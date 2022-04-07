April Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

MLB

Daily Game Schedule Starts Opening Day on April 7

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in April, beginning today, Thursday, April 7. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

Nearly every MLB Club – 24 out of 30 – will be in action on ESPN+ during April, including two appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and appearances by expected season contenders including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

The season will kick off on Opening Day with the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor visiting the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto at 7:10 p.m. ET today. Other highlights include Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Saturday, April 9, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros on Sunday, April 24 and Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, April 29. The full schedule is below.

Date Time (ET) Game
Thu, Apr. 7 7:10 p.m. New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals
Fri, Apr. 8 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit
Sat, Apr. 9 8:10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies
Sun, Apr. 10 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves
Mon, Apr. 11 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles
Tue, Apr. 12 4:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox
Wed, Apr. 13 1:10 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers
Thu, Apr. 14 8:10 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
Fri, Apr. 15 2:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox
Sat, Apr. 16 7:05 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles
Sun, Apr. 17 2:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Mon, Apr. 18 7:10 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets
Tue, Apr. 19 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians
Wed, Apr. 20 7:40 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs
Thu, Apr. 21 1:10 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets
Fri, Apr. 22 7:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers
Sat, Apr. 23 9:10 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners
Sun, Apr. 24 2:10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros
Mon, Apr. 25 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Wed, Apr. 27 8:05 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers
Thu, Apr. 28 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
Fri, Apr. 29 7:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Sat, Apr. 30 10:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

As previously announced, ESPN2 will exclusively televise MLB Opening Night on Thursday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds. The 2022 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell schedule begins on April 10 when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. ET. April 10 will also mark the debut of KayRod Cast on ESPN2 – a special alternate presentation pairing World series Champion and three-time M.V.P. Alex Rodriguez with iconic New York sports broadcasting voice Michael Kay.

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

