The #RoadToOmaha continues: ESPN to present every pitch of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals, June 5-8

ESPN announces commentator teams for all eight Super Regional sites

Every game scheduled across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU; all games available on the ESPN App

Eight conferences represented as the final 16 teams battle for a trip to Omaha

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament continues Friday, June 5, with every pitch of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Presented by Capital One set for ESPN networks. The nation’s final 16 teams will compete in eight best-of-three series, with the winners advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

All Super Regional games will air on ESPN networks June 5-8, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, and will stream live on the ESPN App via an applicable subscription.

ESPN will provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Super Regional weekend. Kris Budden and Matt Schick will share hosting duties alongside analyst Mike Rooney, delivering live look-ins, highlights, analysis and updates from all eight sites as teams continue their pursuit of a national championship.

ESPN will once again deploy its deep roster of college baseball commentators and analysts across all eight Super Regional sites. The lead Men’s College World Series booth of Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson and Chris Burke will call No. 11 Oregon at No. 5 Texas in Austin, while Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald and Eduardo Perez will be in Athens for a marquee showdown between No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 3 Georgia.

How we got here

Eight conferences are represented among the final 16 teams, led by the SEC with seven programs still standing. The Big 12 and Big Ten each placed two teams in the Super Regionals, while the ACC, Big East, Big West, OVC and Sun Belt also earned representation.

For the second consecutive season, the No. 1 and No. 2 overall national seeds were eliminated during Regional play. Cal Poly advanced from UCLA’s Los Angeles Regional, while Oklahoma stunned Georgia Tech with a walk-off home run in Monday’s winner-take-all Game 7.

Six Regional sites were decided in winner-take-all games on Monday, including West Virginia’s extra-inning walk-off victory over Kentucky to secure the Mountaineers’ third consecutive Super Regional appearance.

History was made as two No. 4 regional seeds advanced to the Super Regionals for the first time in NCAA Tournament history. Little Rock swept through the Hattiesburg Regional, while St. John’s emerged from Tallahassee to earn the program’s second Super Regional berth.

Super Storylines

The road to Omaha features some of college baseball’s brightest future stars. According to ESPN MLB Draft analyst Kiley McDaniel, five of the top 40 prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft remain in the field, including Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron, Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese and Ole Miss right-hander Cade Townsend.

Four Golden Spikes Award semifinalists will take center stage in two of the weekend’s marquee matchups: Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson, Texas outfielder Aiden Robbins, Texas pitcher Dylan Volantis and Mississippi State pitcher Tomas Valincius.

The tournament’s two highest remaining national seeds – No. 3 Georgia and No. 5 Texas — will each face fellow top-16 seeds in Mississippi State and Oregon, respectively.

A guaranteed first-time Men’s College World Series participant will emerge from at least two Super Regional matchups: Cal Poly vs. West Virginia and Little Rock vs. Troy.

None of the eight teams that reached the 2025 Men’s College World Series advanced to this year’s Super Regionals, ensuring a dramatically different path to Omaha in 2026.

Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

All eight commentator teams:

Morgantown : Roxy Bernstein, Jensen Lewis

: Roxy Bernstein, Jensen Lewis Troy : Clay Matvick, Lance Cormier

: Clay Matvick, Lance Cormier Chapel Hill : Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez Auburn : Tom Hart, Todd Walker

: Tom Hart, Todd Walker Lawrence : Victor Rojas, Gregg Olson

: Victor Rojas, Gregg Olson Tuscaloosa : Dave Neal, Devon Travis

: Dave Neal, Devon Travis Austin : Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke

: Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke Athens: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Eduardo Perez

The following sites will begin play on Friday, June 5:

Site: No. 16 West Virginia (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Jensen Lewis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 5 Noon Cal Poly vs. No. 16 West Virginia ESPN2 Sat, June 6 Noon No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly ESPN2 Sun, June 7 TBD Cal Poly vs. No. 16 West Virginia* TBD

*If necessary

Site: Troy (Troy, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Lance Cormier

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 5 5 p.m. Little Rock vs. Troy ESPNU Sat, June 6 3 p.m. Troy vs. Little Rock ESPN2 Sun, June 7 TBD Little Rock vs. Troy* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 5 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 5 3 p.m. USC vs. No. 5 North Carolina ESPN2 Sat, June 6 2 p.m. No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC ESPN Sun, June 7 TBD USC vs. No. 5 North Carolina* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 4 Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Todd Walker

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 5 8 p.m. Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Auburn ESPN2 Sat, June 6 5 p.m. No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss ESPN Sun, June 7 TBD Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Auburn* TBD

*If necessary

The following sites will begin play on Saturday, June 6:

Site: No. 15 Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)

Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Gregg Olson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 6 6 p.m. Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kansas ESPN2 Sun, June 7 6 p.m. No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma TBD Mon, June 8 TBD Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kansas* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 7 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Devon Travis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 6 9 p.m. St. John’s vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN2 Sun, June 7 3 p.m. No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s TBD Mon, June 8 TBD St. John’s vs. No. 7 Alabama* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 5 Texas (Austin, Texas)

Commentator Team: Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 6 8 p.m. No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 5 Texas ESPN Sun, June 7 9 p.m. No. 5 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon ESPN Mon, June 8 TBD No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 5 Texas* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 3 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Commentator Team: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Eduardo Perez

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 6 11 a.m. No. 14 Mississippi State vs. No. 3 Georgia ESPN Sun, June 7 Noon No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State ESPN Mon, June 8 TBD No. 14 Mississippi State vs. No. 3 Georgia* TBD

*If necessary