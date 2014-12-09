Monday Night Football Delivers Most-Watched Week 7 Game since 2014, 12.9 Million Viewers Tune in for New Orleans at Seattle

Up 17 Percent from 2020 and Up 14 Percent from 2019 Week 7 Matchups



Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Now Have Three Most-Watched ESPN Alternate Telecasts; 1.6 Million Viewers for Their Return

Season-to-Date: Monday Night Football Up 17 Percent from 2020 and 15 Percent from 2019

NFL Turning Point Now on ESPN+

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 7 presentation added to the franchise’s season milestones and multi-year weekly viewership highs, as an average of 12.9 million viewers tuned in for the New Orleans Saints at the Seattle Seahawks on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes (Oct. 25, 8 p.m. ET). The Seahawks-Saints viewership of 12,866,000 represents the most-watched MNF Week 7 game since 2014, while also delivering 17 percent and 14 percent viewership increases, respectively, from MNF Week 7 matchups in 2020 and 2019.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) returned for the first time since Week 3, and, in doing so, delivered 1.6 million viewers, resulting in the Super Bowl-winning brothers now fronting ESPN’s three most-watched alternate telecasts. The audience (1,606,000 viewers) joins the Mannings’ Week 3 (1,890,000 viewers) and Week 2 editions (1,860,000 viewers each) to complete the top 3.

Viewership reported by Nielsen for ESPN and ESPN2 includes streaming audience across ESPN, NFL, and Yahoo Sports properties.

Monday Night Football’s Season-to-Date Success Continues

For the season, ESPN’s Monday Night Football is now averaging 13.6 million viewers through seven games, up 17 percent from 2020 and 15 percent from 2019. MNF has been up over 2020 in six of seven weeks this season and has delivered multi-year highs in several weeks, including Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3.

ESPN’s NFL studio shows are mimicking the success of Monday Night Football, with each driving year-over-year increases. Sunday NFL Countdown (2 percent), Monday Night Countdown (29 percent), NFL Live (20 percent) and NFL Rewind are each delivering higher audiences overall and in key demos. More information is here.

Additional Highlights for Saints-Seahawks:

Monday Night Footballwas the most-watched telecast of the night among households, viewers and all key demos: Men 18-34, 18-49, 25-54 and 55+, as well as persons 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 on ESPN.

Monday Night Footballalso helped ESPN become the most-watched network (broadcast and cable) in primetime among households, viewers and the same key male and people demos, including P55+.

Note: Full local data will be available on Wednesday, Oct. 27

Monday Night Football Week 8: New York Giants at Kansas City on ESPN and ESPN2

Monday Night Football continues with the New York Giants at the Kansas City Chiefs (November 1, 8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2) in an NFC-AFC showdown. The Chiefs will be looking for their second home win of the season, while the Giants are coming off their most convincing win of the season. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters will be in Arrowhead Stadium, with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returning on ESPN2.

NFL Turning Point Now on ESPN+

As part of The Walt Disney Company and the NFL’s recent five-year rights agreement for the Monday night Wild Card game, a new weekly show NFL Turning Point debuts on ESPN+. The show breaks down pivotal moments from NFL Sundays that define the outcome of each game, complete with sound from the sidelines and on-field access. Episodes release each Wednesday, with this week breaking down:

Los Angeles Rams win over the Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford mic’d up for the big day.

Matthew Stafford mic’d up for the big day. Arizona Cardinals win over Houston Texans: Kyler Murray mic’d up as the Cardinals remain unbeaten.

Kyler Murray mic’d up as the Cardinals remain unbeaten. Cincinnati Bengals win over Baltimore Ravens: The Bengals turn a 17-13 deficit into a 27-17 lead.

