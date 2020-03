ESPN Presents Women’s College Basketball Champ Week; 24 Conference Championships Presented Across Full Spectrum of Networks

Nearly 200 Conference Tournament Matchups Available Across 13 Consecutive Days of Coverage

As part of Champ Week Presented by Principal, ESPN will be the home to 24 women’s college basketball conference championships, available across its arsenal of networks beginning Tuesday, March 3. Nearly 200 matchups will air across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ESPN+, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and ESPN3 through Sunday, March 15, as teams across the country look to punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with all eyes on New Orleans, home of the 2020 Women’s College Basketball Final Four. The full roster of 64 teams participating in the NCAA Tournament will be revealed during the Selection Special on Monday, March 16.

Champ Week Coverage Highlights

Teams from 24 Division I conferences will punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s Tournament by winning their conference titles live on ESPN platforms.

Sunday, March 8, will feature an extensive slate of televised championships: ACC (Noon ET, ESPN2), Atlantic 10 (Noon, ESPNU), SEC (2 p.m., ESPN2), Big Ten (6 p.m. ESPN2) and Pac-12 (8 p.m. ESPN2)

The Big 12 Championship will be available for the first time on ESPN networks on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m., on ESPN2.

Wall-to-Wall ACC & SEC Conference Tournament Coverage

The semifinals and championship of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be televised on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively, with the first second and quarterfinal rounds available on ACCNX. Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Kelly Gramlich will be on the call in Greensboro, N.C. for the semifinals and championship. Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, will provide pre- and postgame coverage throughout the tournament on ACC Network live from Greensboro Coliseum/. The show is hosted by Kelsey Riggs, joined by analysts Alana Beard, Kelly Gramlich, and Monica McNutt. Full ACC coverage details can be found here.

will be televised on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively, with the first second and quarterfinal rounds available on ACCNX. SEC Network will televise the first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament with the semifinals and championship available on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively. Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle will call evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively. Former Tennessee star Andraya Carter will serve as the sideline reporter for all 13 games of the women’s tournament. SEC Now will be courtside in Greenville, S.C., with host Alyssa Lang and analysts Andy Landers and Steffi Sorenson providing pregame, halftime and post-game coverage throughout the tournament. Full SEC Tournament coverage details available here.

with the semifinals and championship available on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively.

espnW

Daily Bracketology updates from Charlie Creme throughout Championship Week, leading into Selection Monday (Monday, March 16)

Mechelle Voepel on-site in Las Vegas for the entire Pac-12 tournament

Tracking of automatic NCAA bids for all 32 conference tournaments as they are won

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee will make its final top 16-seed in season reveal tonight (March 2) at halftime of the South Florida vs. No. 6 UConn game at 7 p.m., on ESPN2.

All teams receiving NCAA tournament bids will be revealed on Monday, March 16, during the Selection Special Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Maria Taylor, Rebecca Lobo, Andy Landers and bracketologist Charlie Creme will be on hand to unveil the bracket, discuss the matchups and give fans an idea of what to expect throughout the tournament. Coverage continues on ESPNU at 8 p.m. with the NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage Presented by Capital One. As announced in January, the first and second rounds of the tournament will no longer be regionalized, meaning that every game throughout the tournament will be available nationally across ESPN networks.

ESPN’s exclusive, comprehensive presentation of the 2020 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship begins Friday, March 20, with games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS, continuing through the Women’s Final Four (April 3-5) with the semifinals and championship game airing on ESPN.

Date Time Event/Commentators Network Mon, Mar 2 7 p.m. KCAC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Sterling vs. Avila University ESPN3 Tue, Mar 3 7 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Richmond vs. George Washington ESPN+ Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round St. Bonaventure vs. UMass ESPN+ Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

La Salle vs. Davidson ESPN+ Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Saint Joseph’s vs. Fordham ESPN+ Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Rhode Island vs. Duquesne ESPN+ Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

UIC vs. Wright State ESPN+ Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky ESPN+ Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

George Mason vs. Saint Louis ESPN+ Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Oakland vs. Milwaukee ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. California Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Himboldt vs. Vanderbilt ESPN3 Wed, Mar 4 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCNX SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter

Ole Miss vs. Missouri SEC Network 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round, Game 1 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCNX 4 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round, Game 2 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCNX America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Albany at Stony Brook ESPN+ 7 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

UMBC at UMass Lowell ESPN+ America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Vermont at Maine ESPN+ America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

New Hampshire at Binghamton Thu, Mar 5 11 a.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ACCNX Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Georgia vs. Alabama

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 1:15 p.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ACCNX SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Florida vs. LSU

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter SEC Network ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ACCNX 7 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals ESPN+ Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals ESPN+ 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ACCNX SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter SEC Network Fri, Mar 6 11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal ACCNX Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round John Brickley, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN3 East Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship ESPN3 1:15 p.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal ACCNX Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

John Brickley, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN3 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 4 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter SEC Network ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal ACCNX Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN3 7 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal ACCNX Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN3 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter SEC Network California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament Semifinal ESPN3 11 p.m. California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament Semifinal ESPN3 Sat, Mar 7 Noon Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ Noon Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

John Brickley, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN3 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich ESPNU 1 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Gulf South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 2 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal John Brickley, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN3 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich ESPNU 3 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 3:15 p.m. Gulf South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter ESPNU 6 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN3 7:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter ESPNU 8 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN3 11 p.m. California Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN3 TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 America East Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship

Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault ESPNU 1 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Gulf South Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN3 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter ESPN2 2:30 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 6 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship Championship ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPNU 8 p.m. Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship

Adam Amin, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 Mon, Mar 9 Noon Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinals ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 TBD Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ TBD Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ TBD Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ TBD Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Tue, Mar 10 9:30 a.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN3 11:30 a.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN3 Noon Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship

Ann Schatz, Steffi Sorenson ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN3 2 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship

Clay Matvick, Chelsea Shine Wilson ESPNU 4 p.m. West Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

Elise Woodward, Dan Hughes ESPNU 7 p.m. Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 9 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 11:30 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN3 TBD Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ TBD Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ TBD Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ TBD Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Wed, Mar 11 Noon Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 2:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 5 p.m. Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 11:30 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals ESPN+ TBD Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals ESPN+ Thu, Mar 12 Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Northeast Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 12:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Northeast Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 2:30 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 3 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 6 p.m. Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 8 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN3 9 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 13 11 a.m. Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Brett Dolan, Julianne Viani ESPN3 Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 1:30 p.m. Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal

Brett Dolan, Julianne Viani ESPN3 2 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Hercules Tires America East Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 6 p.m. Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 7:30 p.m. Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 14 11 a.m. Hercules Tire Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

Brett Dolan, Julianne Viani ESPNEWS 2 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

Anish Shroff, Renee Montgomery ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

Derek Jones, Chelsea Shine Wilson ESPN3 4:30 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

Elise Woodward, Dan Hughes ESPN+ 5 p.m. Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship

Paul Sunderland, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNEWS 6 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Big West Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN3 8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Sun, Mar 15 2 p.m. Big South Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ Northeast Conference Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 3 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson, Holly Rowe ESPN2 6 p.m. Big 12 Women’s Tournament Pressers Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship

Kevin Fitzgerald, Kelley Dayo ESPN3

