April Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in April, beginning today, Thursday, April 7. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

Nearly every MLB Club – 24 out of 30 – will be in action on ESPN+ during April, including two appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and appearances by expected season contenders including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

The season will kick off on Opening Day with the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor visiting the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto at 7:10 p.m. ET today. Other highlights include Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Saturday, April 9, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros on Sunday, April 24 and Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, April 29. The full schedule is below.

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Apr. 7 7:10 p.m. New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Fri, Apr. 8 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Sat, Apr. 9 8:10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Sun, Apr. 10 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Mon, Apr. 11 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles Tue, Apr. 12 4:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Wed, Apr. 13 1:10 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Thu, Apr. 14 8:10 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Fri, Apr. 15 2:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Sat, Apr. 16 7:05 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Sun, Apr. 17 2:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Mon, Apr. 18 7:10 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Tue, Apr. 19 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Wed, Apr. 20 7:40 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Thu, Apr. 21 1:10 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Fri, Apr. 22 7:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers Sat, Apr. 23 9:10 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, Apr. 24 2:10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Mon, Apr. 25 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Wed, Apr. 27 8:05 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Thu, Apr. 28 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Fri, Apr. 29 7:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sat, Apr. 30 10:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

As previously announced, ESPN2 will exclusively televise MLB Opening Night on Thursday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds. The 2022 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell schedule begins on April 10 when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. ET. April 10 will also mark the debut of KayRod Cast on ESPN2 – a special alternate presentation pairing World series Champion and three-time M.V.P. Alex Rodriguez with iconic New York sports broadcasting voice Michael Kay.

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

