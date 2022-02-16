ESPN Networks Present the 2022 SheBelieves Cup Thursday, Feb 17 – Wednesday, Feb 23 

The six-match competition features USA, the Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand

Sunday’s USA-New Zealand – First ABC Match for the US Team since 2003

ESPN networks will combine to present the seventh annual SheBelieves Cup, the four-team international soccer tournament hosted by U.S. Soccer and featuring USA, Czech Republic, Iceland, and New Zealand, from Thursday, Feb. 17 – Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The 2022 SheBelieves Cup will kick off with Iceland vs. New Zealand on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN3, followed immediately by USA vs. the Czech Republic at 11 p.m., on ESPN. The three U.S. Women’s National Team matches in the competition will air on ESPN (Thursday), ABC (Sunday), and ESPN2 (Wednesday), while the remaining three games will be on ESPN3.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., the four-time World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Team will make its first appearance on ABC television since September 2003 against New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The ABC broadcast of the U.S. women will precede the Czech Republic vs. Iceland match at 6 p.m., on ESPN3. Both games will conclude the two SheBelieves Cup doubleheaders from Carson.

The tournament will conclude on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with a doubleheader – New Zealand vs. the Czech Republic at 6 p.m., on ESPN3 and USA vs. Iceland at 9 p.m., on ESPN2.

Commentators:

Sebastian Salazar (play-by-play) and analyst Julie Foudy will provide commentary for USA matches.

Jonathan Yardley will call the remaining three matches, joined in the booth on two games by former U.S. midfielder Lori Lindsey.

Colombian National Team forward and attacking midfielder Melissa Ortiz will make her ESPN debut as the match analyst for New Zealand vs. the Czech Republic.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone will join Salazar and Foudy in the booth during halftime of Sunday's match on ABC.

2022 SheBelieves Cup Schedule (subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Platforms Thu, Feb 17 8 p.m. Iceland vs. New Zealand Jonathan Yardley and Lori Lindsey ESPN3 11 p.m. USA vs. Czech Republic Sebastian Salazar and Julie Foudy ESPN Sun, Feb 20 3 p.m. USA vs. New Zealand Salazar and Foudy ABC 6 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Iceland Yardley and Lindsey ESPN3 Wed, Feb 23 6 p.m. New Zealand vs. Czech Republic Yardley and TBD ESPN3 9 p.m. USA vs. Iceland Salazar and Foudy ESPN2

