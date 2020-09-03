Seventh Season of SEC Nation to Debut on Saturday, Sept. 19 with 2020 Season Preview

SEC Nation Preview Show Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Premieres on Sat., Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. ET

Host Laura Rutledge and Roman Harper in Separate ESPN/SECN Studios, Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers from Home Studios

The seventh season of SEC Nation kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 19 with a look ahead at the 2020 SEC football season. SEC Network’s signature Saturday pregame show, SEC Nation Preview Show Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will air live from 10 a.m. – noon ET on SEC Network.

The show will look a bit different this fall, with host Laura Rutledge based in ESPN’s Bristol studios, newcomer Roman Harper live from SEC Network’s studios in Charlotte, and SEC Network veterans Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers set up in their home studios. It’s a format that has become commonplace throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the football foursome is ready to show SEC fans how fun Saturdays will be on SEC Network this fall.

“Hosting television has changed so significantly these past several months, and we’ve all had to adjust as the world around us has changed,” Rutledge said. “This season will look different for SEC Nation and in stadiums around the SEC, but what hasn’t changed is what a blast we have together every Saturday. We’re all counting down the days until the first show.”

Despite SEC Nation originating from studio, fan interaction will continue to be part of the show, with further details to be unveiled on the season premiere.

“The biggest priority for our production team is making sure we still bring fun and football to our fans every Saturday, and we’re set up for that with this format” said Baron Miller, SEC Network coordinating producer. “We’ll miss traveling around the conference and spending Saturday mornings with SEC fans, but if the last six months have taught us anything, SEC Nation is more connected than ever. I know we’ll still feel their energy and have them with us on Saturdays.”

