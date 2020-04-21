ESPN Major League Baseball Coverage Highlights for the Week of April 21 through April 26

ESPN is continuing to offer a wide array of daily Major League Baseball coverage across platforms.

This week, Senior MLB Insider and Sunday Night Baseball Reporter Buster Olney’s podcast, Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, is featuring general managers every day, including long-form interviews with Baseball Hall-of-Famer Pat Gillick, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer.

ESPN MLB Analyst Tim Kurkjian continues his “Baseball Fix,” series, a daily ESPN.com column featuring anecdotes related to the day in baseball history, voiced in Kurkjian’s classic storytelling form. Wednesday, Kurkjian tells stories of his friend, Terry Francona, on the Cleveland Indians’ manager’s birthday. Saturday, Kurkjian tell a story of Frank Robinson and the President.

Tonight, Tuesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday Night Baseball Analyst Alex Rodriguez and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Edgar Martinez will join BBTN Live alongside Kurkjian and host Clinton Yates ahead of the MLB Encore Tuesdays presented by Taco Bell telecast to look back at the “The Double” game from the 1995 ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners. MLB Encore Tuesdays begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Rodriguez will then join ESPN MLB play-by-play voice Jon Sciambi on ESPN’s Instagram Live during the 11th inning of the telecast to interact with fans in real time.

Aligned with the week’s MLB Encore Tuesdays game, ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield breaks down the greatest moments from Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.

