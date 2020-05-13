ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Thursday, May 14

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

8 AM | GET UP!  LIVE 5:30 AM | KBO (KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION) LEAGUE: SK WYVERNS vs LG TWINS  LIVE
10 AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE  (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
12 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 12 PM | 2017 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP  ENCORE
(At Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Justin Thomas won his first major championship at a longtime PGA TOUR venue that was hosting its first major.)
3 PM | THE JUMP  SAME DAY 2:30 PM | 2014 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP  ENCORE
(After a drama-filled final round that saw multiple players with a chance at victory, Rory McIlroy won his second major of the year, beating Phil Mickelson by one stroke.)
3:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA  LIVE 5 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
4 PM | JALEN & JACOBY  SAME DAY 6 PM | JALEN & JACOBY  ENCORE
4:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE  SAME DAY 6:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE  ENCORE
4:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN  SAME DAY 6:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN  ENCORE
5 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 7 – 11 PM | “THE LAST DANCE” (EPISODES 5 – 8)
Episodes edited for language (TV-14-L)
7 PM | COLLEGE FOOTBALL – 2002 FLORIDA STATE vs MIAMI  ENCORE
(The Hurricanes staged a combeback against the underdog Seminoles to take a 28-27 lead. With just minutes left, the Seminoles missed a field goal, giving Miami the win.)  		 11 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
11 PM | SPORTSCENTER with SCOTT VAN PELT  LIVE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).

