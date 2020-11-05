New Offerings, Expanded Coverage Highlight ESPN’s 13th Year at the Masters Tournament

Thursday, Friday Television Coverage Starting 1 p.m. ET, Ending 5:30 p.m.

College GameDay Originates from Augusta National Golf Club Nov. 14

SportsCenter Live from the Masters All Week with Dedicated Coverage

Golf fans have had to wait until November to watch the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club this year but ESPN and ESPN+ will bring them more ways than ever to enjoy the event with new offerings and expanded coverage during the week of Nov. 9-15.

In its 13th year at the Masters, ESPN will again televise live play of the first and second rounds of the Tournament from 1-5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13. Expanding the coverage this year will be new, additional live streams on ESPN+, including exclusive two-hour programs at noon on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 10-11. Wednesday’s program also will air on ESPN.

Also, ESPN+ viewers will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ of Holes 4, 5 and 6 for all four days of the Masters Tournament, the first time these three holes have ever been highlighted in special coverage. Live streaming coverage also will include Amen Corner, Holes 15 and 16 and Featured Groups during Tournament play.

SportsCenter will have dedicated coverage from the Masters all week. Prior to the live television windows Thursday and Friday, SportsCenter will be the premier destination for golf fans to receive their live Masters updates, including highlights of play, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday. SportsCenter reports from the Masters begin on Monday afternoon and continue through the end of the event.

With the unique timing of the Masters being held in November, ESPN and Augusta National Golf Club are bringing two sporting event traditions together as College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set to originate from the Masters on Saturday, Nov. 14. The 11-time Emmy Award winning traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon) will emanate from the Par 3 course at Augusta National.

A rundown of Masters coverage across ESPN platforms:

First and Second Round Live Television Coverage

ESPN and ESPN Deportes live 1-5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13.

Scott Van Pelt will host ESPN’s telecasts from Augusta National’s Butler Cabin with ESPN golf analyst Curtis Strange. Van Pelt, Strange and Tom Rinaldi, who will conduct player interviews, will join CBS’ golf announcer crew for the telecasts.

John Sutcliffe will call the action for the ESPN Deportes live telecasts with analysts Hernán Rey and Matias Anselmo.

The Masters on ESPN+

Exclusive two-hour programs Tuesday and Wednesday at noon previewing the Masters including discussion and analysis, player press conference coverage and for the Wednesday show, players on the course in their practice rounds. Michael Eaves anchors the programs, joined by ESPN golf analysts and reporters. The Wednesday show also will air on ESPN.

First-time Featured Holes coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6 during live play for all four days of the Tournament.

Streams of Featured Groups, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and16 during live play on all four days.

A new episode of the ESPN+ program America’s Caddie with Michael Collins, available Nov. 5, leading up to the Masters Tournament. Elements include Collins’ distinctive tour around the city of Augusta, an interview with Bryson DeChambeau and a look at the differences between a Masters in November and its normal date in April.

On-demand collection of 60 official Masters Films from past Tournaments going back to Arnold Palmer’s second victory in 1960.

SportsCenter at the Masters

SportsCenter reports from the Masters every day of the Tournament beginning Monday, Nov. 9, including dedicated programs Thursday and Friday.

Highlights of play between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.

Coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the 7 a.m. hour on Thursday.

Michael Eaves and Scott Van Pelt anchor SportsCenter from the Masters.

Analysts Andy North, Curtis Strange; reporters Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

College GameDay

The Masters on ESPN.com

ESPN Social Media Preview Show

Half-hour programs on ESPN Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins, hosts of ESPN’s Matty & The Caddie

Analysis, interviews with guests and interaction with fans on social media.

On Facebook at com/espn, Twitter at twitter.com/espn and on YouTube at youtube.com/espn.

Leads into live television coverage on ESPN Thursday and Friday.

The Masters on Get Up!

Live interviews with ESPN golf analysts and reporters from the Masters Tuesday-Friday.

Program airs 8-10 a.m. weekdays on ESPN (on ESPN2 Nov. 12-13).

The Masters on ESPN Audio

Live interviews from the Masters with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters on ESPN Radio programs during the week.

The Matty & The Caddie podcast, hosted by SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie and ESPN.com senior golf writer Michael Collins, and available on ESPN.com, will also feature Masters previews and interviews.

Marty Smith’s America The Podcast will have Masters content the week of the event. The weekly podcast is hosted by ESPN reporter Marty Smith.

ESPN International

This year 53 countries will see the Masters on ESPN platforms and can follow the event on ESPN’s television, online, mobile and broadband platforms.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, all four rounds plus official Masters Films, highlights and news and information coverage to 52 countries.

All four rounds of the Masters and exclusive digital coverage of “Amen Corner,” Featured Groups of the day, and Holes 15 and 16 will be streamed live on the ESPN app/ESPN Play in Spanish-speaking Latin America and the Caribbean; and via the ESPN app/WatchESPN platform in Brazil. In addition, starting at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, Featured Group coverage will also be televised via select linear channels in Latin America and the Caribbean

In Canada, TSN will air all four rounds of the Masters, with the third and final rounds also airing live on CTV. TSN will also have live complimentary wrap around coverage including TSN At the Masters, nightly encores, and a daily Primetime wrap-up show. RDS will carry all four rounds live in French language and the TSN.ca/RDS.ca digital platforms will stream exclusive live coverage of “Amen Corner,” a Featured Group of the day, plus Holes 15 and 16.

The Masters on ESPN Classic

Forty-three consecutive hours of highlights of past editions of the Masters in a two-day tribute leading up to ESPN’s live coverage of the event. The tribute begins Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.

The Masters Tournament – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

(all times Eastern)

Day/Date Program Time Networks Tue., Nov. 10 Tuesday at the Masters Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Wed., Nov. 11 Wednesday at the Masters Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Wednesday at the Masters (encore) 9-11 p.m. ESPN2 ESPN Social Media Show 2-2:30 p.m. ESPN Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Thu., Nov. 12 SportsCenter at the Masters 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Masters Amen Corner 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Groups 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN Social Media Show 12:30-1 p.m. ESPN Facebook, Twitter & YouTube First Round 1-5:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes First Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Fri., Nov. 13 First Round (encore) 2:55-6 a.m. ESPN2 Masters Amen Corner 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Groups 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the Masters 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN Social Media Show 12:30-1 p.m. ESPN Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Second Round 1-5:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Second Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Sat., Nov. 14 Second Round (encore) 3-6 a.m. ESPN2 College GameDay 9 a.m. – noon ESPN Masters Featured Groups 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner 10:10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ESPN+ Sun., Nov. 15 Masters Featured Groups 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner 8:10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. ESPN+

All Masters programming on ESPN and ESPN Deportes also will be streaming live on the ESPN App

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s online golf media kit containing commentator bios, schedules and more.

