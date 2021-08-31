ESPN+ to Stream More than 500 College Football Games This Fall

More college football than ever before will stream on ESPN+ this fall, with more than 500 games featuring teams from FBS conferences like the SEC and Big 12, The American, C-USA, MAC, and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, SIAC, MEAC and SWAC. The 2021-22 season kicks off Thursday, September 2.

FBS schedule highlights:

First time featuring SEC games on ESPN+, which will also be simulcast on SECN+, including: September 4 – Akron at Auburn September 11 – McNeese at No. 16 LSU September 18 – Tennessee Tech at Tennessee

More Big 12 games than ever before on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, including: September 4 – Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State September 4 – Missouri State at Oklahoma State September 18 – Baylor at Kansas

Appearances from top American teams on ESPN+, including: September 4 – Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati September 11 – Murray State at No. 8 Cincinnati September 11 – Bethune-Cookman at UCF

Full slate of games from the Sun Belt, MAC and CUSA, including: September 2 – The Citadel at No. 22 Coastal Carolina September 4 – Baylor at Texas State



FCS schedule highlights:

October 23 – Montana at Idaho: The rivalry game for the “Little Brown Stein” in the Big Sky Conference started 118 years ago in 1903. The Grizzlies-Vandals matchup is one of approximately 50 Big Sky college football games that will air on ESPN+ this fall as part of a new multi-year, multi-platform rights agreement announced in June.

The rivalry game for the “Little Brown Stein” in the Big Sky Conference started 118 years ago in 1903. The Grizzlies-Vandals matchup is one of approximately 50 Big Sky college football games that will air on ESPN+ this fall as part of a new multi-year, multi-platform rights agreement announced in June. November 13 – North Dakota State vs. Youngstown State: 12 Division I FCS national championships have been won between these two programs, with NDSU winning four since 2015.

12 Division I FCS national championships have been won between these two programs, with NDSU winning four since 2015. November 20 – Lafayette vs. Lehigh : “The Rivalry” has been played 156 times since 1884 with only one interruption in 1896. Part of the Patriot League, which makes its debut on ESPN+ after being postponed last year. Coverage of “The Rivalry” will include both home and away feeds.

: “The Rivalry” has been played 156 times since 1884 with only one interruption in 1896. Part of the Patriot League, which makes its debut on ESPN+ after being postponed last year. Coverage of “The Rivalry” will include both home and away feeds. 20 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games on ESPN+ this fall.

games on ESPN+ this fall. 24 Southwestern Athletic Conference 24 games on ESPN+ this fall.

24 games on ESPN+ this fall. The first two rounds of FCS tournament will air on ESPN+, including 16 exclusive games.

* ESPN’s overall week 1 college football schedule and commentator assignments.

In addition to live programming, ESPN+ will also debut several original series in support of college football this fall, including:

Eli’s Places : An extension of Peyton Manning’s popular Peyton’s Places, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ole Miss star Eli Manning launches his own version of his brother’s signature series to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation. Debuts Sept. 1.

An extension of Peyton Manning’s popular Peyton’s Places, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ole Miss star Eli Manning launches his own version of his brother’s signature series to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation. Our Time: UCF Football : New head coach Gus Malzahn and the University of Central Florida Knights charge into the 2021 college football season with hopes of further establishing the program as a national brand on par with some of the best teams in the country. Our Time: UCF Football offers a special inside look at the Knights. Debuts Sept. 9.

New head coach Gus Malzahn and the University of Central Florida Knights charge into the 2021 college football season with hopes of further establishing the program as a national brand on par with some of the best teams in the country. Our Time: UCF Football offers a special inside look at the Knights. SMU All-Access: An all-access, inside look at Dallas’ Team. A season-long, weekly docuseries following SMU Football as the Mustangs have their sights set on a championship in year four under Head Coach Sonny Dykes. Debuts Sept. 2.

CFB on ESPN+ 2021 Schedule (Announced to Date):

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu., Sept 2 7 p.m. Western Illinois at Ball State ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Citadel at No. 22 Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Samford ESPN+ 7 p.m. Point University at Mercer ESPN+ 7 p.m. Incarnate Word at Youngstown State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. UC Davis at Tulsa ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Chattanooga ESPN+ 8 p.m. UT Martin at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 8 p.m. Reinhardt at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Murray State ESPN+ 8 p.m. North American at Lamar ESPN+ 9 p.m. Sam Houston State at Northern Arizona ESPN+ Fri., Sept 3 8 p.m. South Dakota at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat., Sept 4 Noon Villanova at Lehigh ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Marist at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. West Florida at McNeese ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Davidson at VMI ESPN+ 2 p.m. Rice at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+ 3 p.m. North Dakota at Idaho State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Albany at North Dakota State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Simon Fraser Univ at Idaho ESPN+ 4 p.m. St. Andrews at Presbyterian ESPN+ 4 p.m. Towson at Morgan State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Bowie State at Delaware State ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Virginia Union at Hampton ESPN+ 6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Western Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. Allen University at Benedict College ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nicholls at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Abilene Christian at SMU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Missouri State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Akron at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Illinois at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tarleton at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 8 p.m. Southern Mississippi at South Alabama ESPN+ 8 p.m. East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Duquesne at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 9 p.m. Sacramento State at Dixie State ESPN+ Sat., Sept 11 1 p.m. Stony Brook at Colgate ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Wyoming at Northern Illinois ESPN+ 2 p.m. Merrimack at Holy Cross ESPN+ 2 p.m. Charleston Southern at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. Northern Arizona at South Dakota ESPN+ 2 p.m. Georgetown at Delaware State ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Furman at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Murray State at Cincinnati ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Temple at Akron ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Valparaiso at North Dakota State ESPN+ 4 p.m. South Alabama at Bowling Green ESPN+ 4 p.m. Central Washington at Eastern Washington ESPN+ 4 p.m. Ft. Lauderdale at Presbyterian ESPN+ 5 p.m. Long Island at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Elon at Campbell ESPN+ 6 p.m. Monmouth at Fordham ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at UCF ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Marshall ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Texas at SMU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Morgan State at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas State at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Memphis at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Liberty at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Illinois at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Chattanooga at North Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. Samford at UT Martin ESPN+ 7 p.m. Louisiana College at Abilene Christian ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Sam Houston State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Fort Lewis at Tarleton ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northern Colorado at Houston Baptist ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. McNeese at LSU ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Drake at Montana State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Central Arkansas at Missouri State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Western Illinois at Montana ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northern Iowa at Sacramento State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Weber State at Dixie State ESPN+ Sat., Sept 18 Noon Chattanooga at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+ Noon Southeast Missouri State at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+ Noon Tennessee Tech at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+ Noon Holy Cross at Yale ESPN+ Noon Princeton at Lehigh ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Rhode Island at Brown ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Lafayette ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Harvard at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Marist at Columbia ESPN+ 1 p.m. William & Mary at Colgate ESPN+ 2 p.m. VMI at Cornell ESPN+ 2 p.m. Lane College at Fort Valley State ESPN+ 2:05 p.m. Nevada at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. San Diego at Montana State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Morehead State at Austin Peay ESPN+ 3 p.m. Kentucky State at Tennessee State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Long Island at Miami (Ohio) ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Elon at Appalachian State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Baylor at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Samford at Western Carolina ESPN+ 4 p.m. Lamar at Northern Colorado ESPN+ 4 p.m. Eastern Washington at Western Illinois ESPN+ 5 p.m. Western Oregon at Portland State ESPN+ 5 p.m. Drake at North Dakota ESPN+ 6 p.m. Middle Tennessee at UTSA ESPN+ 6 p.m. Presbyterian at Campbell ESPN+ 6 p.m. Monmouth at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. Lincoln (PA) at Gardner-Webb ESPN+ 6 p.m. Pennsylvania at Bucknell ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kennesaw State at Wofford ESPN+ 6 p.m. McNeese State at Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. Elizabeth City State University at Norfolk State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Grambling at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida A&M at South Florida ESPN+ 7 p.m. Troy at Southern Mississippi ESPN+ 7 p.m. Charlotte at Georgia State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida International at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas ESPN+ 7 p.m. Indiana State at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Alabama at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Illinois State at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Permian Basin at Abilene Christian ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Utah at Tarleton ESPN+ 7 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 7 p.m. UT Martin at Northwestern State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Dayton at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Delaware State at East Tennessee State ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Dakota at Cal Poly ESPN+ 8 p.m. James Madison at Weber State ESPN+

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

– 30 –

Contacts:

ESPN+: Olivia Wilson ([email protected]) and Kevin Ota ([email protected])

CFB on ESPN: Amanda Brooks ([email protected])