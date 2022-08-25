ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of the US Open August 29 – September 11

Two Weeks of Wall-to-Wall Telecasts, “Cross-Court Coverage” Added for First Two Evenings, Hundreds of Exclusive Matches on ESPN+, Every Match from Every Court on the ESPN App

Possibly the Finale for the Legendary Serena Williams; Seeks Record-Tying 24th Major

Nadal Aims to Extend his Lead for Most Majors, or Can Medvedev Repeat?

Qualifying Matches Air Through Friday, August 26 Exclusively on ESPNEWS, ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open begins Monday, Aug. 29, launching two weeks of comprehensive coverage with all matches from all courts available on the ESPN App. ESPN+ will again offer hundreds of exclusive matches across all draws. The number of hours on linear TV has increased to more than 140 with the addition of “Cross-Court Coverage” the first two nights when ESPN will show the action from Arthur Ashe Stadium while ESPN2 focuses on Louis Armstrong Stadium. The ESPN App will be the all-in-one home for US Open coverage, with ESPN and ESPN2 telecasts and the matches streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN3. Matches will also be available on demand afterwards.

Before the main draw begins, ESPNEWS (six-hour “whiparound” coverage) and ESPN+ (dedicated feeds for each court all day) have exclusive coverage of Qualifying through Friday. On Thursday, the ESPNEWS show will include the announcement of the Women’s and Men’s draws. Also, a one-hour SportsCenter at the US Open will preview the tournament at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 28, on ESPN2.

ESPN’s “first-ball-to-last-ball” coverage of tennis’ final Major of the year will culminate with the Women’s Championship on Saturday, September 10, and the Men’s Championship on Sunday, September 11, both at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition, ESPN Deportes will provide daily coverage, totaling close to 90 hours, including the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Championships.

As host broadcaster, ESPN’s coverage of the US Open is its largest production of the year with programming provided to networks in virtually every corner of the globe. Some 600 people will be on site at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to capture the action on all 16 courts, most with 12 or more hours of action per day.

The Storyline – Serena’s Swansong? Certainly, all eyes – from the tennis world to the entire sports community and even the worldwide media at large – will be on Serena Williams, the transcendent superstar who recently wrote she is “evolving away from tennis.” Most observers believe the US Open will be the final event of her legendary career. She counts six trophies from New York among her 23 Major championships, one short of the record held by Margaret Court.

To commemorate her amazing career, ESPN2 will air consecutively five memorable Serena Williams matches today, Aug. 25, starting at 7 p.m. ET. In three of the five, her opponent is her sister Venus.

In addition, ESPN+ is offering a “Best of Serena” collection of 15 matches available on demand. They are all from one of the four Majors and are largely championship matches.

SOFI TUKKER Performs in ESPN’s US Open Promotional Spots

The musical duo SOFI TUKKER – whose latest album thematic “Wet Tennis” is all about tennis – performs their latest single “Summer in New York” in ESPN’s US Open promotional spots which debuted Tuesday. The spots were shot recently at night on The Rooftop Pier 17 at NYC’s South Street Seaport with the Brooklyn Bridge and lights of the city as a backdrop. This setting captures the vibrancy of New York at night, an atmosphere familiar to US Open fans and viewers.

News and information : ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com.

: ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com. ESPN multi-screen coverage: On AT&T DirecTV, five matches and the ESPN telecast through Sunday, Sept. 4

On AT&T DirecTV, five matches and the ESPN telecast through Sunday, Sept. 4 ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe: Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), Caribbean (English) and Canada (English) Streaming: Portuguese-, Spanish- and English-language in Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean



Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event Sun Aug 28 1 p.m. ESPN2 SportsCenter at the US Open Mon Aug 29 – Thurs Sept 8 11 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 16 courts in action Friday Sept 9, Sunday Sept 11 Noon ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 8 courts in action Mon Aug 29 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon ESPN 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round Tue Aug 30 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon ESPN 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open – First Round ESPN Deportes First Round Wed Aug 31 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon ESPN 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round Thu Sept 1 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon ESPN 6 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round Fri Sept 2 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round Noon ESPN 6 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round Sat Sept 3 11 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round 11:15 a.m. ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round Sun Sept 4 11 a.m. ESPN Round of 16 Noon ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 Mon Sept 5 11 a.m. ESPN Round of 16 Noon ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 Tue Sept 6 Noon ESPN Quarterfinals 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals Wed Sept 7 Noon ESPN, ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals Thu Sept 8 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals presented by Fidelity Wealth Management Fri Sept 9 3 a.m. ESPN2 Women’s Semifinals (Encore) Noon Men’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 7 p.m. Sat Sept 10 3 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Semifinal (Encore) Noon ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship 3:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship presented by Cadillac Sun Sept 11 6 a.m. ESPNEWS Women’s Championship (Encore) 1 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 3:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship presented by Cadillac 8:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

