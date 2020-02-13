ESPN Will Present the 2020 SheBelieves Cup Featuring the World No. 1 U.S. Women’s National Team, March 5-11

The Six-Match Competition Features Round-Robin Matches Between Four Top-Ranked Women’s National Soccer Teams – USA, England, Japan and Spain

ESPN will present all six matches of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, one of the world’s best soccer competitions featuring the No. 1-ranked and 2019 FIFA World Cup champion United States Women’s National Team. The matches will feature the U.S., Japan (2011 FIFA World Cup winners), England and Spain – all ranked among the top 13 teams in the FIFA Women’s National Soccer Team Ranking, competing in a round-robin format March 5-11. Matches will air across multiple networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPN3 – and stream live on the ESPN App.

U.S. Soccer on ESPN is presented by Volkswagen; and Deloitte is the “Halftime Report” presenting sponsor for SheBelieves Cup on ESPN networks.

The fifth edition of the SheBelieves Cup will feature three doubleheaders at different venues across the United States: Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on March 5; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. on March 8; and Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on March 11.

2019 FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe leads the United States into the SheBelieves Cup fresh off a 3-0 win over Canada in the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship. The USWNT’s first two games – vs. No. 6 England (March 5) and vs. No. 13 Spain (March 8) – are rematches from the knockout round of last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. The U.S. side also renews its rivalry with No. 10 Japan (March 11) after both nations competed against one another in the 2011 and 2015 Women’s World Cup Finals.

Sebastian Salazar (play-by-play) and analyst Julie Foudy will provide commentary for USA matches in the round-robin tournament. Play-by-play commentator Jonathan Yardley will handle the remaining matches, joined by analysts Lori Lindsey and Cat Whitehill who will split analyst roles on the three non-U.S. matches.

2020 SheBelieves Cup Schedule (subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Platforms Thu, Mar 5 4:15 p.m. #13 Spain vs. #10 Japan Jonathan Yardley and Lori Lindsey ESPN3 7 p.m. #1 USA vs. #6 England Sebastian Salazar and Julie Foudy ESPN2 Sun, Mar 8 2:15 p.m. #10 Japan vs. #6 England Yardley and Cat Whitehill ESPN3 5 p.m. #1 USA vs. #13 Spain Salazar vs. Foudy ESPN Wed, Mar 11 5:15 p.m. #6 England vs. #13 Spain Yardley and Lindsey ESPN3 8 p.m. #1 USA vs. #10 Japan Salazar and Foudy ESPNEWS

– 30 –