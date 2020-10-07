ESPN NFL Insider and Fantasy Football Now Host Field Yates Signs Multi-Year Extension

Photos via ESPN Images

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, the new host of ESPN2’s award-winning Sunday morning pregame show Fantasy Football Now, has signed a multi-year extension. With an ever-growing presence across many platforms, Yates prominently appears on a variety of ESPN’s signature football shows, the No. 1 fantasy sports podcast Fantasy Focus Football, the new Monday Night Football digital pregame show and more.

In addition to providing NFL insights and analysis year round on NFL Live and SportsCenter, Yates is in his first season as host of Fantasy Football Now, following five years as an NFL Insider. He also co-hosts the daily Fantasy Focus Football podcast – which features Yates’ waiver-wire advice every Tuesday, and he makes regular appearances on The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry on ESPN+.

Additionally, and new this year, Yates co-hosts ESPN Radio’s Primetime, and he contributes to the Monday Tailgate show, which streams live prior to MNF games on ESPN’s social platforms and the ESPN App.

“Field continues to be a star on the rise, providing our NFL team with so much versatility,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. “He maintains a high standard of excellence across every aspect of his multi-faceted role, all while never aging.”

Added Yates, “ESPN has been always been home for me and I’m incredibly grateful to continue my professional journey here. Yes, even while spending six days a week during football season sitting next to Matthew Berry.”

Also as part of this multi-year extension, Yates will continue to write for ESPN.com and contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft and the Fantasy Football Marathon.

A Weston, Mass., native and Wesleyan University graduate, Yates worked in coaching and scouting for the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots prior to joining ESPN in 2012.

