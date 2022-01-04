Exclusively on ESPN+: All-New Season of America’s Caddie with Michael Collins, Debuts Wednesday Jan. 5, Previews Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii

Season premiere features Ken Griffey, Jr., Masters Champion Patrick Reed

Previews Sentry Tournament of Champions starting Thursday, Jan. 6 on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Magazine-style series hosted by longtime caddie, comedian and ESPN golf analyst

Exclusively on ESPN+; Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

An all-new third season of America’s Caddie, with the quick wit and unique perspective of Michael Collins, the gregarious longtime caddie, comedian and ESPN golf analyst, debuts tomorrow, exclusively on ESPN+. Featuring baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., and nine-time PGA TOUR winner and 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed, the Season 3 premiere previews this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off on Thursday, Jan. 6, from the Plantation Course at Kapulua in Hawaii, with live coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

VIDEO: America’s Caddie Season 3 Trailer: 60-second trailer.

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars, as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style road show hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins.

Season 3 of America’s Caddie will include eight episodes previewing the biggest events of the year in professional golf, including THE PLAYERS Championship, The Masters, PGA Championship, Scottish Open, TOUR Championship, and more.

In addition top PGA TOUR champions including current world No. 1 player Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and all-time golf legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, America’s Caddie has featured stars from the sports and entertainment world, like Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, comedian Bill Murray, Grammy Award winner Macklemore, champion boxer Canelo Alvarez, and more. The series also introduces fans to the people behind the scenes at golf’s major events.

“Every episode, everyone involved keeps saying, ‘How are we gonna top this?’ And every episode we do!” said Collins. “I’m honestly shaking my head and giggling at how much fun this show is and how much fun the celebrities from other sports have while doing the show. This season is gonna be an even more wild ride!”

In addition to his work covering golf for ESPN, Collins co-hosts the “Matty and the Caddie” ESPN podcast with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie. He also appears on numerous ESPN programs and platforms including Get Up!, SportsCenter, First Take and ESPN Radio to discuss golf, sports and entertainment. Collins joined the ESPN.com golf team in 2011, following 10 years as a professional golf caddie and 20 years as a standup comedian. Collins is a native of Lancaster, Pa., and lives in Gainesville, Fla.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

The inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films. Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

