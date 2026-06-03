The #RoadToOmaha continues: ESPN to present every pitch of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals, June 5-8
- ESPN announces commentator teams for all eight Super Regional sites
- Every game scheduled across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU; all games available on the ESPN App
- Eight conferences represented as the final 16 teams battle for a trip to Omaha
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament continues Friday, June 5, with every pitch of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Presented by Capital One set for ESPN networks. The nation’s final 16 teams will compete in eight best-of-three series, with the winners advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
All Super Regional games will air on ESPN networks June 5-8, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, and will stream live on the ESPN App via an applicable subscription.
ESPN will provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Super Regional weekend. Kris Budden and Matt Schick will share hosting duties alongside analyst Mike Rooney, delivering live look-ins, highlights, analysis and updates from all eight sites as teams continue their pursuit of a national championship.
ESPN will once again deploy its deep roster of college baseball commentators and analysts across all eight Super Regional sites. The lead Men’s College World Series booth of Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson and Chris Burke will call No. 11 Oregon at No. 5 Texas in Austin, while Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald and Eduardo Perez will be in Athens for a marquee showdown between No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 3 Georgia.
How we got here
- Eight conferences are represented among the final 16 teams, led by the SEC with seven programs still standing. The Big 12 and Big Ten each placed two teams in the Super Regionals, while the ACC, Big East, Big West, OVC and Sun Belt also earned representation.
- For the second consecutive season, the No. 1 and No. 2 overall national seeds were eliminated during Regional play. Cal Poly advanced from UCLA’s Los Angeles Regional, while Oklahoma stunned Georgia Tech with a walk-off home run in Monday’s winner-take-all Game 7.
- Six Regional sites were decided in winner-take-all games on Monday, including West Virginia’s extra-inning walk-off victory over Kentucky to secure the Mountaineers’ third consecutive Super Regional appearance.
- History was made as two No. 4 regional seeds advanced to the Super Regionals for the first time in NCAA Tournament history. Little Rock swept through the Hattiesburg Regional, while St. John’s emerged from Tallahassee to earn the program’s second Super Regional berth.
Super Storylines
- The road to Omaha features some of college baseball’s brightest future stars. According to ESPN MLB Draft analyst Kiley McDaniel, five of the top 40 prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft remain in the field, including Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron, Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese and Ole Miss right-hander Cade Townsend.
- Four Golden Spikes Award semifinalists will take center stage in two of the weekend’s marquee matchups: Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson, Texas outfielder Aiden Robbins, Texas pitcher Dylan Volantis and Mississippi State pitcher Tomas Valincius.
- The tournament’s two highest remaining national seeds – No. 3 Georgia and No. 5 Texas — will each face fellow top-16 seeds in Mississippi State and Oregon, respectively.
- A guaranteed first-time Men’s College World Series participant will emerge from at least two Super Regional matchups: Cal Poly vs. West Virginia and Little Rock vs. Troy.
- None of the eight teams that reached the 2025 Men’s College World Series advanced to this year’s Super Regionals, ensuring a dramatically different path to Omaha in 2026.
Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.
All eight commentator teams:
- Morgantown: Roxy Bernstein, Jensen Lewis
- Troy: Clay Matvick, Lance Cormier
- Chapel Hill: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
- Auburn: Tom Hart, Todd Walker
- Lawrence: Victor Rojas, Gregg Olson
- Tuscaloosa: Dave Neal, Devon Travis
- Austin: Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke
- Athens: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Eduardo Perez
The following sites will begin play on Friday, June 5:
Site: No. 16 West Virginia (Morgantown, W.Va.)
Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Jensen Lewis
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 5
|Noon
|Cal Poly vs. No. 16 West Virginia
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 6
|Noon
|No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 7
|TBD
|Cal Poly vs. No. 16 West Virginia*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: Troy (Troy, Ala.)
Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Lance Cormier
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 5
|5 p.m.
|Little Rock vs. Troy
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Troy vs. Little Rock
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 7
|TBD
|Little Rock vs. Troy*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 5 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 5
|3 p.m.
|USC vs. No. 5 North Carolina
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 6
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC
|ESPN
|Sun, June 7
|TBD
|USC vs. No. 5 North Carolina*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 4 Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)
Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 5
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Auburn
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 6
|5 p.m.
|No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Sun, June 7
|TBD
|Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Auburn*
|TBD
*If necessary
The following sites will begin play on Saturday, June 6:
Site: No. 15 Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)
Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Gregg Olson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 6
|6 p.m.
|Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kansas
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 7
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma
|TBD
|Mon, June 8
|TBD
|Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kansas*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 7 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Devon Travis
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 6
|9 p.m.
|St. John’s vs. No. 7 Alabama
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 7
|3 p.m.
|No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s
|TBD
|Mon, June 8
|TBD
|St. John’s vs. No. 7 Alabama*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 5 Texas (Austin, Texas)
Commentator Team: Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 6
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 5 Texas
|ESPN
|Sun, June 7
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon
|ESPN
|Mon, June 8
|TBD
|No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 5 Texas*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 3 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)
Commentator Team: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Eduardo Perez
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 6
|11 a.m.
|No. 14 Mississippi State vs. No. 3 Georgia
|ESPN
|Sun, June 7
|Noon
|No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State
|ESPN
|Mon, June 8
|TBD
|No. 14 Mississippi State vs. No. 3 Georgia*
|TBD
*If necessary