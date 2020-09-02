Former Washington Football Team Employees Tell ESPN of Alleged Sexual Harassment

In their first on-camera interviews, four former employees of the NFL’s Washington Football Team tell ESPN’s Outside the Lines about sexual harassment by team owner Daniel Snyder and other team executives they claim occurred during their time of employment. Interviews will air on multiple ESPN platforms on Thursday, Sept. 3.

ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap interviewed Rachel Engleson, former director of marketing; Megan Imbert, former producer in the team’s broadcast department; Alicia Klein, a former intern; and Tiffany Scourby, a former cheerleader, who recently detailed their claims in extensive reporting by The Washington Post.

The women describe a pervasive organizational culture of misogyny and sexual harassment, saying Snyder deserves much of the blame and call on the NFL to prove they value women, especially as employees and fans.

“We were grateful for the opportunity to interview these four women who previously worked for the Washington Football Team and had previously come forward to speak with The Washington Post,” said Schaap. “They were courageous to do so in the first place and courageous to do so again on camera.”

Among the ESPN platforms airing the interviews:

Schaap will join host Pablo Torre on Thursday’s edition of the ESPN Daily Podcast.

Schaap and excerpts from the interviews will be on Get Up! (Thursday, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN).

A full report, “The Culture: Washington Football,” airs in the OTL on SC segment in Thursday’s noon SportsCenter (ESPN2).

The report re-airs in the 6 p.m. SportsCenter on Thursday (ESPN2).

On Sunday, Franchise In Crisis: The Washington Football Team, a one-hour OTL on SportsCenter special (5 p.m., ESPN2), will include the interviews as well as other segments about the team, including:

