ESPN’s Annual College Basketball Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s Returns Nov. 18-28

1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 UCLA Meet Tuesday, Nov. 23 in Las Vegas on ESPN

14 Early Season Events; Five Owned and Operated by ESPN

ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today and features 14 early season events with more than 90 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS, and hundreds more available on SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN+, SECN+, ACCNX and ESPN3 from November 18-28.

Following ESPN Events’ season-opening State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 9, the Feast Week schedule will feature five ESPN owned and operated early season college basketball events, including Shriners Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Upsie NIT Season Tip-Off, Paycom Wooden Legacy and ESPN Events Invitational.

Feast Week Highlights

ESPN Events’ Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic and the Myrtle Beach Invitational kickstart Feast Week on Thursday, Nov. 18, with both championship games set for Sunday, Nov. 21: Myrtle Beach Invitational – 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Charleston Classic – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Cheez-It Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off featuring No. 5 Villanova, No. 6 Purdue, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 18 North Carolina opens on Saturday, Nov. 20, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. on ABC.

Maui Jim Maui Invitational begins on Monday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. with four quarterfinal games on ESPN2 and ESPNU. ESPN will have the championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. This year's event is being played in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Good Sam Empire Classic features No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA going head-to-head at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off includes four matchups between Historically Black College and Universities during Feast Week on November 22 and 23, while the Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge will feature a two-day doubleheader at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 28-29.

Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis begins at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with four quarterfinal games on ESPN and ESPN2, including a top-25 matchup between No. 21 Auburn and No. 23 UConn at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN will have the championship game from Paradise Island in The Bahamas on Friday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. ESPN2 will carry the first-ever Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game on Monday, Nov. 22, at noon. The third place game will air on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m.

Continental Tire Challenge features No. 1 Gonzaga taking on No. 7 Duke at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 26, at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

features No. 1 Gonzaga taking on No. 7 Duke at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 26, at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. Additional early season tournament championship games: Sunday, Nov. 21 – Roman Main Event (9:30 p.m., ESPN) Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Roman Legends Classic (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), Hall of Fame Classic presented by Hotels.com (9:30 p.m., ESPN2) Friday, Nov. 26 – Upsie NIT Season Tip-Off (9:30 p.m. ESPN2), Paycom Wooden Legacy (11:30 p.m., ESPN2) Sunday, Nov. 28 – ESPN Events Invitational (1 or 4 p.m., ESPN)



Every team ranked in the top-10 (and 13 of the top 15) will be in action during Feast Week. The ranked teams will include: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Villanova, No. 6 Purdue, No. 7 Duke, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Baylor, No. 10 Illinois, No. 11 Memphis, No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 15 Houston, No. 21 Auburn, No. 22 St. Bonaventure, No. 23 UConn and No. 25 USC.

Following Feast Week, the 23rd annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge Presented by Continental Tire tips off on Monday, Nov. 29 with Iowa at Virginia (7 p.m., ESPN2) and Notre Dame at Illinois (9 p.m., ESPN2). Additional Big Ten/ACC Challenge highlights include No. 7 Duke at Ohio State on Tuesday, Nov. 30 (9:30 p.m., ESPN) and Michigan at North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 1 (9:15 p.m., ESPN).

