ESPN’s Daily Wager Returns Sept. 8 From New Las Vegas Home

As sports fans gear up for a busy fall, ESPN’s sports betting news and information show Daily Wager will be right there to serve them from its new home on the Las Vegas Strip.

Daily Wager returns to the air on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will originate from ESPN’s just-opened studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. The program has been on hiatus during the pandemic but Daily Wager segments have appeared on SportsCenter and the ESPN YouTube channel during that time.

Hosted by ESPN sports betting analyst – and recently re-upped – Doug Kezirian, Daily Wager launched in March of 2019 to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports betting, and to help educate general sports fans with more in-depth analysis.

During football season, the one-hour program will air Tuesday-Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with a Sunday morning edition at 9 a.m. The Sunday offering will air on ESPNEWS on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 and then move to ESPN2.

Kezirian will be joined on episodes of Daily Wager by sports betting experts as well as ESPN analysts and reporters from various sports for discussion centered on analytics and point spreads as well as how the day’s sports news affects betting.

Regular contributors will include:

“Stanford” Steve Coughlin – co-host of “Bad Beats” on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, co-host of Stanford Steve and The Bear podcast and ESPN.com columnist. Former college football player who began appearing on Behind the Bets podcast during college football season in 2014. Took over as host in 2015 when the podcast became Behind the Bets, The College Years. Podcast was renamed Stanford Steve and The Bear in 2018. Also does a weekly podcast with Van Pelt.

Chris “The Bear” Fallica – co-host of Stanford Steve and The Bear podcast and ESPN.com columnist. Regular member of ESPN College GameDay team and makes picks in each episode. Also an avid horse racing handicapper and competitor in NHC (National Horseplayers Championship) tournaments.

Joe Fortenbaugh – Co-founder of NationalFootballPost.com and former host of “The Sharp 600” sports betting podcast. Recently joined ESPN on fulltime basis based in Las Vegas – will co-host new digital sports betting program produced at Vegas studio.

Tyler Fulghum – Recently joined ESPN on fulltime basis based in Las Vegas after several years covering sports betting and fantasy sports and co-hosting a program for Stadium. Will co-host new digital sports betting program produced at Las Vegas studio.

Preston Johnson – Los Angeles-based handicapper known in the industry as the “Sports Cheetah.” Has Master of Science in Sports Psychology and specializes in using analytics and game theory as a sports bettor.

Anita Marks – Host for ESPN Radio New York 98.7 FM and ESPN Fantasy Football analyst. Sports betting knowledge and experience dating back to childhood when she helped her grandfather place bets. More than 20 years of broadcasting experience on television and radio. Former professional football player.

David Purdum – ESPN.com gambling industry reporter. Has covered the industry, with a focus on sports betting, for nearly 10 years.

Jordan Schultz – College basketball insider/analyst for ESPN, co-host of the “Pull Up” podcast with CJ McCollum. Also a correspondent on the ESPN+ program The Boardroom. Journalism background includes Los Angeles Times, Bleacher Report and Huffington Post. Played college basketball.

Discussion and expert analysis will continue to be combined with ESPN’s stats and information resources for Daily Wager, with the television screen modified to include graphics related to sports betting news, lines and information, including odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.

ESPN and Caesars Entertainment, Inc., debuted the studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience last month with produced segments for SportsCenter and digital platforms, which will continue until and after Daily Wager returns.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]