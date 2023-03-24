ESPN+ Unveils Major League Baseball Game Schedule for First Month of Season

ESPN today announces its Major League Baseball game schedule on ESPN+ for the first month of the season. The 2023 campaign begins on Opening Day, Thursday, March 30, with two stars playing for their new teams as the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom projected to start, host the Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner at 4 p.m. ET. The matchup will also be featured as the April 2 season-opener of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Casamigos.

ESPN+ will air a game most days in April, featuring multiple appearances by the league’s biggest names, as well as stars on new teams.

ESPN+ April schedule highlights:

Two appearances by Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, fresh off the reigning American League MVP’s historic 62 home run season;

Multiple appearances by reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals, 2022 Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres and Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers;

Stars in new places including Dansby Swanson with the Chicago Cubs, Justin Verlander with the New York Mets, Xander Bogaerts with the San Diego Padres, Trea Turner with the Philadelphia Phillies and Carlos Rodón with the New York Yankees.

MLB on ESPN+ April Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, March 30 4 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Fri, March 31 10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sun, April 2 1:30 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees Mon, April 3 7:45 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Tue, April 4 10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, April 5 1:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Thu, April 6 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Fri, April 7 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Sat, April 8 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Sun, April 9 1 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Mon, April 10 7 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Wed, April 12 6:30 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Thu, April 13 1 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Fri, April 14 9:30 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Sat, April 15 9:30 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, April 16 1:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Mon, April 17 8 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Tue, April 18 6:30 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Wed, April 19 7 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Thu, April 20 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Fri, April 21 10:15 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Sat, April 22 1 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Sun, April 23 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Mon, April 24 6 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians Tue, April 25 9:45 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Wed, April 26 1:30 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Thu, April 27 1 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies Fri, April 28 6:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Sat, April 29 1 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Sun, April 30 4 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

ESPN+ is carrying a spring training game every day this week through March 28.

ESPN+ Spring Training Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Mar. 24 6 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sat, Mar. 25 6 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Sun, Mar. 26 1 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Mon, Mar. 27 9 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Tue, Mar. 28 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

As previously announced, ESPN will exclusively televise MLB Opening Night on March 30 at 7 p.m. as the World Series Champion Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox. Coverage begins with Baseball Tonight at 6 p.m. and will include the Astros banner raising ceremony.

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

