ESPN+ to Stream More than 500 College Football Games This Fall
More FBS and FCS Games Than Ever Before, Live on the Industry-Leading Sports Streaming Service
More college football than ever before will stream on ESPN+ this fall, with more than 500 games featuring teams from FBS conferences like the SEC and Big 12, The American, C-USA, MAC, and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, SIAC, MEAC and SWAC. The 2021-22 season kicks off Thursday, September 2.
FBS schedule highlights:
- First time featuring SEC games on ESPN+, which will also be simulcast on SECN+, including:
- September 4 – Akron at Auburn
- September 11 – McNeese at No. 16 LSU
- September 18 – Tennessee Tech at Tennessee
- More Big 12 games than ever before on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, including:
- September 4 – Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State
- September 4 – Missouri State at Oklahoma State
- September 18 – Baylor at Kansas
- Appearances from top American teams on ESPN+, including:
- September 4 – Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati
- September 11 – Murray State at No. 8 Cincinnati
- September 11 – Bethune-Cookman at UCF
- Full slate of games from the Sun Belt, MAC and CUSA, including:
- September 2 – The Citadel at No. 22 Coastal Carolina
- September 4 – Baylor at Texas State
FCS schedule highlights:
- October 23 – Montana at Idaho: The rivalry game for the “Little Brown Stein” in the Big Sky Conference started 118 years ago in 1903. The Grizzlies-Vandals matchup is one of approximately 50 Big Sky college football games that will air on ESPN+ this fall as part of a new multi-year, multi-platform rights agreement announced in June.
- November 13 – North Dakota State vs. Youngstown State: 12 Division I FCS national championships have been won between these two programs, with NDSU winning four since 2015.
- November 20 – Lafayette vs. Lehigh: “The Rivalry” has been played 156 times since 1884 with only one interruption in 1896. Part of the Patriot League, which makes its debut on ESPN+ after being postponed last year. Coverage of “The Rivalry” will include both home and away feeds.
- 20 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games on ESPN+ this fall.
- 24 Southwestern Athletic Conference 24 games on ESPN+ this fall.
- The first two rounds of FCS tournament will air on ESPN+, including 16 exclusive games.
* ESPN’s overall week 1 college football schedule and commentator assignments.
In addition to live programming, ESPN+ will also debut several original series in support of college football this fall, including:
- Eli’s Places: An extension of Peyton Manning’s popular Peyton’s Places, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ole Miss star Eli Manning launches his own version of his brother’s signature series to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation. Debuts Sept. 1.
- Our Time: UCF Football: New head coach Gus Malzahn and the University of Central Florida Knights charge into the 2021 college football season with hopes of further establishing the program as a national brand on par with some of the best teams in the country. Our Time: UCF Football offers a special inside look at the Knights. Debuts Sept. 9.
- SMU All-Access: An all-access, inside look at Dallas’ Team. A season-long, weekly docuseries following SMU Football as the Mustangs have their sights set on a championship in year four under Head Coach Sonny Dykes. Debuts Sept. 2.
CFB on ESPN+ 2021 Schedule (Announced to Date):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu., Sept 2
|7 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Ball State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Citadel at No. 22 Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Samford
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Point University at Mercer
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|UC Davis at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UT Martin at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Reinhardt at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Murray State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|North American at Lamar
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Sam Houston State at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|Fri., Sept 3
|8 p.m.
|South Dakota at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat., Sept 4
|Noon
|Villanova at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Marist at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|West Florida at McNeese
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Davidson at VMI
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Rice at Arkansas
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3 p.m.
|North Dakota at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Albany at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Simon Fraser Univ at Idaho
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|St. Andrews at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Towson at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Bowie State at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Union at Hampton
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Allen University at Benedict College
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at Memphis
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at SMU
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State at Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Auburn
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tarleton at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Southern Mississippi at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Duquesne at TCU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Dixie State
|ESPN+
|Sat., Sept 11
|1 p.m.
|Stony Brook at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Wyoming at Northern Illinois
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Merrimack at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Georgetown at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Furman at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Murray State at Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Temple at Akron
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Valparaiso at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|South Alabama at Bowling Green
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Washington at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Ft. Lauderdale at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Long Island at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Elon at Campbell
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Monmouth at Fordham
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at UCF
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Marshall
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Texas at SMU
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Morgan State at Tulane
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas State at Florida International
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Liberty at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Chattanooga at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Samford at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Louisiana College at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Sam Houston State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Fort Lewis at Tarleton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Houston Baptist
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|McNeese at LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Drake at Montana State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Montana
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Weber State at Dixie State
|ESPN+
|Sat., Sept 18
|Noon
|Chattanooga at Kentucky
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Noon
|Southeast Missouri State at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Noon
|Tennessee Tech at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Noon
|Holy Cross at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Princeton at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Brown
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|New Hampshire at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Harvard at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Marist at Columbia
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|William & Mary at Colgate
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|VMI at Cornell
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Lane College at Fort Valley State
|ESPN+
|2:05 p.m.
|Nevada at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|San Diego at Montana State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Morehead State at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Kentucky State at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Long Island at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Elon at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Baylor at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Samford at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Lamar at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Western Oregon at Portland State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Drake at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at UTSA
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Campbell
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Monmouth at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Lincoln (PA) at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Pennsylvania at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Wofford
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|McNeese State at Southern
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Elizabeth City State University at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Grambling at Houston
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M at South Florida
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Troy at Southern Mississippi
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida International at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Indiana State at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Alabama at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Illinois State at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas Permian Basin at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Tarleton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UT Martin at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Dayton at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Delaware State at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|South Dakota at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|James Madison at Weber State
|ESPN+
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.
Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).
