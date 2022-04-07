“Feelin’ Like It’s Sunday:” ESPN Features Indie Superstar Ben Rector in Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Anthem

ESPN partnered with indie superstar Ben Rector for its third iteration of the “Give Us Baseball” creative campaign. Rector’s song, ‘Sunday,’ will serve as the anthem for the first half of the 2022 season of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The full spot launches today, Opening Day of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

The creative campaign features several MLB superstars, including Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, José Altuve, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. It highlights dancing fans of all ages mirrored by a dancing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ji-Man Choi, along with cheering fans mirrored by a celebrating Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts.

“The creative work captures the joy that baseball brings, and the great feelings fans and players share as the season begins,” said Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN. “Ben Rector’s ‘Sunday’ amplifies this joy—and the essence of baseball—crowds cheering on sunny Summer days, with excitement and the thrill of a great Sunday Night Baseball game.”

“Give Us Baseball” amplifies the diverse Sunday Night Baseball audience, with a focus on its continuously growing demos, including women 18-34 and people 18-34, which saw significant growth in 2021.

ESPN’s partnership with Rector will continue throughout the season, including multiple tracks off the singer-songwriter’s latest album, The Joy of Music, which was released in March.

The campaign will run across ESPN television and digital platforms, plus ESPN Deportes. ESPN’s 33rd season of Sunday Night Baseball, the exclusive, national MLB game of the week, begins on April 10, when the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

For more information on ESPN’s 2022 MLB season, visit ESPN Press Room.

-30-