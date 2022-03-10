The Madness Starts Now! 2022 ESPN Tournament Challenge Game

Tournament brackets available Sunday, March 13 – Men’s at 8 p.m. ET, Women’s at 10 p.m. ET

$100,000 Grand Prize for each Men’s and Women’s Tournament Challenge game

Exclusive tools for ESPN+ subscribers: Bracket Predictor, Bracket Analyzer and more

Tournament Challenge Marathon: Five days of analysis, advice and more, beginning Sunday night

As Champ Week presented by Principal heads toward Selection Sunday, the most popular college basketball bracket game for both the men’s and women’s tournaments is ready to go! ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge presented by Acura, Allstate and McDonald’s and Women’s Tournament Challenge presented by Capital One are giving fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by predicting the winner of each tournament game from the Round of 64 through the championship final. ESPN’s Tournament Challenge includes game features that make it faster and easier to fill out multiple brackets, as well as unique tools and editorial content to help fans make the right picks.

Brackets for both men’s and women’s games will be available to fill out on Selection Sunday, March 13, with the Men’s Tournament Challenge opening at 8 p.m. ET, following by the Women’s Tournament Challenge at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each at ESPN.com/bracket for Men’s TC and ESPN.com/tcwomen for Women’s TC. Fans can also complete and submit brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android, or on the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

The ESPN Tournament Challenge App allows fans to quickly navigate between men’s and women’s brackets, sorting by total points, maximum points or alphabetically. The TC App also gives fans advanced live scoring and bracket results through Bracketcast, expert analysis and matchup previews, opt-in push notifications for up-to-the-second scores, news and video updates, and the ability to pre-fill brackets before Selection Sunday.

Exclusive ESPN+ Tools and Content – Fans looking for an edge while completing both Men’s and Women’s brackets can turn to exclusive tools available only to ESPN+ subscribers. ESPN+ Bracket Predictor uses advanced data to help fans evaluate every game and make more informed picks. ESPN+ Bracket Analyzer uses objective data to provide a round-by-round forecast of the odds of getting each of your picks correct.

Tournament Challenge Marathon – ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Marathon presented by Webex by Cisco will again provide fans a concentrated dose of bracket and college basketball analysis and advice for both the men’s and women’s tournaments on popular ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, This Just In, Jalen & Jacoby, NBA Today, Daily Wager, and Keyshawn, JWill and Max. The Tournament Challenge Marathon starts Sunday, March 13, when the men’s and women’s Tournament Challenge brackets are announced, and continues through Friday, March 18, when the women’s Round of 64 tips off. The Marathon will also present a Tournament Challenge-themed show on Monday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

On Sunday, March 13, Bracketology – Field of 136 Presented by Lowe’s will provide reactions to both the men’s and women’s brackets from 10 to 11:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, and on Tuesday, March 15, The Jay Bilas ‘My Bracket is Better Than Your Bracket’ Special returns for the second year from 5 to 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Tournament Coverage on ESPN.com and ESPN App – In addition to all of the information and features of ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game, as well as hundreds of games during Champ Week across ESPN Networks and ESPN+, fans can access comprehensive coverage of the men’s and women’s tournaments including scores, news, analysis and feature stories on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Prizes – For both the Men’s Tournament Challenge and Women’s Tournament Challenge, fans who achieve the top scoring entry in any Tournament Challenge round will be automatically entered to win a $100,000 Grand Prize. A total of $200,000 in total prizes across both games. Entries for Men’s Tournament Challenge will be accepted until just prior to the tip-off of the Tournament’s Round of 64 on Thursday, March 17. Women’s Tournament Challenge will accept registration until just prior to tip-off of the first game on Friday, March 18.

In 2021, ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge collected 16.2 million brackets, surpassing 16 million for the fourth consecutive year. At the peak period of entries shortly before the start of the first game today, fans registered more than 15,000 brackets per minute. Meanwhile, participation in the Women’s Tournament Challenge more than doubled since 2019, growing by +103%.

