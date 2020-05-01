For The Culture, Softball and Baseball Programming Spotlighted on SEC Network, May 4 – 10

The first full week of May on SEC Network features the debut of For The Culture Presented by Velveeta, as well as the continuation of ‘Friday Fan Night’ and primetime programming surrounding throwbacks to the Women’s College World Series and College World Series.

For The Culture Presented by Velveeta Premieres on Monday, May 4

For The Culture Presented by Velveeta is a behind-the-scenes look at the building of an exceptional 2019-20 women’s basketball squad at the University of South Carolina and its iconic head coach Dawn Staley. The documentary provides a glimpse into how the team’s leadership, talent and chemistry came together for a magical season that was left unfinished by the COVID-19 pandemic. For The Culture is slated for 9 p.m. on Monday, May 4, and will be available for replay via the ESPN App.

Friday Fan Night Swings into Week 4

Every week, SEC Network is featuring ‘Friday Fan Night,’ showcasing an SEC softball and baseball doubleheader determined by SEC fans around the world.

On Tuesdays (baseball) and Wednesdays (softball), SEC Network will host a Twitter poll for fans to choose their favorite games based on theme. Each Twitter poll will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET for SEC faithful to weigh in. The winning softball game airs on Fridays at 7 p.m., with the winning baseball game following at 9 p.m.

Weekly WCWS and CWS Games on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

On Mondays and Thursdays, SECN is spotlighting the conference’s stellar softball and baseball squads with a featured postseason matchup in primetime.

Every Monday night at 7 p.m., the network showcases either an SEC team clinching a Women’s College World Series title or a featured matchup from the SEC Softball Tournament. Next week’s game is the decisive Game 3 between Michigan and Florida in the 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series, a battle that saw the Gators capture their second straight WCWS trophy.

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. Next week’s tilt is from the 2010 NCAA College World Series, featuring South Carolina closing the door on UCLA for the program’s first CWS crown.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 1 – 3 p.m.: SEC Rewind takes a look back at a historic game in SEC history

SEC Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m.: The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network continues its robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. This week, new segments such as Show & Tell with Marty & McGee debuted featuring special guest, country music star Luke Combs. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: May 4 – 10

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, May 4 Midnight SEC Inside: 2019 LSU vs. Alabama 12:30 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Kentucky at South Carolina 3:30 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Georgia Tech at Georgia 5:30 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Mississippi State at Ole Miss 8:30 a.m. SEC Storied: The Walk Off Presented by Hardee’s 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Equestrian Championship 10 a.m. 2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series Presented by Capital One: Michigan vs. Florida (Game 3) 9 p.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 10 p.m. 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina 11:30 p.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk Tue, May 5 Midnight SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 5 a.m. SEC Storied: Lolo Jones 6 a.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Nationwide:

Ole Miss at Missouri 9 a.m. 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Duke vs. Alabama Noon For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Florida vs. Tennessee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1969-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 11:30 p.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Nationwide: Ole Miss at Missouri Wed, May 6 2:30 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Florida vs. Tennessee 4:30 a.m. 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Duke vs. Alabama 7:30 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 8:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 11:30 a.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Ole Miss vs. Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC For Now 7:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood 8 p.m. 2019 SEC Network Football Presented by Allstate:

Louisville at Kentucky 11 p.m. SEC For Now 11:30 p.m. SEC For Now Thu, May 7 Midnight SEC For Now 12:30 a.m. SEC For Now 1 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Ole Miss vs. Florida 3 a.m. 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 6 a.m. 2019 SEC Network Football Presented by Allstate:

Louisville at Kentucky 9 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon SEC For Now 12:30 p.m. SEC For Now 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 LSU vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2010 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One:

UCLA vs. South Carolina (Game 2) 10 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series Presented by Capital One: Michigan vs. Florida (Game 3) Fri, May 8 Midnight For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 1 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 LSU vs. Kentucky 3 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 4:30 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1969-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 6 a.m. 2019 SEC Network Football: Missouri at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Saturday Night: Vanderbilt at Ole Miss Noon E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2010 Alabama vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. College Softball Regular Season 9 p.m. College Baseball Regular Season Sat, May 9 Midnight SEC Rewind: 2010 Alabama vs. South Carolina 2 a.m. College Softball Regular Season 4 a.m. College Baseball Regular Season 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 11 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 11:30 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review Noon 2019 College Softball Regular Season: LSU at Georgia 2 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Auburn at Kentucky 4 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Ole Miss at Missouri 7 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series Presented by Capital One: Michigan vs. Florida (Game 3) 9 p.m. 2010 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One:

UCLA vs. South Carolina (Game 2) Sun, May 10 Midnight 2019 College Softball Regular Season: LSU at Georgia 2 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Auburn at Kentucky 4 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Ole Miss at Missouri 7 a.m. SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys Presented by Chick-fil-A 8 a.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Florida at Missouri Noon 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Alabama at South Carolina 2 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Florida 7 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Ole Miss at LSU 10 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Ole Miss at Alabama

