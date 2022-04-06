ESPN Strengthens Commitment to Journalism with Re-Signings, Additions

ESPN has strengthened its longtime commitment to journalism by recently re-signing five of the most prominent reporters in its Investigative and Enterprise Journalism Unit to new contracts. The five signings come alongside the contract renewal of a key features writer, the addition of an accomplished writer, and the move of an editor into a full-time feature-writing role.

The investigative journalism portion of the unit develops investigative stories and breaks news across multiple platforms and under multiple ESPN brands.

The five ESPN investigative journalists who have signed new contracts to remain with the company are Steve Fainaru, Mark Fainaru-Wada, Mike Fish, Michael Fletcher and T.J. Quinn. All have been with ESPN for at least six years and have earned widespread recognition and top journalism awards during their careers.

Enterprise writer and reporter Katie Barnes has also signed a new contract and will continue pursuing stories and reporting that appears on the ESPN App, Outside the Lines, SportsCenter and the ESPN Daily Podcast, among other platforms. Barnes, who in recent weeks has covered Lia Thomas at the the NCAA swimming championships and the Women’s Final Four, is a three-time nominee for GLAAD awards and covers culture, LGBTQIA+ issues, women’s basketball, collegiate softball and women’s combat sports.

Joining the Unit is Roberto José Andrade Franco as a writer and reporter who will focus on boxing, soccer and baseball. His work has appeared in Best American Sports Writing, and he has been a finalist for the Dan Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sportswriting. Based in El Paso, Texas, he has previously written for ESPN platforms on a freelance basis. He recently wrote “Canelo Álvarez and the mystical man behind his quest for immortality.”

Finally, Ryan Hockensmith has shifted duties from deputy editor to full-time writer. Over the past few years as he’s edited some of our best writers, Ryan has put forth memorable and touching pieces of his own, ranging from “The final, beautiful goodbye of NFL legend John Madden” to The secret MVP of Sports to a story last month about How Ken Griffey Jr. saved a man’s life.

“We are beyond thrilled to add Roberto to our talented staff and can’t wait to see what Ryan brings to readers, viewers and listeners on a more-regular basis,” said Chris Buckle, Vice President, ESPN Investigative and Enterprise Journalism, who announced the developments. “For years, ESPN has aired and published the most important stories in sports, stories that range from holding the powerful accountable and giving a voice to those who cannot speak freely to dramatic pieces that take fans deep into sports figures’ lives and provide them access in ways they simply can’t find elsewhere. Our commitment to those ideals continues and is demonstrated with these very exciting moves across the Unit.”

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]