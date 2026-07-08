ESPN college football and NFL analyst Chase Daniel joins SEC Nation

Daniel makes his first appearance on a special edition of SEC Nation live from Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, July 19 from 7-8 p.m. ET on SEC Network

College football and NFL commentator Chase Daniel joins the SEC Nation desk as an analyst for the upcoming season. Beginning this fall, Daniel will join SEC Network’s weekly traveling show on campus at SEC schools across the South, bringing fans all they need to know ahead of the week’s biggest matchups.

To welcome the new crew to the desk, SEC Nation will be live from SEC Kickoff Fan Fest in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, July 19. Daniel will be joined by new host Matt Barrie, and returning analysts Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper and Tim Tebow. The show will air from Thunder Alley at Benchmark International Arena on SEC Network from 7-8 p.m. ET.

“I am thrilled to join The Nation team this fall and to have the opportunity to experience the unmatched energy of SEC crowds on campuses each week,” said Daniel, who joined ESPN in 2025. “Having played for an SEC school and always admiring the fans of the conference, I am so grateful to be a part of this premier college football show and cannot wait to get to work!”

In addition to working on Nation, Daniel will continue to serve as both a college football and NFL analyst across the company. He will call ESPN’s Thursday Night Football Games with Barrie, an continue to cover NFL as College Football closes and the Combine, NFL Draft approach.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Daniel spent 14 years as an NFL Quarterback and was an All-American at the University of Missouri. He led the Tigers to back-to-back Big 12 Championship games and was a 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist. Daniel earned second team All-America honors, was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2007 and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 4,306 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also set Missouri’s all-time total-yards mark, amassing more than 12,500 passing yards with 101 touchdowns.

“Chase brings extensive football knowledge and an authentic perspective that will resonate with SEC fans. He will be a terrific addition to the Nation team,” said Meg Aronowitz, senior vice president of production, ESPN. “We are excited to welcome him to the desk and know he will make an immediate impact this fall.”

Daniel began his broadcasting career as an active NFL player, making history by appearing on NFL Network’s NFL Gameday Final immediately after playing in a Monday Night Football game.

Additionally, Daniel co-hosted The Facility on FS1 and contributed to NFL Network. He runs a successful YouTube channel focused on quarterback analysis.

Closer to the college football season, ESPN will provide site locations and additional details about SEC Nation, which returns to tailgates, stadiums and sidelines this fall – with plans to attend top matchups each week across the Southeastern Conference.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.