showdown streaming on the ESPN App.

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Media contact: [email protected]