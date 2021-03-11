SEC and American Athletic Conference Championship Games, Bracketology Highlight Selection Sunday on ESPN

ESPN’s Champ Week Presented by SoFi will culminate Sunday, March 14, with a pair of conference championship games and hours of Selection Sunday programming throughout the day dedicated to analysis of the men’s basketball tournament bracket reveal.

The winners of the SEC (1 p.m. ET) and American Athletic (3:15 p.m.) conference championship games will punch their tickets on ESPN to the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Selection Sunday studio coverage begins at noon with College Basketball Live presented by Lowe’s as Rece Davis hosts with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. SportsCenter immediately follows the American Athletic title game on ESPN as the College GameDay crew and Dick Vitale provide instant analysis of the men’s tournament bracket once the teams in the field are announced shortly after 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., ESPN’s Bracketology presented by Lowe’s special will take a deeper dive into the teams vying for this year’s championship with Davis, Bilas, Ellis, Greenberg and Vitale. Prominent players and coaches from the tournament field, as well as NCAA Men’s Tournament Selection Committee chair Mitch Barnhart, are expected be part of the two-hour show, which will re-air at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

The NIT field will also be revealed in a 30-minute special on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. with Kevin Connors, Danny Manning and Jon Crispin.

Scott Van Pelt will close out Selection Sunday with his late-night SportsCenter with SVP at 11:30 p.m. as the popular anchor shares his thoughts on the brackets and looks ahead to March Madness matchups with ESPN’s analysts.

SEC Network

A one-hour SEC Now: Men’s Basketball Selection Special is slated for Sunday, March 14, at 7 p.m. Dari Nowkhah hosts from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios with analysts Pat Bradley and Daymeon Fishback. The show will feature reaction from team watch parties and interviews with the SEC squads selected for postseason play.

ACC Network

ACC Network will have a one hour Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special following the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Host Kelsey Riggs along with Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock and Muffet McGraw will have reaction and analysis of the ACC’s NCAA tournament teams, seeds and matchups.

ESPN.com

Bracketologist Joe Lunardi will have up-to-the-minute projections right up until the field is announced and John Gasaway will keep an eye on the ever-changing Bubble Watch. Once the field is announced, an entire look at every team that made the NCAA tournament will be provided – and a look at that those that didn’t. Then, Giant Killers will break down each region as you get set to fill out your Tournament Challenge brackets.

Selection Sunday Programming on ESPN Networks:

Time (ET) Game/Show Network Noon College Basketball Live presented by Lowe’s

Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, Seth Greenberg ESPN 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale, Marty Smith ESPN 3 p.m. College Basketball Live Scoreboard

Kevin Connors, Danny Manning, Jon Crispin ESPN 3:15 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Championship

Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden ESPN 5:15 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN 7 p.m. Bracketology presented by Lowe’s

Davis, Bilas, Ellis, Greenberg, Dick Vitale ESPN SEC Now: Men’s Basketball Selection Special

Dari Nowkhah, Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback SECN Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special

Kelsey Riggs, Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock, Muffet McGraw ACCN 8:30 p.m. NIT Selection Special

Connors, Manning, Crispin ESPNU 9 p.m. Bracketology presented by Lowe’s (re-air)

Davis, Bilas, Ellis, Greenberg, Vitale ESPN2 11:30 p.m. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt ESPN

Tournament Challenge Marathon on ESPN

ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Marathon presented by Reese’s returns this year with bracket and college basketball analysis and advice on popular ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Jalen & Jacoby, The Jump, and Daily Wager starting Sunday, March 14, when the Men’s Tournament Challenge brackets are released. A special Tournament Challenge-themed show airs Monday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by two bracket shows on Tuesday, March 16 on ESPN: the Women’s Bracket Special at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Jay Bilas Bracket Special at 9 p.m. ET. Other content highlights throughout the marathon will include the latest college basketball news and analysis as teams prepare for the tournament, Bracket Insights uncovering historical tournament trends and Bracketology 101s to provide fans with the knowledge they need to fill out their brackets.

Tournament Challenge

ESPN’s Tournament Challenge is back! The most popular college basketball bracket game for both men’s and women’s tournaments, the ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge presented by Allstate, Acura and McDonald’s and Women’s Tournament Challenge presented by Capital One give fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by predicting the winner of each tournament game from the Round of 64 through the championship final. This year’s game includes updated features that make it faster and easier to fill out multiple brackets, and unique tools and content to help fans make the right picks.

The ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge brackets will be available Sunday, March 14, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each for the men’s tournament at ESPN.com/bracket, as well as the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android. This year fans will also be able to submit men’s and women’s brackets using the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

