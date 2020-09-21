SEC Network’s Thinking Out Loud Revamps Roster with Trio of Brandon Boykin, Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson Joining Host Alyssa Lang

SEC Network’s hit Monday night show, Thinking Out Loud Presented by Regions, will see a new cast surrounding host Alyssa Lang for season four. Following the departure of Marcus Spears and Greg McElroy, Georgia Great Brandon Boykin and college football personalities Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson will join the show as cast members, providing debate, wit and commentary surrounding the college football landscape beginning Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

The quartet will continue Thinking Out Loud’s signature segments, such as ‘Fansplaining,’ ‘Surfing the Web,’ ‘Come @ Me,’ ‘Big Man on Campus’ and ‘You Mad, Bro?’ The show provides dedicated and casual football fans alike with fast-paced, in-depth analysis and debate about the teams and games around the SEC. The show seamlessly weaves in fan engagement, with viewers encouraged to tweet @SECNetwork with their opinions throughout the show using the hashtag #TOL.

“The loss of Marcus and Greg is big as the show was created to showcase their personalities and analysis, but we think we have found an equally entertaining and informative group to carry on the fun tradition of TOL,” said Pete Watters, SEC Network coordinating producer. “We expect Brandon to fill that player’s perspective that fans came to know and love with the original cast. While most know Spencer and Richard from their social media followings and journalism backgrounds, their unique storytelling and fresh perspectives will allow us to take the show to different avenues. Couple this with Alyssa, who is one of the rising stars of the industry, and our crew has the ability to craft a unique and fresh show every week.”

Lang returns to the show for her third season, while also continuing to host SEC Now. The South Carolina alum is also a sideline reporter for college football and basketball on SEC Network, and was recently announced as the co-host of ESPN Radio’s Primetime with Field Yates at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

An NFL veteran, Boykin has dedicated his career to expanding his football IQ on and off the field. The Georgia alum has spent several years as a radio and TV analyst, including stints on NFL Network and WSB-TV in Atlanta. A top cornerback and fourth-round draft choice for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, Boykin also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens. Boykin, an Emmy Award winner, earned a journalism degree from UGA’s Grady School of Journalism in 2012. The Atlanta native was second team All-SEC as a senior, and closed out his collegiate career as the 2012 Outback Bowl MVP. He is still the SEC’s all-time leader in kick return touchdowns and was the 2012 recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, given to college football’s most versatile player.

Hall has spent the past 15 years honing his craft and developing a cult college football following with the creation of his blog, EDSBS (Every Day Should Be Saturday), back in 2005. One of the industry’s first bloggers, Hall is known for his insightful, comical and candid commentary on both the sports world and the world at large. Hall, who was most recently with SB Nation and editor-at-large of Vox’s Banner Society, redefined what it meant to cover sports in the early aughts. A graduate of the University of Florida, Hall co-founded The Shutdown Fullcast podcast and is a regular guest on The Paul Finebaum Show and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Johnson began his career at ESPN in 2015, and after a year of working for ESPN.com in his native Gainesville, he left to work for SB Nation as a national college football writer. Johnson spent four years working for the site, and is known for his longform storytelling, his in-depth reporting on the intersection of college sports and social justice, and his ability to inject analysis, comedy and candor in his reporting. Both he and Hall are two co-authors of “The Sinful Seven: Sci-Fi Western Legends of the NCAA” – an illustrated e-book about the history of college sports. The UF alum, who is a regular guest on The Paul Finebaum Show, got his start in 2013 as a student writer for The Independent Florida Alligator.

