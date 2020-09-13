ESPN Expanding Sports Betting Footprint with Digital Show, YouTube Channel

On the heels of the opening of its new studio on the Las Vegas Strip and the return of its sports betting television program Daily Wager, ESPN is expanding its sports betting footprint with Monday’s debut of Bet, a new half-hour program that will stream three nights per week on digital platforms.

Also on Monday, ESPN is launching a YouTube channel dedicated to sports betting content.

Bet, co-hosted by Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum, will originate from ESPN’s just-opened studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience and will be available for live and on-demand viewing on the ESPN App and on ESPN’s social media feeds on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“Bet will allow us to connect with fans and drive the conversation in a way that leverages what we do best on social and digital platforms,” said Mike Foss, Senior Director, Digital & Social Video, Social Content, ESPN.

“We have seen tremendous success and growth in our slate of digital shows in 2020. Bet will showcase an amazing new studio in The LINQ and we are tremendously excited about delivering a new live and interactive show core to our audience expansion priority.”

The debut episode on Monday will stream at 5:30 p.m. ET ahead of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. On most Mondays, the program will stream at 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays, it will stream at 7:30 p.m. Times may vary due to events.

In addition to Bet, the ESPN Sports Betting YouTube channel will contain segments from Daily Wager, SportsCenter and more content.

The launches of Bet and the YouTube channel continue to build upon a stable of ESPN sports betting-related content that dates back more than a decade, including:.

Daily Wager, daily sports betting news and information program on ESPN2

Behind the Bets with Doug Kezirianpodcast from Las Vegas

Stanford Steve and The Bearpodcast (football season)

Betting news, discussion segments in signature shows (SportsCenter)

“Bad Beats” on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg on ESPN+

Gambling and gambling industry coverage on ESPN.com for more than 10 years

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]