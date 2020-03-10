The Madness is Here! 2020 ESPN Tournament Challenge Game

Men’s tournament brackets available Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, Women’s open Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Exclusive tools for ESPN+ subscribers: Bracket Predictor, Bracket Analyzer and more

Exclusive ESPN+ content includes new shows: The Bracketology Show, The Bucket List and more

New Tournament Challenge Marathon format includes five days of analysis and advice

New Champ Week Challenge game available now at com/champweekchallenge

As Champ Week presented by Principal moves toward Selection Sunday, ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game is ready! Giving fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by predicting the winner of each tournament game from the Round of 64 through the championship final, ESPN’s Tournament Challenge is better than ever, with updated features that make it faster and easier to fill out multiple brackets, and unique tools and content to help fans make the right picks.

The ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge brackets will be available Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET, while the Women’s Tournament Challenge brackets will be open on Monday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each for the men’s tournament at ESPN.com/bracket and the women’s tournament at ESPN.com/tcwomen, as well as the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android. This year fans will also be able to submit men’s and women’s brackets using the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

The ESPN Tournament Challenge App allows fans to quickly navigate between their brackets, sorting by total points, maximum points or alphabetically. The TC App also gives fans advanced live scoring and bracket results through Bracketcast, expert analysis and matchup previews, opt-in push notifications for up-to-the-second scores, news and video updates, and the ability to pre-fill brackets before Selection Sunday. Among the new elements in the ESPN Tournament Challenge game is the Finish My Bracket feature, which fans can use to automatically complete a bracket once they make a few picks.

Last year’s ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge game collected more than 17 million completed brackets for the third year in a row and set new one- and two-day records for signups leading up to the first game in the Round of 64.

Exclusive ESPN+ Tools and Content – Fans looking for an edge while completing their brackets can turn to exclusive tools available only to ESPN+ subscribers. ESPN+ Bracket Predictor uses advanced data to help fans evaluate every game in the men’s tournament and make more informed picks. ESPN+ Bracket Analyzer uses objective data to provide a round-by-round forecast of the odds of getting each of your picks correct.

Exclusively on ESPN+, The Bracketology Show, hosted by ESPN’s Jason Fitz and Bracketologist Joe Lunardi dive deep into the methodology and madness that goes into predicting who will cut down the nets in Atlanta later this month. Every Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, through the championship game, Lunardi breaks down his bracket predictions and welcomes special guests with unique insights for fans.

Also exclusive to ESPN+ subscribers, The Bucket List, will feature ESPN’s top voices in college basketball helping fans get ready for each day of the men’s and women’s tournaments with high-level analysis of every matchup, including the First Four and Round of 64. In addition, ESPN+ subscribers will have access to exclusive in-depth analysis and insights from ESPN college basketball writers including Lunardi and others.

Tournament Challenge Marathon – ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Marathon presented by Boost Mobile returns this year with bracket and college basketball analysis and advice on popular ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, Golic & Wingo, Jalen & Jacoby, The Jump and Daily Wager starting Sunday, March 15, when brackets are released, through Thursday, March 19, when the Round of 64 tips off. The Tournament Challenge Marathon will also present a Tournament Challenge-themed show on Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Content highlights throughout the five days will include Tourney Journey segments with ESPN college basketball reporters providing the latest news from the campuses of top-seeded teams preparing for the tournament, and Bracket Insights uncovering historical tournament trends, all to provide fans with the knowledge they need to fill out their brackets.

Tournament Coverage on ESPN.com and ESPN App – In addition to all of the information and features of ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game, not to mention hundreds of games during Champ Week presented by Principal across ESPN platforms, ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the men’s and women’s tournaments including scores, news, analysis and feature stories on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Prizes – At the end of the tournament, all Men’s Tournament Challenge entries finishing in the top 1 percent based on overall points will be entered in a random drawing to win a trip for two to the 2020 Maui Invitational and $10,000 in Amazon.com Gift Cards. Entries for the Men’s Tournament Challenge game will be accepted until just prior to the tip-off of the Tournament’s first game on Thursday, March 19. In the Women’s Tournament Challenge, entries finishing in the top 1 percent will be entered in a random drawing for $10,000 in Amazon Gift Cards. The Women’s Tournament Challenge will accept registration until just prior to tip-off of the first game on Friday, March 20.

New ESPN Champ Week Challenge – For fans who can’t wait for Selection Sunday, ESPN is introducing its first ever Champ Week Challenge, giving fans a chance to earn points and win prizes by predicting 20 conference tournament winners beginning this Thursday, March 12, through Selection Sunday. Champ Week Challenge is open and available now at espn.com/champweekchallenge.

Fans can also test their skills using the ESPN Streak game to pick all the NCAA tournament games and more, while competing for $35,000 in guaranteed prizes each month.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.6 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, thousands of college sports events (including football and basketball) from more than a dozen sports at 20 conferences, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, Bundesliga – beginning in 2020, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+, all for just $12.99/month.

###