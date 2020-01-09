Saints Head Coach Sean Payton to Join ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown as Guest Analyst on Sunday in New Orleans

Photos via ESPN Images

ESPN Countdown Travels to the College Football Playoff National Championship for Two NFL Divisional Weekend Shows – Sat. (10 a.m. ET) and Sun. (12 p.m.) from Jax Brewery

Features on Richard Sherman, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and more

ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown will travel to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans for two shows during the NFL Divisional Playoff Weekend, Jan. 11-12. The Saturday (10 a.m. ET) and Sunday (12 p.m. ET) editions of Countdown hosted by Sam Ponder and featuring ESPN’s full set of analysts and experts at Jax Brewery (600 Decatur Street) will be part of ESPN’s extensive coverage of both the NFL and college football playoff weekend.

Ponder will host a two-hour show on Saturday and the usual three-hour edition on Sunday in the heart of the French Quarter with Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Louis Riddick, Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton – who led the Saints to a championship in Super Bowl XLIV and NFC South division titles the past three seasons – will be a special guest analyst on Sunday’s Countdown show. Members of ESPN’s college football team will also be part of Countdown as a preview to Monday’s LSU vs. Clemson National Championship matchup. (Of note: ESPN’s Randy Moss is the father of standout LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss.)

This is Countdown’s first trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The show recently travelled to Philadelphia in December and will be in South Florida for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Countdown Features (Saturday):

Unit 1b: Before his press conferences, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman always gives a shout out to unit 1b, a section of a correctional facility he visits each week in an effort to give incarcerated youth hope. Ryan Clark reports.

Lamar's Learning Experience: Lamar Jackson's first playoff game last year was a humbling experience as he fumbled three times and threw an interception before halftime. Jackson talks about John Harbaugh sticking with him and what that trust has meant to him.

Countdown Features (Sunday):

Dual-Threat QBs: Legendary QBs – including Randall Cunningham, Steve Young, Kordell Stewart and Donovan McNabb – discuss how what they started has become the norm with an explosion of dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes Conversation Part II : The reigning MVP sits with Chris Berman to discuss his favorite throws and the quarterbacks he's modeled his game after.

Deshaun Watson Conversation Part II: The Texans quarterback sat with Matthew Hasselbeck to talk about his ability to make plays on his feet and about his relationship with his draft classmate Patrick Mahomes, whom he faces head-to-head on Sunday.

Matt LaFleur: The first-year Packers head coach talks to Booger McFarland about following in the footsteps of Green Bay coaching legends and about putting his own imprint on Titletown.

ESPN reporters for the Divisional Playoff games:

ESPN coverage of the NFL Divisional Playoff Weekend also includes:

ESPN NFL shows on NFL Divisional Playoff Weekend (Jan. 11-12):

Date Start (ET) Episode Title Net Sat, Jan. 11 4 a.m. NFL Matchup * re-airs at 6:30 a.m. (ESPN) and 8:30 a.m. (ESPN2) ESPN 10 a.m. Postseason NFL Countdown (from New Orleans) ESPN Sun, Jan. 12 12 a.m. NFL Rewind ESPN 12 a.m. NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ ESPN+ 7:30 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 NFC Championship (Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks) ESPN2 12 p.m. Postseason NFL Countdown (From New Orleans) ESPN 10 p.m. NFL Rewind ESPN 10 p.m. NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ ESPN+

