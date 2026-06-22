Linda Cohn, ESPN’s longest-tenured SportsCenter anchor, to retire from ESPN June 30

Cohn has hosted more editions of SportsCenter than anyone in ESPN history

Legendary anchor will join three SportsCenter editions June 26

Linda Cohn, who has anchored more editions of SportsCenter than anyone in ESPN history, will be retiring from ESPN on June 30. Cohn, who was honored in 2016 for hosting her 5,000th edition of SportsCenter, will make her final appearances on ESPN’s signature news and information program during the 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET editions on Friday, June 26.

“When I look back, I have amazing memories of the shows I hosted, the games I reported on, the athletes I met and the outstanding colleagues I got to work with.,” said Cohn, who began her career in broadcasting in 1981 on her native Long Island as a radio news anchor, writer and sports reporter. “I’ve always said I was a fan first and I’ve always tried to keep that top of mind when I was doing SportsCenter or anything else.

“But what I’m most proud of is that my career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching SportsCenter, enter this business, and succeed in it,” she said. “If my journey helped make that path a little easier for them, then that’s the achievement I’ll cherish most.”

Cohn joined ESPN in July of 1992 and hosted her first SportsCenter edition at 2 a.m. on July 11, 1992. A resident of the Los Angeles area since relocating from Connecticut in 2018, she most recently regularly anchored the late-night edition of SportsCenter that until last year originated from Los Angeles.

On Feb. 21, 2016, Cohn was recognized for anchoring her 5,000th SportsCenter, and, while working a reduced SportsCenter schedule while having roles in ESPN’s hockey coverage, she has anchored another 650+ editions over the past 10 years.

During her career at ESPN, the versatile Cohn has hosted, reported, commentated, interviewed, written and called play-by-play. A collegiate ice hockey goalie at Oswego (NY) State University, she was a frequent contributor to ESPN’s hockey coverage over the years, most recently as a host and reporter. She also has appeared in many of ESPN’s iconic “This Is SportsCenter” commercials.

In 2017, she was inducted into the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Hall of Fame.

“Linda Cohn is a legend and a major part of the history of ESPN,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content. “She has brought enthusiasm, personality and her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years and her contributions to ESPN both in front of and behind the camera would make a very long list. We wish her all the best in her retirement and sincerely thank her.”

To celebrate her extraordinary legacy, Cohn will return to ESPN’s Connecticut studios to reflect on her career, memorable moments and impact as a trailblazer for women in sports media. She will join Kevin Negandhi during the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter, appear with Nicole Briscoe and Treavor Scales during the 10 p.m. edition, and reconnect with longtime co-host John Buccigross live from the NHL Draft. The evening will conclude during the 11 p.m. SportsCenter with Madelyn Burke and Phil Murphy as ESPN honors one of its most influential and beloved personalities.

She also was a recent guest on the new This Was SportsCenter: Stories from the Set ESPN video podcast hosted by fellow former SportsCenter anchor Rich Eisen. The program is available on demand on the ESPN App and Disney+.

“I’m grateful for every moment I had at ESPN but I’m inspired and energized by the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Cohn. “My story is still being written.”

Linda Cohn’s most memorable ESPN moments in her own words

5,000th show celebration. Especially because my kids surprised me and were there for it and the fact some of my favorite athletes called in.

Trying out for the Florida Panthers to be their emergency goalie and it was covered live on SportsCenter.

Hard to pick one, but there is nothing like hosting a SportsCenter following an incredible game or individual achievement in sports. You feel the adrenaline throughout the night. It’s truly when my fandom for the games and teams shined brightly.

On a somber note, I’ll never forget the SportsCenter I did on the first Sunday morning following the tragic death of my friend and colleague Tom Mees. I really felt he was there with me especially while I was bouncing highlights. I felt more animated and alive than ever which is exactly how Tom made every highlight sound.

Grateful for the opportunity to meet so many of my favorite athletes and my childhood sports idol, Billie Jean King, as well as celebrities like Kevin Costner and Rob Lowe and having to pinch myself when they actually thanked me for the impact I made thru the years on SportsCenter.

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