ESPN Signs 11-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Jr.

Will be Onsite for Multiple Editions of Monday Night Countdown

Makes ESPN Debut in Seattle, Ahead of Broncos-Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1

ESPN has signed 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., as one of the NFL’s most-decorated, accomplished and respected wide receivers expands to a studio analyst role for the network. The former Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree (2016) will make his ESPN debut on Monday Night Countdown (6 p.m. ET), live from Seattle, in advance of Monday Night Football’s Broncos-Seahawks season-opener on September 12.

Fitzgerald will be onsite for Monday Night Countdown on multiple occasions this season. During the NFL Playoffs, Fitzgerald will join select editions of Postseason NFL Countdown before concluding the season as part of ESPN’s Super Bowl LVII coverage in Arizona where he is the Executive Chairman of the Super Bowl Host Committee.

On Monday Night Countdown, Fitzgerald will join Robert Griffin III, Booger McFarland and Steve Young, the show’s weekly analysts. Suzy Kolber is the host alongside senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Features reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck will also be back. Like Fitzgerald, Alex Smith will appear multiple times this season.

“I’m elated to have the opportunity to work on the pre-game show with such a highly regarded team and network,” said Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. “I hope to bring a unique perspective on the game that fans will enjoy.”

Added Seth Markman, ESPN Vice President and Executive Producer: “Larry has been one of the NFL’s most insightful and thoughtful players over the course of two decades. Having played with and against so many of today’s stars and coaches adds a perspective to his analysis that we want fans to hear. Quite simply, great guy, great player and we expect him to be a great analyst for us.”

In 2005, Fitzgerald founded The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation with the mission to support youth education and breast cancer awareness by providing equitable access and support for underrepresented families and communities both nationally and internationally. For more information visit TheLarryFitzgeraldFoundation.org.

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]